Weekly deals roundup: These top Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet offers are unmissable!
This week's huge list of the top mobile tech deals from around the interwebs is headlined by two of the best phones out there and an outstanding Android tablet.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the spring wave of high-profile mobile product launches in the rearview mirror and the late summer/early fall onslaught of major announcements from top brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google still at least a month or so away, this feels like as good a time as any to buy your next big smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds.
Check that, today actually looks like a better time than ever before to get some of the best gadgets in the world at unbeatable prices, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops to qualify for the phenomenal deals included in our latest weekly roundup.
This is a top three for the ages
I don't know what it is about the Pixel Tablet, but every time the Google-made 11-inch mid-ranger scores a cool new discount (in a 128 or 256GB storage variant with or without a speaker dock included), PhoneArena readers go absolutely bonkers, gathering in numbers unrivaled by any other deals posts.
The Tensor G2-powered slate is right now available at a record low price with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room by itself, and if that's not enough to convince you that you're looking at an unmissable offer, you should consider the fact that Google is widely expected never to release a sequel to this bad boy, which means that its discontinuation could be nigh.
Obviously, the same cannot be said about the hot new mid-range Pixel 9a handset, which is neatly discounted for the very first time on Amazon, while Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is on sale for a whopping $300 less than usual with no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time. All in all, this is clearly an extremely hard-to-beat trio of Android-based bargains that's unlikely to stay at these massively reduced prices for more than a few days.
What a spectacular batch of smartphone deals and steals!
Who's in the market for a budget-friendly foldable? Despite its advanced age, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is virtually impossible to turn down at a killer price of $350... unless, of course, you can afford the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB storage, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Those are probably the absolute best foldable devices money can buy in 2025 (at least until the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sees daylight), and if you hurry, you won't even have to spend that much money on them. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Edge, meanwhile, are naturally your top S25 Ultra alternatives (especially at their latest discounts), with the heavily marked-down Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL vying for the attention of hardcore Google fans unwilling to settle for the non-flagship Pixel 9a.
Last but certainly not least on our latest week-ending list of top smartphone bargains, the OnePlus 13 is not exactly deeply discounted, but it does come with two cool gifts included at a very reasonable price... for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-rivaling super-flagship.
So many amazing tablet offers to choose from
Here's another tough decision for you (in the best way possible) - should you go for a new Galaxy Tab S10 FE at its first-ever discount, a 512GB "regular" iPad 11 at a deeper-than-ever price cut, or an Apple M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air (2025) at a cool $100 less than usual in its most affordable variant?
If you have a little more dough to spend, the 13-inch iPad Air (M3) at $100 off its list price and the just-released OnePlus Pad 3 with a complimentary keyboard and stylus included in its normal price could be your best tablet options right now. Or, if you've recently won the lottery, you can opt for a 1TB Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra monster at an unbeatable 300 bucks off its regular (and rather obscene) price.
Top smartwatch promotions for (almost) every budget
Can you think of a better time to buy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic than right before the official announcement of an upgraded Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with the same signature rotating bezel? I sure can't, although the Pixel Watch 2 and non-Classic-branded Galaxy Watch 7 are even cheaper and thus more appealing for the most cash-strapped smartwatch buyers out there. And the Galaxy Watch 7 even comes with a gratis Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 as an additional deal sweetener.
Of course, the best smartwatches on our list today are undoubtedly the Apple Watch Series 10 and the "rugged" Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, both of which are also on sale at remarkably hefty discounts for a presumably limited time only.
How about an ultra-affordable pair of earbuds?
Obviously, only the Sony WF-C700N and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are deserving of that label. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, meanwhile, are... still a little expensive, but that's because they offer the highest degree of active noise cancellation available, as well as top-of-the-line sound quality, excellent battery life, and flawless connectivity. It's pretty clear what my recommendation is, right?
