Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign

Google's Keep app can do many things. It can help you create a shopping list and allow you to add a check box that you mark when a product has been shopped for. You can use Keep to take quick notes when an idea pops into your head. If you meet someone and want to keep their phone or other contact info handy, the Keep app is the perfect place to save it. Using the cloud to sync the content of the app, what you type on your phone can be saved on your laptop and accessed via the app whenever you need the data.





Even though it seemed that Google was ready to give up on the app at one point, it has recently pushed out an update for the smartphone version of the app based on a Material 3 redesign. This will be version 5.25.252.00.90 for the Android variant of the Keep app with Material 3 Expressive design elements. In one change, the account switcher and the three line hamburger icon menu are no longer contained inside the app's search bar.





On the screen used for taking notes, the buttons now have rounded corners and the background features contrasting colors. Dynamic Theming, used on most apps with a Material 3 design, pulls the most prominent colors found on your wallpaper and applies it to the app. Google also enlarged the toolbox icons found near the top of the app, and now they are seen with contrasting background colors and rounded corners.





Image previews within notes show margins at the left and right, and the corners are now rounded. While the new UI look for the Keep app appears to be rolling out in line with the latest version of the app in the Google Play Store, some say that this is a server-side update. I can tell you that it has not yet hit the Keep app on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1.





Personally, I have found Google Keep to be a versatile app that you can use to create lists, notes, and more. What is great is that I can share my notes and lists between different devices, and know that when I add a note to my Keep app using my Pixel 6 Pro , it will show up on the iOS Keep app installed on my iPhone.



