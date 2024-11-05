Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Possibly the most fun comparison for 2025

Intro









Both phones will represent the best from each manufacturer, and while the S25 Ultra will probably be even more impressive than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 is coming in hot with innovations and flagship power to challenge it.



So in this preliminary comparison, we want to delve into the key aspects that will set these two flagships apart. We'll explore their expected design, display technologies, performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and charging speeds. Two highly anticipated flagships set to make waves in 2025 are the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the global version of the OnePlus 13 . Both devices will offer cutting-edge hardware, powerful performance, and innovative AI features.Both phones will represent the best from each manufacturer, and while the S25 Ultra will probably be even more impressive than its predecessor, theis coming in hot with innovations and flagship power to challenge it.So in this preliminary comparison, we want to delve into the key aspects that will set these two flagships apart. We'll explore their expected design, display technologies, performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and charging speeds.





Samsung is going super thin





The Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to be one of the largest phones on the market, like its predecessors. After all, we can't forget that Samsung includes a whole S-Pen inside its premium flagship.





But there will be slight changes with this generations. Some leaks hint at a slightly less sharp body for the S25 Ultra, giving it a rounder body . Other leaks are stating it will also be the slimmest Ultra to date





Since the OnePlus 13 already entered the Chinese market, we know that the global version will most likely measure 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm. In comparison, the S25 Ultra is rumored to be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, which would make it slightly wider, but also slimmer than the OnePlus 13 .





Besides their size, however, the two won't look that much different from their predecessors, the S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 . Unfortunately for some, OnePlus still insists on the massive circular camera module, although it will no longer be "connected" to the frame like on previous models.





Speaking of frames, we fully expect the S25 Ultra's to be made out of titanium, while the OnePlus 13 will probably stick to aluminum. Whether the S25 Ultra's titanium will increase to a tougher grade than grade 2 is still unclear.





Display Differences





Samsung offers one of the best displays on the market with its latest Ultra series, and we expect to see the same from the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Besides the high image quality, what makes it special is the Gorilla Glass Armor that protects it.





We have continued using the S24 Ultra ever since it came out, daily driving it with some drops already in its history, but its display has remained absolutely immaculate thanks to the Gorilla Glass Armor. Making it even more impressive is its anti-reflective nature, which makes the Ultra an absolute joy to use even when there is direct light hitting the screen.





So, what does the OnePlus 13 have on its end that can rival the S25 Ultra's Gorilla Glass Armor display? OnePlus has introduced a material it calls Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass. Unfortunately, the company has not yet specified what this new material is or how it is different from the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on the OnePlus 12 . That said, it sounds like un upgrade, and it might match the durability of the S25 Ultra's screen.





Performance and Software

This is where the battle of innovations is happening





Both phones are said to be packing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This new silicon is beyond impressive, with a 45% faster CPU that's 44% more power efficient, and a GPU that delivers up to 40% improved performance at 40% better power efficiency.





Suffice it to say, this means the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 will be two absolute powerhouses that no task can stop. They are also expected to come with a minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





While both companies are obviously trying to pack as much as high-end hardware in their high-end flagships, Samsung might beat OnePlus in one area — storage. Samsung manufactures the storage that most phones use, dubbed universal flash storage or UFS for short, and might include the latest unreleased generation with the S25 Ultra.



Recommended Stories

The new generation is called UFS 4.04, and it achieves nearly double the transfer speeds of UFS 4.0, which is what the OnePlus 13 uses, jumping from 4.2 GB/s to 8 GB/s. It's unclear how exactly Samsung plans to utilize such a power-up, but even if it doesn't do something special it will at least make the phone much snappier.





But Samsung is not the only one with an innovation up its sleeve. OnePlus has introduced what it calls Parallel Processing, and it is the first in the industry to do so.





Parallel Processing is hard to describe, but the main benefit is that animations become super fast and smooth. You don’t have to wait for an animation when minimizing one app, for example, in order to open another one. This might not sound like much on paper, but it is one of those subtle innovations that has the potential to set a new standard in the smartphone market.





OnePlus 13 . Both are also expected to get 7 years of major Android upgrades and security patches. As for software, both will phones will be running on Android 15 with their respective skins on top, which are One UI 7 for the S25 Ultra and OxygenOS 15 for the. Both are also expected to get 7 years of major Android upgrades and security patches.





Camera

New image sensors on both sides





Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get the same camera setup as its predecessor, with the one exception being Theis rumored to get the same camera setup as its predecessor, with the one exception being a new 50MP Samsung Isocell JN3 sensor for the ultra-wide camera, with 0.7 micrometer pixel size. This new ultra-wide snapper should offer much higher detail, and even better low-light performance.





The OnePlus 13 comes with new 64 MP 3x telephoto and 48 MP ultra-wide cameras, while the main 50 MP one remains unchanged.





When it comes to comparing these two camera systems, we suspect that the S25 Ultra will come out on top. But the OnePlus 13 might surprise us with its new camera hardware. Even if it does not offer the same image quality as the Ultra, it might come very close to it.





Battery Life and Charging

Both have upgrades that can strongly improve battery life





OnePlus has used a new type of batteries for the OnePlus 13 , which helps it fit in a 6,000 mAh battery capacity inside a still very thin phone. Its predecessor ranked in our top 10 phones with the best battery life, so we expect the new generation to do even better thanks to this innovation.





On the other hand, leaks say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity like this year's model, which didn't do very well in our battery life tests. But the main reason it wasn't a match for the competition was because it drained a lot of power during gaming, which the new Snapdragon 8 Elite has the potential to fix.





What's more, Samsung is said to be working on a feature called Battery AI, which we suspect will adapt to how the owner uses the S25 Ultra to extend its battery life.





As for charging speeds, Samsung will likely keep the same 45W wired, but it might increase the wireless charging from 15W to 25W. The OnePlus 13 is expected to have 80W of wired charging for its North American version, with 50W of wireless charging. Both phones will likely require specific chargers and cables to be charged at their maximum supported speeds.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick look at the specs for both phones, but feel free to check out our more detailed Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 specs comparison.









Summary



