Samsung welcomes Earth Day with 'certified renewed' Galaxy S22 series launch









Starting this Saturday, April 22, there will finally be another interesting official purchasing option for fans of super-premium Samsung phones who can't afford the S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra. If you're an environmentalist, you're probably going to dig the company's newest offers on the "old" S22 series even more, as the aptly named US Certified Re-Newed program is set for a welcome expansion and improvement

Are they affordable enough?





Your "premium refurbished" 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 will start at $619 in "phantom black" and green hues with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space while the 6.6-inch S22 Plus is for some reason (cough, low demand, cough) slated to join Samsung's Certified Re-Newed lineup in a single black 128GB configuration at a $769 price.









Last but definitely not least, a beastly 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost $919 in an entry-level 128 gig variant and... more with twice as much local digital hoarding room in "like-new" condition and a single black color option of its own.





Depending on your point of reference, those prices may seem fairly reasonable... or still absurdly high, as a brand-new S22 Ultra, for instance, continues to fetch just $799.99 with absolutely no strings attached at Best Buy after a recent new record high markdown of $400 from a list price of $1,199.99.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy









A new meaning for the term "like new"





For what it's worth, these are obviously not like other refurbished devices available in other places, including the exact same 1-year manufacturer warranty as a new, unused, and untouched phone, as well as a brand-new battery, new "unique identifiers" (IMEI), and of course, "all the latest" software.









To be accepted in the Certified Re-Newed program of the world's top smartphone vendor , a device needs to pass a "more than 100-point inspection" performed by a team of professional technicians to ensure every little piece and component inside and outside is of "excellent quality and in proper working order."





Clearly, you (and everyone around you) will never be able to notice any difference between a proper new phone and one of Samsung's renewed units, so if you care about the environment and don't want to see so many used components go to waste, get ready to put your money where your mouth is starting April 22, which just so happens to be, you've guessed it, Earth Day.





The existing certified renewed Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, in case you're wondering, are not going anywhere either, receiving even deeper discounts than this time last year. Currently available for $550, $700, and $825, these 2021-released bad boys will go down to $529, $679, and $829 respectively in a single 128GB storage variant across the board. The existing certified renewed Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, in case you're wondering, are not going anywhere either, receiving even deeper discounts than this time last year. Currently available for $550, $700, and $825, these 2021-released bad boys will go down to $529, $679, and $829 respectively in a single 128GB storage variant across the board.





Those are naturally no longer the best of the best Android phones money can buy, but with stellar software support, timeless designs, and a full 1-year warranty, they still provide decent bang for your buck.