Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Weekly deals roundup: Affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, cheap Galaxy S21 FE, and more

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: Affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, cheap Galaxy S21 FE, and more
While Mother's Day is still a few weeks away, you can never be too prepared to show the most important person in your life (no offense, fathers, wives, and husbands) how much you care... without breaking the bank. Or at least without spending more money than you absolutely need to.

Although most major US retailers are likely to kick off various special sales events explicitly labeled as celebrating Mother's Day 2023 in the coming days and weeks, we're here today to do what we do best (false modesty be damned) and put together yet another spectacular list of top tech deals available right now.

Whether you're looking to get an ultra-affordable phone at an unbeatable price or a not-so-affordable one at a massive discount, a budget-friendly smartwatch to use with an iPhone or Android handset, a feature-packed tablet running one of three different operating systems, a pair of not-that-expensive true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, or even one of the most popular video streamers on the market today for yourself or your mom, we've got you covered:

These are the top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors, No Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, White Color
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

GPS, Bluetooth, 45mm Case, Titanium Construction, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, Black
$87 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Inaugurated a while back at Amazon (where it's no longer available) and expanded to Best Buy shortly thereafter, the greatest ever unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra promotion with no strings attached is somehow still up for grabs and made even more compelling by Samsung's "certified re-newed" launch of this absolute beast.

Make no mistake, you're looking at one of the overall best Android phones money can buy in 2023, and the same thing applies to the humbler and considerably cheaper Galaxy S21 FE. The last of the Fan Edition mohicans (at least for the time being) is technically not down to a new all-time low price, but the latest Amazon discount tops all other offers of 2023 so far, which is certainly a notable achievement.

Even more notable is the record high markdown of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery life champion, which is undoubtedly one of the all-around best smartwatches out there.

Other sweet smartphone offers to consider

Sony Xperia PRO-I

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black
$800 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, IPX8 Water Resistance, Phantom Green
$900 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP Quad Rear Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, Black
$101 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

TCL 10L

Unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Use, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.53-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,000mAh Battery, 48 + 8 + 2 + 2MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Shooter, Arctic White and Mariana Blue Colors
$150 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

We know what you're going to say, but we swear it was never our intention to turn this week's deal roundup into a Samsung extravaganza. At the same time, it was simply physically impossible to ignore any one of these killer Galaxy promos, with the Z Fold 3 once again proving that the affordable foldable dream is perfectly achievable and the "traditional" A53 5G mid-ranger currently fetching its lowest price in several months.

If you're not a big Galaxy fan, you can always opt for Sony's one-of-a-kind Xperia Pro-I cameraphone at a... still sky-high but no longer completely ridiculous price or the dirt-cheap TCL 10L mid-ranger with a surprising amount of storage space and memory but also completely outdated software and no hopes for further updates.

Tablets for every taste and every budget

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)

Android Tablet with 10.1-Inch IPS Screen, Full Metal Construction, MediaTek P22T Processor, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, Iron Grey
$30 off (23%)
$99
$129
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Chrome OS Tablet, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.95-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, 45W Charging Support, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, Detachable Water-Resistant Keyboard Included
$142 off (33%)
$287 99
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple M1 Processor, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$99 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Are we the only ones wondering why Lenovo is not (yet) ranked higher among the world's top tablet vendors? Granted, the 2022-released iPad Air is pretty much impossible to eclipse in its price category, especially in terms of raw power, but when it comes to the best budget tablets around, it's hard to even imagine doing better than the Android-based Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) or Chrome OS-running Duet 3 as far as value for money is concerned.

That surprisingly affordable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 on sale at Walmart, mind you, is also surprisingly powerful with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC under its hood, surprisingly versatile with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included at no extra charge, and surprisingly feature-packed all in all with plenty of memory, a large and high-resolution touchscreen, and blazing fast charging technology.

The best smartwatch bargains available today

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Bezel, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Stainless Steel Construction, Black
$221 off (63%)
$129
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Is your mother an iOS or Android user? That's basically the only question you need to answer before deciding which of these impressive budget smartwatches to purchase. Of course, the newer Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is arguably prettier and more versatile than the OG Apple Watch SE, but none of these two devices supports its rival's platform, making your buying choice an absolute no-brainer... if you can't afford the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Apple Watch Series 8.

Earbuds and others

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Six Colors
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Digital Media Player, Up to 1080p HDR Video Streaming, Android TV OS, Dolby Digital Audio, Snow Color, Voice Remote with Google Assistant Support Included
$10 off (33%)
$19 99
$29 99
Buy at BestBuy

Unfortunately for fans of true wireless earbuds, we only have one good deal to bring you in that category. Fortunately, Apple's Beats Studio Buds are not like Apple's AirPods... in that they offer native support for both iPhones and Android handsets from any brand.

The "other" category, meanwhile, is headlined by an affordable HD-capable Chromecast with Google TV, which is... even more affordable than usual for a presumably limited time only. That's the kind of product everyone needs around the house, so if you know someone who doesn't own one (or wants another unit for another room), now's the time for a little early birthday, Mother's Day, or... late Easter surprise.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless