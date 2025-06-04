Even more key Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE details are now out of the bag

Z Flip 7

Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7





As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that more and more tipsters feel confident in predicting more and more details about three of those fast-approaching devices... after their designs have already been leaked in trustworthy factory CAD-based renders and even a wild real-life photograph

The Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE storage and memory variants are (largely) unsurprising





Galaxy Z Fold 7 : 12GB RAM + 256GB storage; 12 + 512GB; 16GB + 1TB;

: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage; 12 + 512GB; 16GB + 1TB; Galaxy Z Flip 7 : 8GB RAM + 128GB storage; 12 + 256GB; 12 + 512GB;

: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage; 12 + 256GB; 12 + 512GB; Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage; 8 + 256GB.



Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which may or may not be a real thing). Wait, wasn't all this information revealed just yesterday ? Not exactly. Arsène Lupin, aka @MysteryLupin , actually adds to the details leaked by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, thus providing a more complete picture of Samsung 's 2025 foldable portfolio (minus theUltra, which may or may not be a real thing).









The most important tidbit disclosed today that wasn't included in yesterday's report is how much RAM the Z Fold 7 , Z Flip 7 , and Z Flip 7 FE are set to pack in each storage configuration.





Z Flip 7 , meanwhile, is very curiously tipped to downgrade its predecessor's 12GB RAM to just 8 gigs for an entry-level 128GB storage variant while keeping the memory count of the Z Flip 6 , but it remains to be seen if customers will understand and accept the compromise. The, meanwhile, is very curiously tipped to downgrade its predecessor's 12GB RAM to just 8 gigs for an entry-level 128GB storage variant while keeping the memory count of the Z Flip 6 's two other configurations unchanged. That's likely to be a cost-cutting measure on Samsung's part, especially if the company aims to price the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same starting level as last year's, but it remains to be seen if customers will understand and accept the compromise.





Speaking of compromises, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to stick to 8GB RAM in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, which is both completely unsurprising and totally fine... as long as Samsung gets the Fan Edition pricing right.

More color options revealed, many others to come





Galaxy Z Fold 7 : Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red;

: Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red; Galaxy Z Flip 7 : Blue Shadow, White Black;

: Blue Shadow, White Black; Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Black, White.



The most exciting thing here is without a doubt the very swanky-sounding Coral Red-coated Z Fold 7 model, which should perfectly match the Coral Red Z Flip 7 flavor rumored yesterday.









Z Flip 7 FE is unlikely to join its pricier sibling and cousin in adopting such a flashy hue, instead playing things safe with black and white colorways, at least Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), theFE is unlikely to join its pricier sibling and cousin in adopting such a flashy hue, instead playing things safe with black and white colorways, at least based on existing information from two different and equally reliable insiders.



Galaxy Z Fold 7 , it must be highlighted that its silver (shadow), blue (shadow), and (jet) black paint jobs are now also "confirmed" Circling back to the, it must be highlighted that its silver (shadow), blue (shadow), and (jet) black paint jobs are now also "confirmed" from two sources , unlike the aforementioned (coral) red color.



