Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra beast is more affordable than ever with no strings attached





With the hot new S23 Ultra colossus available for $1,200 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration with no strings attached, it was obviously absurd of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer to continue charging $1,200 as well for an unlocked S22 Ultra... with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors $400 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Green Color Only $400 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, you can always trade something in and score a hefty discount from Samsung ... or meet no special conditions whatsoever and get Amazon to shave you a whopping 400 bucks off the aforementioned list price of a 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power.





This is the absolute greatest ever discount offered by a retailer such as Amazon for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged S22 Ultra unit with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, beating all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals, as well as the e-commerce giant's $300 markdown from just a couple of days ago





The same all-time high discount of $400 can be applied to the $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 regular prices of 256 and 512GB variants respectively right now in a couple of color options (each) and undoubtedly limited inventory.









Are you still looking at one of the overall best Android phones on the market here? Most definitely, and at its new record low prices, we'd argue this is now one of the mobile industry's absolute value champions with a blazing fast chipset under the hood, a whole lot of RAM, an undeniably hefty battery, excellent cameras, state-of-the-art display technology, and always handy S Pen in tow.