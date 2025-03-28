Weekly deals roundup - Spring Sale edition: Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more hot offers!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
They say one swallow does not make a spring. But you know what does? A deluge of hard-to-beat deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there right now.
Kicked off on Tuesday, March 25, Amazon's sweeping Big Spring Sale is still in full swing, but if you're having trouble handling the sheer volume of mobile tech deals and steals available this week, I'm here today to help you make the best and most informed buying decision possible. Our latest weekly deals roundup is predictably an almost integral Amazon affair, although the official Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo US stores each manage to sneak a few bargains of their own in the carefully curated lists that follow.
Whether you're ready to spend $100 or $1,000 for some ultra-affordable earbuds or a super-premium smartphone, you're likely to find exactly what you're looking for here and start your spring on a high note without breaking the bank.
Check out this week's three most epic deals!
Who wants a state-of-the-art Google phone with a gargantuan screen, loads of memory, loads of internal storage space, and the fanciest AI technology available in (early) 2025 at a huge $300 discount?
The only acceptable reason why anyone would turn down such a competitively priced 512GB Pixel 9 Pro XL model is to pick up Samsung's compact Galaxy S25 instead at a smaller but still incredibly hard-to-eclipse $125 discount. Once you get one or the other Android phone, Google's Pixel Watch 2 can be the perfect companion for it at a cool 65 bucks under its (already permanently reduced) price for an undoubtedly limited time only.
That's probably not the best smartwatch money can buy today, but in terms of its bang for your buck, it's pretty much unrivaled.
We've got deeply discounted smartphones for every budget
Yes, I do mean every budget, starting from under $200 and going all the way up to $1,300. And make no mistake, the $1,300 OnePlus Open foldable is a bargain in its own right, as is the $1,200 or so non-foldable Galaxy S25 Ultra super-flagship with 512GB storage (and no trade-in required).
Recommended Stories
The Galaxy S25 Plus and Google Pixel 9 Pro, meanwhile, are without a doubt the greatest alternatives to this week's roundup-headlining Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro XL I can think of, with the Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) looking as appealing as ever for folks who can't afford the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, or OnePlus Open... despite their 2025 sequels obviously being on the horizon.
Looking further down the Android totem pole, you'll find Samsung's just-released Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger bundled with a nifty $50 Amazon gift card, as well as the impossibly affordable Motorola Edge (2024) and the even cheaper Galaxy A16 5G for the most cash-strapped buyers out there. Told you there was something for everyone on this list.
And a bunch of top-notch tablet steals for (almost) every budget
Okay, maybe the cheapest device here is nowhere near as affordable as the cheapest phone I can wholeheartedly recommend this week. But that's because the Apple A16-powered iPad (2025) is simply too new and too good to score a deeper discount than $22.
The same obviously goes for the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with Apple M3 processing power, which are discounted about as steeply as they could be just a couple of weeks after their commercial debut, while the Google Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad 2 mid-rangers are predictably marked down a lot more heavily and thus very hard to resist for Android-loving bargain hunters.
The super-versatile and not-so-old Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, meanwhile, is somehow sold at a hefty discount of its own with both a keyboard and a stylus included, and last but not least, Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 workhorse is... not particularly affordable, but extremely compelling anyway at a huge $450 under its regular price in a Snapdragon X Elite variant with a speedy 256GB solid-state drive and 16GB RAM count.
Three of the best smartwatches around are on sale at some of their best prices yet
No, the very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 10 has never been available at a lower price than today. The rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, meanwhile, is a lot more affordable than its direct Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival, with the Pixel Watch 3 looking ideal at a decent (but not exactly mind-blowing) $60 discount for hardcore Google fans who absolutely have to own the search giant's latest and greatest hardware.
You almost can't beat this smartwatch trio... or find better alternatives for either iPhone or Android phone users in terms of the value proposition.
Who wants a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds or headphones?
Everybody? That's awesome because I have one recommendation for Samsung fans, one for Apple devotees, and two for... anyone. Yes, the on-ear Beats Solo 4 and over-ear Beats Studio Pro are technically made by Apple, but they're designed to work seamlessly with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers and brands. Oh, and they're also massively discounted for a presumably limited time. Have at them, and be sure to do it as quickly as possible!
Things that are NOT allowed: