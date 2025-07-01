Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

The 2024-released Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock with Alexa assistance is on sale at a virtually unbeatable price for Prime members only today.

Amazon Echo Spot
Is the 2024-released Echo Spot the absolute best smart speaker one can buy in the US right now? Probably almost definitely not, but if you can't afford the gargantuan Echo Show 15 or Echo Show 21 or even the mid-range (and mid-sized) Echo Show 8, this might be the Alexa-enabled device to get ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day 2025 festival.

Of course, you could also consider the dirt-cheap Echo Pop or Echo Dot, but the Echo Spot is clearly the more versatile and functional product, with not just a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker on deck promising to deliver "big vibrant sound", but also a 2.83-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels for showing stuff like the time of day, key weather information, and song titles at a glance.

Amazon Echo Spot

$35 off (44%)
2024 Release, Smart Alarm Clock with 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, 2.83-Inch Touchscreen with 320 x 240 Pixel Resolution and Half-Circle Tinted Cover Glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, Alexa Assistance, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

This is basically the Echo Show 5's even smaller (and cheaper) brother, normally costing $79.99 and currently setting you back 35 bucks less than that in your choice of three colorways: black, glacier white, or ocean blue. If this discount happens to feel familiar, that might be because it's the exact same one that Amazon offered when the second-gen Echo Spot first saw daylight last year... and again around Black Friday 2024.

But that was the last time we saw this bad boy sold at a whopping 44 percent markdown, which makes this early Prime Day 2025 promotion pretty special. Almost as special as the Fire Max 11 and Fire HD 10 Prime-exclusive deals I told you about earlier today.

Yes, you need an Amazon Prime membership to claim this cool new Echo Spot offer as well, and yes, I do expect the $35 price cut to remain valid between July 8 and July 11. The chances of seeing the deal improved anytime soon, however, are virtually nonexistent, so you might as well pull the trigger today if you happen to be in the market for a nice little alarm clock for your bedroom with such smart functionality as setting timers, checking the weather and traffic information, and streaming music using only your voice.

The 2024 Echo Spot, remember, is a totally different product from its 2017 predecessor, so you may or may not have to wait another seven years for a sequel. What I can say with almost complete certainty is that a third-gen model will not come out this year, which is yet another reason to consider a purchase at a killer $35 discount right now.

