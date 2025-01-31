Weekly deals roundup: The best Galaxy S25 pre-order offers are still live, and that's not all
Has anyone else gotten the impression over the last few weeks that we're all just living in Samsung's world? Oh, come on, I can't be the only one! Well, whether you agree with my view or not, it's hard to deny that the Galaxy S25 family has been everywhere of late, making dozens of headlines both before and after the year's first big Unpacked event.
It should therefore come as no surprise that the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are also headlining our latest weekly deals roundup today with a trio of excellent pre-order offers obviously set to go away before long. But if you'd rather buy something else than Samsung's newest heavyweight contenders for the title of best phone available in 2025, we've got you covered as well with loads of other handsets, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones at deeply discounted prices. Let's dig in!
Which of these top three deals will you choose?
There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S25, OnePlus 13, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are among the greatest Android phones money can buy right now, and if you're having trouble picking the best device of the three in terms of bang for your buck, I'm afraid their current discounts will not make it any easier to decide what to go with.
That's because the "vanilla" S25 is bundled with a significantly less valuable gift than the much costlier S25 Ultra, while the OnePlus 13 is both marked down by $100 in a 512GB storage variant and sold alongside a nice $100-worth deal sweetener.
The head-to-head battle between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 is an incredibly tight one, mind you, with the latter holding a clear advantage in the affordability, battery size, and charging departments and the former packing a faster processor, tougher design, and built-in stylus.
But wait, we have more smartphones to recommend at amazing prices of their own
If you're not a power user with a virtually unlimited budget, you should probably consider getting the astoundingly feature-packed Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger at a killer $250 discount while you can. The older but arguably more visually appealing and undeniably more powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at an even deeper price cut, and the same actually goes for Google's very popular and very well-reviewed Pixel 8 Pro oldie.
The newer, faster, but also smaller Pixel 9 can be a pretty smart buy too at a considerably humbler (but still important) $150 discount, while the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) might just be the best foldable phone available right now, at least as far as its value for your money is concerned.
The OnePlus 12, meanwhile, is neatly discounted for the first time after its sequel's US launch, once again shining in the bang-for-buck department as well, and last but not least, the Galaxy S25 Plus is perfect for Samsung fans who aren't completely satisfied with the S25 or S25 Ultra and are also unwilling to wait for the S25 Edge.
Now check out these top-tier tablets at mind-blowing discounts!
Okay, "mind-blowing" may not seem like the best way to describe the OnePlus Pad 2's latest $50 price cut, but that's actually on top of a very nice keyboard freebie... and a very nice Android tablet that was available at a remarkably low price right off the bat in the US.
For the most part, that's also true for Apple's M2-powered iPad Air 11 (2024), which is regularly pretty affordable and currently almost too cheap to think twice before pulling the trigger. But that's where the higher-end Surface Pro 11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, and Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) come in, naturally costing more than the 11-inch iPad Air, but delivering phenomenal bang for your buck at their latest (and greatest) discounts.
Two heavy-hitting smartwatches at irresistible prices!
No, I'm afraid I don't have any so-called "mainstream" smartwatches to recommend this week. But that's only because the nichey Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are on sale at such excellent prices that I can't see many prospective buyers snubbing them in favor of the inferior Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra feels especially compelling at a huge $200 discount in three different colorways, which is why Best Buy plans to pull the plug on this promotion at the end of the day.
How about some discounted earbuds and headphones to end your week with a bang?
If you like to be enveloped in your favorite music at the best possible audio quality without letting anything around you disturb you... or spending a lot of money, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are undoubtedly the best wireless earbuds for you.
The Galaxy Buds 3 are of course even better... and costlier, while the gym-friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at an outrageously low price ahead of their sequel's long overdue debut. Finally, Apple's Beats Studio Pro are probably the best high-end wireless headphones you can buy right now if you're into over-ear designs and have reasons to believe your sense of style lines up with Kim Kardashian's.
