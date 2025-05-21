Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaked renders reveal exquisite design

High-resolution renders and even a 360-degree video offer us a first look at Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuru
A new Classic-branded Samsung smartwatch is expected to be introduced this year after a brief 2-year hiatus. The unannounced Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is supposed to be unveiled in July alongside Samsung’s new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Until then, several reports coming from various reliable sources paint a rather exciting picture about the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatch. More importantly, a couple of high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video have just popped up online, providing us with a first look at Samsung’s upcoming wearable device.

If the smartwatch will indeed looks exactly like in these renders, it confirms Samsung has decided to further refine and polish the design that made the Galaxy Watch Classic series so popular among Samsung fans.

Video Thumbnail

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Video credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuru

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic adopts the same “squircle” form factor as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which suggests Samsung plans to elevate the Classic series to an upper tier design-wise.

The rotating bezel is making a comeback, as seen in the pictures. So are the back button, which is positioned on the opposite side of a customizable button. An orange crown sits in the middle of the two buttons, giving the smartwatch a bold look.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic borrows a lot more design perks from the Galaxy Watch Ultra rather than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but that’s a good thing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit:@OnLeaks & SammyGuru

According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sizes are “roughly” 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm. The smartwatch is said to feature a 1.5-inch rounded display. It will be available in two versions (Bluetooth and LTE), but just one size: 47mm. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was available in both 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Another difference between the two-year old Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the size of the battery. While the former is powered by a 425 mAh battery, the latter will feature a slightly bigger 435 mAh battery. It’s unlikely that this will matter that much in the grand scheme of things, but at least it’s an upgrade.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless