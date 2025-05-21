Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaked renders reveal exquisite design
High-resolution renders and even a 360-degree video offer us a first look at Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuruA new Classic-branded Samsung smartwatch is expected to be introduced this year after a brief 2-year hiatus. The unannounced Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is supposed to be unveiled in July alongside Samsung’s new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Until then, several reports coming from various reliable sources paint a rather exciting picture about the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatch. More importantly, a couple of high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video have just popped up online, providing us with a first look at Samsung’s upcoming wearable device.
If the smartwatch will indeed looks exactly like in these renders, it confirms Samsung has decided to further refine and polish the design that made the Galaxy Watch Classic series so popular among Samsung fans.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Video credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuru
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic adopts the same “squircle” form factor as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which suggests Samsung plans to elevate the Classic series to an upper tier design-wise.
The rotating bezel is making a comeback, as seen in the pictures. So are the back button, which is positioned on the opposite side of a customizable button. An orange crown sits in the middle of the two buttons, giving the smartwatch a bold look.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic borrows a lot more design perks from the Galaxy Watch Ultra rather than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but that’s a good thing.
According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sizes are “roughly” 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm. The smartwatch is said to feature a 1.5-inch rounded display. It will be available in two versions (Bluetooth and LTE), but just one size: 47mm. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was available in both 43mm and 47mm sizes.
Another difference between the two-year old Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the size of the battery. While the former is powered by a 425 mAh battery, the latter will feature a slightly bigger 435 mAh battery. It’s unlikely that this will matter that much in the grand scheme of things, but at least it’s an upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit:@OnLeaks & SammyGuru
