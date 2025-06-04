Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Even more key Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE details are now out of the bag

Samsung's next-gen foldables are in the spotlight again, with storage and memory variants, as well as new color options revealed by a trustworthy source.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders
Even though we still don't have an official launch date for Samsung's next big Android-powered foldables, the start of the company's buzz-building campaign certainly suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold 7, and possibly, Z Fold 7 Ultra are right around the corner.

As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that more and more tipsters feel confident in predicting more and more details about three of those fast-approaching devices... after their designs have already been leaked in trustworthy factory CAD-based renders and even a wild real-life photograph.

The Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE storage and memory variants are (largely) unsurprising


  • Galaxy Z Fold 7: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage; 12 + 512GB; 16GB + 1TB;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage; 12 + 256GB; 12 + 512GB;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage; 8 + 256GB.

Wait, wasn't all this information revealed just yesterday? Not exactly. Arsène Lupin, aka @MysteryLupin, actually adds to the details leaked by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, thus providing a more complete picture of Samsung's 2025 foldable portfolio (minus the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which may or may not be a real thing).


The most important tidbit disclosed today that wasn't included in yesterday's report is how much RAM the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE are set to pack in each storage configuration.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will apparently be equipped with a hefty 16 gigs of memory in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant. That's especially notable because the most advanced (and the most expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 6 model only comes with 12GB RAM. Then again, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a whopping 16 gigs of the good stuff in combination with as little as 256GB internal storage space, so clearly, Samsung can do even better than this if it wants to claim the best foldable trophy.

The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, is very curiously tipped to downgrade its predecessor's 12GB RAM to just 8 gigs for an entry-level 128GB storage variant while keeping the memory count of the Z Flip 6's two other configurations unchanged. That's likely to be a cost-cutting measure on Samsung's part, especially if the company aims to price the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same starting level as last year's Z Flip 6, but it remains to be seen if customers will understand and accept the compromise.

Speaking of compromises, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to stick to 8GB RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, which is both completely unsurprising and totally fine... as long as Samsung gets the Fan Edition pricing right.

More color options revealed, many others to come


  • Galaxy Z Fold 7: Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7: Blue Shadow, White Black;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Black, White.

The most exciting thing here is without a doubt the very swanky-sounding Coral Red-coated Z Fold 7 model, which should perfectly match the Coral Red Z Flip 7 flavor rumored yesterday.


Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the Z Flip 7 FE is unlikely to join its pricier sibling and cousin in adopting such a flashy hue, instead playing things safe with black and white colorways, at least based on existing information from two different and equally reliable insiders.

Recommended Stories
Circling back to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it must be highlighted that its silver (shadow), blue (shadow), and (jet) black paint jobs are now also "confirmed" from two sources, unlike the aforementioned (coral) red color.

Interestingly, the Z Flip 7 is rumored to come in a "White Black" version rather than separate white and black models, which could be an innocent typo... or a suggestion of a decidedly unconventional two-tone design that Samsung has experimented with in the past. The blue (shadow) colorway is practically etched in stone, and if history is any indication, many more paint jobs will be confirmed in the coming weeks (for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Adrian Diaconescu
