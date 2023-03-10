Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra beast is more affordable than ever with no strings attached

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you're an Android power user who doesn't like to break the bank to purchase a new ultra-high-end handset every 12 months or so, you were probably unpleasantly surprised to see Samsung keep the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra around at their same old prices after the official announcement of the improved Galaxy S23 family.

With the hot new S23 Ultra colossus available for $1,200 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration with no strings attached, it was obviously absurd of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer to continue charging $1,200 as well for an unlocked S22 Ultra... with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Of course, you can always trade something in and score a hefty discount from Samsung... or meet no special conditions whatsoever and get Amazon to shave you a whopping 400 bucks off the aforementioned list price of a 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power.

This is the absolute greatest ever discount offered by a retailer such as Amazon for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged S22 Ultra unit with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, beating all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals, as well as the e-commerce giant's $300 markdown from just a couple of days ago.

The same all-time high discount of $400 can be applied to the $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 regular prices of 256 and 512GB variants respectively right now in a couple of color options (each) and undoubtedly limited inventory.

While it's still impossible to label the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a conventionally affordable device, it's certainly... unusual to see this thing cost less than the slightly smaller and decidedly humbler Galaxy S22 Plus

Are you still looking at one of the overall best Android phones on the market here? Most definitely, and at its new record low prices, we'd argue this is now one of the mobile industry's absolute value champions with a blazing fast chipset under the hood, a whole lot of RAM, an undeniably hefty battery, excellent cameras, state-of-the-art display technology, and always handy S Pen in tow.

