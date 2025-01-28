Apple's key Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 upgrade, full specs, colors, and price are all out of the bag now





Yes, we basically know everything there is to know about the sequel to the beloved 2019-released Yes, we basically know everything there is to know about the sequel to the beloved 2019-released Powerbeats Pro now, from the cosmetic aspect (chromatics included) to the somewhat thorny pricing matter and all the expected under-the-hood changes and upgrades, including one groundbreaking new component Apple is likely to bake into the AirPods Pro 3 as well... eventually.

These Powerbeats Pro 2 specs and features are all but etched in stone





Ultra-advanced active noise cancellation technology;

Transparency Mode;

Updated acoustic architecture and personalized spatial audio system with dynamic head tracking support;

Immersive sound with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass;

Adaptive EQ;

Apple H2 chip;

Heart rate monitoring for exercise;

Up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge;

Up to 45 hours of total battery life with charging case;

Wireless charging capabilities;

Fast Fuel technology providing up to 90 minutes of playback with a five-minute charge;

IPX4 water resistance;

Sophisticated ear hook design reinforced with a nickel-titanium alloy for unrivaled flexibility, grip, and comfort;

Five ear tip sizes for customized comfort: extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large;

One-touch pairing, automatic switching, audio sharing, hands-free calling via Siri, and Find My support with Apple devices;

One-touch pairing, heart rate monitoring, customizable controls, battery status widgets, and Locate My Beats functionality for Android users;

Three advanced microphones per earbud with improved signal-to-noise ratio, exceptional voice alignment, and noise cancellation;

On-ear buttons, tactile volume rockers, and voice-activated controls;

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity;

Quick Sand, Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, and Jet Black color options.

Costly but (most likely) worth it











That may sound a bit steep to many American ears, but it's actually a perfect match for the European starting price of the first-gen model more than a half a decade ago, which means there's every chance the US $249.95 tag will also go unchanged.





If that happens, Apple definitely deserves some praise for improving things like battery life, connectivity, active noise cancellation, and all-day comfort without jacking up the price. More importantly, it appears that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will add something that the original edition cannot do in any shape or form, monitoring a wearer's heart rate strictly during workouts without the need for a smartwatch on your wrist or a phone in your pocket.





Of course, that's not a completely revolutionary skill for wireless earbuds nowadays, but it's going to be very interesting to see Apple's first implementation of a technology widely expected to expand to the company's industry-leading AirPods family soon





The Powerbeats Pro 2 will apparently also support wireless charging (unlike the Powerbeats Pro 1) while matching the Apple H2 power of the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2. And let's not forget to mention the design, which is clearly refined for enhanced comfort, reduced bulk, and an extra splash of style without harming the durability aspect in any obvious way.





That sounds like a pretty dreamy value proposition to me, although as always, it's probably wise to wait and see how an unreleased (and unannounced) product performs out in the real world before getting too excited.