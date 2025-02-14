Weekly deals roundup: Fall in love with the discounted Galaxy S25 Ultra, Razr Plus (2024), and more!
Can you think of a better way to spend Valentine's Day than hunting for mobile tech bargains from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Microsoft at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart?
Okay, you almost certainly can (if you catch my drift), but that's where I come in, doing all the heavy-lifting and deal-curating as I do every week to help you save precious time in addition to hundreds upon hundreds of your hard-earned dollars. This way, you can choose the top smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones offer for you in a matter of minutes (or even seconds), and dedicate the rest of your day (and weekend) to that special someone in your life who can always put a smile on your face.
These are this week's three best deals!
Probably the best Android phone money can buy in (early) 2025 is still on sale at a special price alongside a $200 Amazon gift card. What could be better than that? Well, if you can't afford the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra or simply prefer a modern foldable device over a "conventional" slab, Motorola's latest Razr Plus flagship could prove the perfect fit for your needs right now at a mouth-watering $420 discount.
And if you'd rather get one of the greatest tablets out there than one of the best phones in the world, Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 11 is available at a rare $150 Amazon discount with 256GB storage. Granted, both the iPad Pro (2024) and Motorola Razr+ (2024) are set to receive sequels... sooner or later this year, but until that happens (and even after), these "old" devices are absolute must-buys at the right prices.
Did anyone ask for more smartphone promotions?
Because I realize Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and Motorola's Razr Plus (2024) are not right for everyone, let me tell you a few things about the Edge (2024), Razr Plus (2023), Galaxy S25, and S25 Plus. These are basically your top affordable alternatives to the two phones featured in the top three category of our latest weekly deals roundup, and right now, they're all neatly discounted as well.
The Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger in particular is incredibly hard to beat in terms of its bang for your buck, but if you can afford it, the Galaxy S25+ is also pretty attractive with both an outright discount and Amazon gift card included.
Then you've got the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at killer prices of their own for hardcore Google fans and Android purists, and oh, let's not forget about the Galaxy S24 FE, which cash-strapped Samsung fans can get at a hefty enough discount to ignore the "vanilla" S24 in addition to the significantly costlier S25 family.
We've got tablet options for every budget
Well, almost every budget. At $100 under its regular starting price, Google's first (and only) Pixel Tablet eclipses all cheaper slates as far as their value proposition is concerned, looking like the absolute best mid-range option for Android enthusiasts today.
Those who want a great deal more power, versatility, and productivity, meanwhile, need to spend quite a bit more moolah for the just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus... or opt for something from Apple or Microsoft. The 13-inch iPad Air (2024) is ideal for shoppers who don't want to overspend on the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) flagship, while the Surface Pro 11 is obviously perfect for Windows fans and workaholics in general, especially at a $350 discount with a productivity-maximizing keyboard included.
Check out these three radically different smartwatches at three radically different prices!
No, it wasn't necessarily my intention to pick devices with little to nothing in common for this section of our latest week-ending list of top mobile tech deals from around the web. But as luck would have it, the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, triathlete-friendly Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, and rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 popped up on my radar at extremely hard-to-beat prices, pretty much guaranteeing every type of smartwatch user has something interesting to buy right now.
Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is almost unbelievably cheap for its impressive health monitoring arsenal, winning design, and beautiful AMOLED display, Garmin's solar charging-capable wearable unsurprisingly offers amazing battery life, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is probably the all-around best smartwatch an iPhone user can get in this day and age. What other options could you possibly need?
Now this is a spectacular list of discounted earbuds and headphones!
If you're used to seeing just two or three products included in the final section of our weekly deals roundups, you'll probably be delighted that today's batch of wireless earbuds and headphones at special prices counts no less than six box-office hits, ranging from the dirt-cheap Beats Solo Buds with stellar battery life to the "modern" and rarely discounted USB-C-equipped AirPods Max.
The recently released AirPods 4 are clearly very difficult to turn down at 30 bucks under their list price (even without active noise cancellation), but of course, the same also goes for the half-off on-ear Beats Solo 4 and the deeply discounted in-ear Beats Studio Buds Plus and AirPods Pro 2 (with state-of-the-art ANC technology). So many options, such remarkable discounts, so little time to decide...
