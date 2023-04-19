Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
You know those decent Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals we told you about just a couple of weeks ago? One of them has been vastly improved by the e-commerce giant in the meantime, slashing a spectacular and unprecedented 19 percent off the $449.99 list price of quite possibly the best Samsung smartwatch available today.

This (somewhat odd) $87.02 discount is only good for one specific Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with a 45mm case coated in black and no standalone cellular connectivity, and something tells us you may want to hurry and take advantage of Amazon's killer new deal before it inevitably expires.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

GPS, Bluetooth, 45mm Case, Titanium Construction, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, Black
$87 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable (GPS-only) wearable after this new all-time high markdown, with its premium over the non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 however being easily explained by that super-tough titanium construction and expanded battery life.

Are you looking at the overall greatest smartwatch... you can pair with an Android phone from your manufacturer of choice? Probably, even though some hardcore Samsung fans might be inclined to wait a few more months and see if the Galaxy Watch 6 family will bring back the beloved rotating bezel feature before committing to an expense of over 350 bucks.

In addition to all the useful and potentially life-saving health monitoring tools we praised in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review a while back, like ECG, blood oxygen, blood pressure, body composition, and fall detection, a dormant temperature sensor is being enabled as we speak in major markets around the world, helping to more accurately track your menstrual cycle.

On top of everything, this bad boy undoubtedly shines in key departments like screen resolution, fashionability, water and dust resistance, as well as processing power, basically checking all the necessary boxes to go up against the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 and win the hearts... of Android users everywhere.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless