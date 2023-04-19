Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
You know those decent Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals we told you about just a couple of weeks ago? One of them has been vastly improved by the e-commerce giant in the meantime, slashing a spectacular and unprecedented 19 percent off the $449.99 list price of quite possibly the best Samsung smartwatch available today.
This (somewhat odd) $87.02 discount is only good for one specific Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with a 45mm case coated in black and no standalone cellular connectivity, and something tells us you may want to hurry and take advantage of Amazon's killer new deal before it inevitably expires.
Of course, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable (GPS-only) wearable after this new all-time high markdown, with its premium over the non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 however being easily explained by that super-tough titanium construction and expanded battery life.
Are you looking at the overall greatest smartwatch... you can pair with an Android phone from your manufacturer of choice? Probably, even though some hardcore Samsung fans might be inclined to wait a few more months and see if the Galaxy Watch 6 family will bring back the beloved rotating bezel feature before committing to an expense of over 350 bucks.
In addition to all the useful and potentially life-saving health monitoring tools we praised in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review a while back, like ECG, blood oxygen, blood pressure, body composition, and fall detection, a dormant temperature sensor is being enabled as we speak in major markets around the world, helping to more accurately track your menstrual cycle.
On top of everything, this bad boy undoubtedly shines in key departments like screen resolution, fashionability, water and dust resistance, as well as processing power, basically checking all the necessary boxes to go up against the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 and win the hearts... of Android users everywhere.
