Weekly deals roundup: The best Galaxy S25 pre-order offers are still live, and that's not all

Galaxy S25 everywhere of late, making dozens of headlines both before and after the year's first big Unpacked event. Has anyone else gotten the impression over the last few weeks that we're all just living in Samsung 's world? Oh, come on, I can't be the only one! Well, whether you agree with my view or not, it's hard to deny that thefamily has beenof late, making dozens of headlines both before and after the year's first big Unpacked event.





It should therefore come as no surprise that the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are also headlining our latest weekly deals roundup today with a trio of excellent pre-order offers obviously set to go away before long. But if you'd rather buy something else than Samsung's newest heavyweight contenders for the title of best phone available in 2025, we've got you covered as well with loads of other handsets, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones at deeply discounted prices. Let's dig in!

Which of these top three deals will you choose?

Samsung Galaxy S25 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $899 99 $999 99 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Buy at Amazon





That's because the "vanilla" S25 is bundled with a significantly less valuable gift than the much costlier S25 Ultra, while the OnePlus 13 is both marked down by $100 in a 512GB storage variant and sold alongside a nice $100-worth deal sweetener.





is an incredibly tight one, mind you, with the latter holding a clear advantage in the affordability, battery size, and charging departments and the former packing a faster processor, tougher design, and built-in stylus. The head-to-head battle between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 is an incredibly tight one, mind you, with the latter holding a clear advantage in the affordability, battery size, and charging departments and the former packing a faster processor, tougher design, and built-in stylus.

But wait, we have more smartphones to recommend at amazing prices of their own

Motorola Edge (2024) $299 99 $549 99 $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro $400 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Bay Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 $699 99 $899 99 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SHADOW25 Promo Code Required Buy at OnePlus Gift Motorola razr Plus (2024) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Strap Case Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25+ $100 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon





If you're not a power user with a virtually unlimited budget, you should probably consider getting the astoundingly feature-packed Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger at a killer $250 discount while you can. The older but arguably more visually appealing and undeniably more powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at an even deeper price cut, and the same actually goes for Google's very popular and very well-reviewed Pixel 8 Pro oldie.



The OnePlus 12 , meanwhile, is neatly discounted for the first time after its sequel's US launch, once again shining in the bang-for-buck department as well, and last but not least, the Galaxy S25 Plus is perfect for Samsung fans who aren't completely satisfied with the S25 or S25 Ultra and are also unwilling to wait for the S25 Edge

Now check out these top-tier tablets at mind-blowing discounts!

Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $499 99 $549 99 $50 off (9%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free Smart Keyboard Included, SHADOW25 Promo Code Required Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) $100 off (17%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $286 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) $200 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon





Okay, "mind-blowing" may not seem like the best way to describe the OnePlus Pad 2 's latest $50 price cut, but that's actually on top of a very nice keyboard freebie... and a very nice Android tablet that was available at a remarkably low price right off the bat in the US.





Two heavy-hitting smartwatches at irresistible prices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $449 99 $649 99 $200 off (31%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra 2 $119 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10 . No, I'm afraid I don't have any so-called "mainstream" smartwatches to recommend this week. But that's only because the nichey Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are on sale at such excellent prices that I can't see many prospective buyers snubbing them in favor of the inferiorand





The Galaxy Watch Ultra feels especially compelling at a huge $200 discount in three different colorways, which is why Best Buy plans to pull the plug on this promotion at the end of the day.

How about some discounted earbuds and headphones to end your week with a bang?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro $109 99 $199 99 $90 off (45%) True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black and Navy Color Options Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $40 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro $170 off (49%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Kim Kardashian Edition, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





If you like to be enveloped in your favorite music at the best possible audio quality without letting anything around you disturb you... or spending a lot of money, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are undoubtedly the best wireless earbuds for you.



