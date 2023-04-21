Weekly deals roundup: Affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, cheap Galaxy S21 FE, and more

While Mother's Day is still a few weeks away, you can never be too prepared to show the most important person in your life (no offense, fathers, wives, and husbands) how much you care... without breaking the bank. Or at least without spending more money than you absolutely need to.





right now . Although most major US retailers are likely to kick off various special sales events explicitly labeled as celebrating Mother's Day 2023 in the coming days and weeks, we're here today to do what we do best (false modesty be damned) and put together yet another spectacular list of top tech deals available





Whether you're looking to get an ultra-affordable phone at an unbeatable price or a not-so-affordable one at a massive discount, a budget-friendly smartwatch to use with an iPhone or Android handset, a feature-packed tablet running one of three different operating systems, a pair of not-that-expensive true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, or even one of the most popular video streamers on the market today for yourself or your mom, we've got you covered:

These are the top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, White Color $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS, Bluetooth, 45mm Case, Titanium Construction, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, Black $87 off (19%) Buy at Amazon













Other sweet smartphone offers to consider

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black $800 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, IPX8 Water Resistance, Phantom Green $900 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP Quad Rear Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, Black $101 off (22%) Buy at Amazon TCL 10L Unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Use, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.53-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,000mAh Battery, 48 + 8 + 2 + 2MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Shooter, Arctic White and Mariana Blue Colors $150 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





We know what you're going to say, but we swear it was never our intention to turn this week's deal roundup into a Samsung extravaganza. At the same time, it was simply physically impossible to ignore any one of these killer Galaxy promos, with the Z Fold 3 once again proving that the affordable foldable dream is perfectly achievable and the "traditional" A53 5G mid-ranger currently fetching its lowest price in several months.





If you're not a big Galaxy fan, you can always opt for Sony's one-of-a-kind If you're not a big Galaxy fan, you can always opt for Sony's one-of-a-kind Xperia Pro-I cameraphone at a... still sky-high but no longer completely ridiculous price or the dirt-cheap TCL 10L mid-ranger with a surprising amount of storage space and memory but also completely outdated software and no hopes for further updates.

Tablets for every taste and every budget

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) Android Tablet with 10.1-Inch IPS Screen, Full Metal Construction, MediaTek P22T Processor, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, Iron Grey $30 off (23%) $99 $129 Buy at Walmart Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 Chrome OS Tablet, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.95-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, 45W Charging Support, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, Detachable Water-Resistant Keyboard Included $142 off (33%) $287 99 $429 99 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple M1 Processor, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon









That surprisingly affordable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 on sale at Walmart, mind you, is also surprisingly powerful with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC under its hood, surprisingly versatile with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included at no extra charge, and surprisingly feature-packed all in all with plenty of memory, a large and high-resolution touchscreen, and blazing fast charging technology.

The best smartwatch bargains available today

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Bezel, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Stainless Steel Construction, Black $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





Is your mother an iOS or Android user? That's basically the only question you need to answer before deciding which of these impressive Is your mother an iOS or Android user? That's basically the only question you need to answer before deciding which of these impressive budget smartwatches to purchase. Of course, the newer Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is arguably prettier and more versatile than the OG Apple Watch SE , but none of these two devices supports its rival's platform, making your buying choice an absolute no-brainer... if you can't afford the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Apple Watch Series 8.

Earbuds and others

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Six Colors $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Digital Media Player, Up to 1080p HDR Video Streaming, Android TV OS, Dolby Digital Audio, Snow Color, Voice Remote with Google Assistant Support Included $10 off (33%) $19 99 $29 99 Buy at BestBuy





Unfortunately for fans of true wireless earbuds , we only have one good deal to bring you in that category. Fortunately, Apple's Beats Studio Buds are not like Apple's AirPods... in that they offer native support for both iPhones and Android handsets from any brand.





The "other" category, meanwhile, is headlined by an affordable HD-capable Chromecast with Google TV, which is... even more affordable than usual for a presumably limited time only. That's the kind of product everyone needs around the house, so if you know someone who doesn't own one (or wants another unit for another room), now's the time for a little early birthday, Mother's Day, or... late Easter surprise.