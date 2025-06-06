Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Weekly deals roundup: These top Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet offers are unmissable!

This week's huge list of the top mobile tech deals from around the interwebs is headlined by two of the best phones out there and an outstanding Android tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
With the spring wave of high-profile mobile product launches in the rearview mirror and the late summer/early fall onslaught of major announcements from top brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google still at least a month or so away, this feels like as good a time as any to buy your next big smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds.

Check that, today actually looks like a better time than ever before to get some of the best gadgets in the world at unbeatable prices, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops to qualify for the phenomenal deals included in our latest weekly roundup.

This is a top three for the ages

Google Pixel Tablet

$140 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

$50 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$300 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray and Whitesilver Color Options
Buy at Amazon

I don't know what it is about the Pixel Tablet, but every time the Google-made 11-inch mid-ranger scores a cool new discount (in a 128 or 256GB storage variant with or without a speaker dock included), PhoneArena readers go absolutely bonkers, gathering in numbers unrivaled by any other deals posts.

The Tensor G2-powered slate is right now available at a record low price with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room by itself, and if that's not enough to convince you that you're looking at an unmissable offer, you should consider the fact that Google is widely expected never to release a sequel to this bad boy, which means that its discontinuation could be nigh.

Obviously, the same cannot be said about the hot new mid-range Pixel 9a handset, which is neatly discounted for the very first time on Amazon, while Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is on sale for a whopping $300 less than usual with no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time. All in all, this is clearly an extremely hard-to-beat trio of Android-based bargains that's unlikely to stay at these massively reduced prices for more than a few days.

What a spectacular batch of smartphone deals and steals!

Motorola razr+

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S25

$175 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint and Silver Shadow Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

$250 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow and Mint Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$899 99
$50 off (6%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh and Protective Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$200 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$170 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

$1499 99
$1909 98
$410 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Free Ring Sizing Kit Included, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In
Buy at Samsung

Who's in the market for a budget-friendly foldable? Despite its advanced age, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is virtually impossible to turn down at a killer price of $350... unless, of course, you can afford the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB storage, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Those are probably the absolute best foldable devices money can buy in 2025 (at least until the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sees daylight), and if you hurry, you won't even have to spend that much money on them. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Edge, meanwhile, are naturally your top S25 Ultra alternatives (especially at their latest discounts), with the heavily marked-down Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL vying for the attention of hardcore Google fans unwilling to settle for the non-flagship Pixel 9a.

Last but certainly not least on our latest week-ending list of top smartphone bargains, the OnePlus 13 is not exactly deeply discounted, but it does come with two cool gifts included at a very reasonable price... for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-rivaling super-flagship.

So many amazing tablet offers to choose from

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$449 99
$509 98
$60 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Free Ring Sizing Kit, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In
Buy at Samsung

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (17%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$499
$649
$150 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (13%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 3

$699 99
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Here's another tough decision for you (in the best way possible) - should you go for a new Galaxy Tab S10 FE at its first-ever discount, a 512GB "regular" iPad 11 at a deeper-than-ever price cut, or an Apple M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air (2025) at a cool $100 less than usual in its most affordable variant?

If you have a little more dough to spend, the 13-inch iPad Air (M3) at $100 off its list price and the just-released OnePlus Pad 3 with a complimentary keyboard and stylus included in its normal price could be your best tablet options right now. Or, if you've recently won the lottery, you can opt for a 1TB Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra monster at an unbeatable 300 bucks off its regular (and rather obscene) price.

Top smartwatch promotions for (almost) every budget

Google Pixel Watch 2

$100 off (40%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$130 off (39%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$181 off (42%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$449 99
$649 99
$200 off (31%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-Ins)
Buy at Samsung

Can you think of a better time to buy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic than right before the official announcement of an upgraded Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with the same signature rotating bezel? I sure can't, although the Pixel Watch 2 and non-Classic-branded Galaxy Watch 7 are even cheaper and thus more appealing for the most cash-strapped smartwatch buyers out there. And the Galaxy Watch 7 even comes with a gratis Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 as an additional deal sweetener.

Of course, the best smartwatches on our list today are undoubtedly the Apple Watch Series 10 and the "rugged" Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, both of which are also on sale at remarkably hefty discounts for a presumably limited time only.

How about an ultra-affordable pair of earbuds?

Sony WF-C700N

$55 off (46%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 15 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multipoint Connectivity, Easy Button Operation, Black
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$64 99
$99 99
$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, White and Graphite Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$189 99
$249 99
$60 off (24%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In
Buy at Samsung

Obviously, only the Sony WF-C700N and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are deserving of that label. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, meanwhile, are... still a little expensive, but that's because they offer the highest degree of active noise cancellation available, as well as top-of-the-line sound quality, excellent battery life, and flawless connectivity. It's pretty clear what my recommendation is, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
