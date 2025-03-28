Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Weekly deals roundup - Spring Sale edition: Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more hot offers!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25
They say one swallow does not make a spring. But you know what does? A deluge of hard-to-beat deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there right now.

Kicked off on Tuesday, March 25, Amazon's sweeping Big Spring Sale is still in full swing, but if you're having trouble handling the sheer volume of mobile tech deals and steals available this week, I'm here today to help you make the best and most informed buying decision possible. Our latest weekly deals roundup is predictably an almost integral Amazon affair, although the official Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo US stores each manage to sneak a few bargains of their own in the carefully curated lists that follow.

Whether you're ready to spend $100 or $1,000 for some ultra-affordable earbuds or a super-premium smartphone, you're likely to find exactly what you're looking for here and start your spring on a high note without breaking the bank.

Check out this week's three most epic deals!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$300 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$125 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

$65 off (26%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Who wants a state-of-the-art Google phone with a gargantuan screen, loads of memory, loads of internal storage space, and the fanciest AI technology available in (early) 2025 at a huge $300 discount?

The only acceptable reason why anyone would turn down such a competitively priced 512GB Pixel 9 Pro XL model is to pick up Samsung's compact Galaxy S25 instead at a smaller but still incredibly hard-to-eclipse $125 discount. Once you get one or the other Android phone, Google's Pixel Watch 2 can be the perfect companion for it at a cool 65 bucks under its (already permanently reduced) price for an undoubtedly limited time only.

That's probably not the best smartwatch money can buy today, but in terms of its bang for your buck, it's pretty much unrivaled.

We've got deeply discounted smartphones for every budget

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

$25 off (13%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2024)

$250 off (45%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$50 off (11%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

$200 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$175 off (16%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1194 99
$1419 99
$225 off (16%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Open

$1299 99
$1699 99
$400 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options
Buy at OnePlus

Yes, I do mean every budget, starting from under $200 and going all the way up to $1,300. And make no mistake, the $1,300 OnePlus Open foldable is a bargain in its own right, as is the $1,200 or so non-foldable Galaxy S25 Ultra super-flagship with 512GB storage (and no trade-in required).

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy S25 Plus and Google Pixel 9 Pro, meanwhile, are without a doubt the greatest alternatives to this week's roundup-headlining Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro XL I can think of, with the Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) looking as appealing as ever for folks who can't afford the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, or OnePlus Open... despite their 2025 sequels obviously being on the horizon.

Looking further down the Android totem pole, you'll find Samsung's just-released Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger bundled with a nifty $50 Amazon gift card, as well as the impossibly affordable Motorola Edge (2024) and the even cheaper Galaxy A16 5G for the most cash-strapped buyers out there. Told you there was something for everyone on this list.

And a bunch of top-notch tablet steals for (almost) every budget

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$22 off (6%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

$140 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 2

$479 99
$549 99
$70 off (13%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$539 99
$699 99
$160 off (23%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$50 off (8%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$61 off (8%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

$450 off (32%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
Buy at Amazon

Okay, maybe the cheapest device here is nowhere near as affordable as the cheapest phone I can wholeheartedly recommend this week. But that's because the Apple A16-powered iPad (2025) is simply too new and too good to score a deeper discount than $22.

The same obviously goes for the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with Apple M3 processing power, which are discounted about as steeply as they could be just a couple of weeks after their commercial debut, while the Google Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad 2 mid-rangers are predictably marked down a lot more heavily and thus very hard to resist for Android-loving bargain hunters.

The super-versatile and not-so-old Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, meanwhile, is somehow sold at a hefty discount of its own with both a keyboard and a stylus included, and last but not least, Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 workhorse is... not particularly affordable, but extremely compelling anyway at a huge $450 under its regular price in a Snapdragon X Elite variant with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive and 16GB RAM count.

Three of the best smartwatches around are on sale at some of their best prices yet

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$60 off (17%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$419 99
$649 99
$230 off (35%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

No, the very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 10 has never been available at a lower price than today. The rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, meanwhile, is a lot more affordable than its direct Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival, with the Pixel Watch 3 looking ideal at a decent (but not exactly mind-blowing) $60 discount for hardcore Google fans who absolutely have to own the search giant's latest and greatest hardware. 

You almost can't beat this smartwatch trio... or find better alternatives for either iPhone or Android phone users in terms of the value proposition.

Who wants a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds or headphones?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

$99 99
$179 99
$80 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Trade-Ins
Buy at Samsung

Beats Solo 4

$70 off (35%)
Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$80 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

$170 off (49%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Everybody? That's awesome because I have one recommendation for Samsung fans, one for Apple devotees, and two for... anyone. Yes, the on-ear Beats Solo 4 and over-ear Beats Studio Pro are technically made by Apple, but they're designed to work seamlessly with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers and brands. Oh, and they're also massively discounted for a presumably limited time. Have at them, and be sure to do it as quickly as possible!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless