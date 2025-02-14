Weekly deals roundup: Fall in love with the discounted Galaxy S25 Ultra, Razr Plus (2024), and more!

Can you think of a better way to spend Valentine's Day than hunting for mobile tech bargains from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Microsoft at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart?





Okay, you almost certainly can (if you catch my drift), but that's where I come in, doing all the heavy-lifting and deal-curating as I do every week to help you save precious time in addition to hundreds upon hundreds of your hard-earned dollars. This way, you can choose the top smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones offer for you in a matter of minutes (or even seconds), and dedicate the rest of your day (and weekend) to that special someone in your life who can always put a smile on your face.

These are this week's three best deals!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) $150 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) $420 off (42%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





And if you'd rather get one of the greatest tablets out there than one of the best phones in the world, Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 11 is available at a rare $150 Amazon discount with 256GB storage. Granted, both the iPad Pro (2024) and Motorola Razr+ (2024) are set to receive sequels... sooner or later this year, but until that happens (and even after), these "old" devices are absolute must-buys at the right prices.

Did anyone ask for more smartphone promotions?

Motorola Edge (2024) $299 99 $549 99 $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ $600 off (60%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr (2024) $250 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $150 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Blue Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $150 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S25 Ultra and Motorola's Razr Plus (2024) are not right for everyone, let me tell you a few things about the Edge (2024), Razr Plus (2023), Because I realize Samsung'sand Motorola's(2024) are not right for everyone, let me tell you a few things about the Edge (2024),(2023), Galaxy S25 , and S25 Plus. These are basically your top affordable alternatives to the two phones featured in the top three category of our latest weekly deals roundup, and right now, they're all neatly discounted as well.





The Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger in particular is incredibly hard to beat in terms of its bang for your buck, but if you can afford it, the Galaxy S25+ is also pretty attractive with both an outright discount and Amazon gift card included.



We've got tablet options for every budget

Google Pixel Tablet $100 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $570 $699 99 $130 off (19%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included, EXTRAFIVE Promo Code Required Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) $200 off (18%) 512GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $999 99 $1349 99 $350 off (26%) 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy





almost every budget. At $100 under its regular starting price, Google's first (and only) Well,every budget. At $100 under its regular starting price, Google's first (and only) Pixel Tablet eclipses all cheaper slates as far as their value proposition is concerned, looking like the absolute best mid-range option for Android enthusiasts today.





iPad Pro (2024) flagship, while the Surface Pro 11 is obviously perfect for Windows fans and workaholics in general, especially at a $350 discount with a productivity-maximizing keyboard included. Those who want a great deal more power, versatility, and productivity, meanwhile, need to spend quite a bit more moolah for the just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus ... or opt for something from Apple or Microsoft. The 13-inch iPad Air (2024) is ideal for shoppers who don't want to overspend on the 13-inchflagship, while the Surface Pro 11 is obviously perfect for Windows fans and workaholics in general, especially at a $350 discount with a productivity-maximizing keyboard included.

Check out these three radically different smartwatches at three radically different prices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $40 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar $200 off (33%) GPS Running Smartwatch, 1.3-Inch Color Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX Lens, Silicone Band, Up to 20 Days of Battery Life with Solar Charging, PacePro Feature, VO2 Max, Garmin Coach, Endurance Score, Built-in Sports Apps, Full-Color Mapping, ClimbPro Technology, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $159 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Indigo Alpine Loop, Large Buy at Amazon





No, it wasn't necessarily my intention to pick devices with little to nothing in common for this section of our latest week-ending list of top mobile tech deals from around the web. But as luck would have it, the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE , triathlete-friendly Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, and rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 popped up on my radar at extremely hard-to-beat prices, pretty much guaranteeing every type of smartwatch user has something interesting to buy right now.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is almost unbelievably cheap for its impressive health monitoring arsenal, winning design, and beautiful AMOLED display, Garmin's solar charging-capable wearable unsurprisingly offers amazing battery life, while theis probably the all-around best smartwatch an iPhone user can get in this day and age. What other options could you possibly need?

Now this is a spectacular list of discounted earbuds and headphones!

Beats Solo Buds $30 off (38%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 $100 off (50%) Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $50 off (29%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max $69 off (13%) Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





If you're used to seeing just two or three products included in the final section of our weekly deals roundups, you'll probably be delighted that today's batch of wireless earbuds and headphones at special prices counts no less than six box-office hits, ranging from the dirt-cheap Beats Solo Buds with stellar battery life to the "modern" and rarely discounted USB-C-equipped AirPods Max



