Weekly deals roundup - Spring Sale edition: Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more hot offers!

They say one swallow does not make a spring. But you know what does? A deluge of hard-to-beat deals on many of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds , and wireless headphones out there right now.





Kicked off on Tuesday, March 25, Amazon's sweeping Big Spring Sale is still in full swing, but if you're having trouble handling the sheer volume of mobile tech deals and steals available this week, I'm here today to help you make the best and most informed buying decision possible. Our latest weekly deals roundup is predictably an almost integral Amazon affair, although the official Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo US stores each manage to sneak a few bargains of their own in the carefully curated lists that follow.





Whether you're ready to spend $100 or $1,000 for some ultra-affordable earbuds or a super-premium smartphone, you're likely to find exactly what you're looking for here and start your spring on a high note without breaking the bank.

Check out this week's three most epic deals!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $125 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 $65 off (26%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life Buy at Amazon

Who wants a state-of-the-art Google phone with a gargantuan screen, loads of memory, loads of internal storage space, and the fanciest AI technology available in (early) 2025 at a huge $300 discount?





Pixel 9 Pro XL Android phone , Google's The only acceptable reason why anyone would turn down such a competitively priced 512GBmodel is to pick up Samsung's compact Galaxy S25 instead at a smaller but still incredibly hard-to-eclipse $125 discount. Once you get one or the other, Google's Pixel Watch 2 can be the perfect companion for it at a cool 65 bucks under its (already permanently reduced) price for an undoubtedly limited time only.





That's probably not the best smartwatch money can buy today, but in terms of its bang for your buck, it's pretty much unrivaled.

We've got deeply discounted smartphones for every budget

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $25 off (13%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024) $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $50 off (11%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Motorola razr (2024) $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $175 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1194 99 $1419 99 $225 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung OnePlus Open $1299 99 $1699 99 $400 off (24%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options Buy at OnePlus





every budget, starting from under $200 and going all the way up to $1,300. And make no mistake, the $1,300 Yes, I do meanbudget, starting from under $200 and going all the way up to $1,300. And make no mistake, the $1,300 OnePlus Open foldable is a bargain in its own right, as is the $1,200 or so non-foldable Galaxy S25 Ultra super-flagship with 512GB storage (and no trade-in required).



And a bunch of top-notch tablet steals for (almost) every budget

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $22 off (6%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $479 99 $549 99 $70 off (13%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $539 99 $699 99 $160 off (23%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $61 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $450 off (32%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive Buy at Amazon





Okay, maybe the cheapest device here is nowhere near as affordable as the cheapest phone I can wholeheartedly recommend this week. But that's because the Apple A16-powered iPad (2025) is simply too new and too good to score a deeper discount than $22.





The same obviously goes for the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with Apple M3 processing power, which are discounted about as steeply as they could be just a couple of weeks after their commercial debut, while the Google Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad 2 mid-rangers are predictably marked down a lot more heavily and thus very hard to resist for Android-loving bargain hunters.





The super-versatile and not-so-old Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, meanwhile, is somehow sold at a hefty discount of its own with both a keyboard and a stylus included, and last but not least, Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 workhorse is... not particularly affordable, but extremely compelling anyway at a huge $450 under its regular price in a Snapdragon X Elite variant with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive and 16GB RAM count.

Three of the best smartwatches around are on sale at some of their best prices yet

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung









You almost can't beat this smartwatch trio... or find better alternatives for either iPhone or Android phone users in terms of the value proposition.

Who wants a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds or headphones?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Trade-Ins Buy at Samsung Beats Solo 4 $70 off (35%) Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro $170 off (49%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon



