Stop wasting time and save up to a whopping $100 on Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet right now!
One of Amazon's best Android-based tablets is on sale at simply unbeatable prices for Prime members only ahead of next week's actual Prime Day festival.
If you're the kind of smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch shopper that can't make a buying decision until you're 100 percent sure you'll spend as little money as possible without jumping through too many hoops, you've probably already circled the July 8 start date of this year's Amazon Prime Day festival in your calendar... apps.
But what if I were to tell you there's no need to wait another minute to get a very respectable tablet at a simply unbeatable price? Would you capture that opportunity or let it slip in the hopes that a better deal will go live next week? If you ask me, there's no way the 2023-released Fire HD 10 will score a heftier discount than $100 anytime soon.
That's because this is by no means an expensive device, normally costing $139.99 in an entry-level variant with 32 gigs of internal storage space and lockscreen ads. That model can be had at $70 (or 50 percent) off its list price right now, with the 64GB configuration going a full Benjamin off its $179.99 MSRP with "sponsored screensavers."
The latter model is marked down by the same cool $100 from a regular price of $194.99 sans lockscreen ads, while the 32GB variant is currently available for $70 under its $154.99 MSRP for buyers who hate ads but don't think they need much local digital hoarding room.
Across the board, these are new record-breaking discounts for this two-year-old Android-based slate with a 10.1-inch Full HD display in tow and octa-core processing power. The catch? You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access the unprecedented and presumably unbeatable promotion, which will definitely be the case between July 8 and July 11 as well.
The Fire HD 10 joins the slightly larger, higher-end, and costlier Fire Max 11 at this early Prime Day 2025 celebration, while oddly enough, that Fire HD 8 Plus offer that debuted last week no longer seems to be available. As such, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here if you think you can settle for a 3GB RAM count, 5MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras, and no official Google Play support for the sake of extreme affordability.
