AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Wireless Account Lock adds extra protection for postpaid, prepaid, and business customers.
US carriers have many protections in place that trigger when malicious third parties attempt to scam one of their customers. Today, AT&Tintroduced an extra layer of protection for online accounts that’s supposed to prevent key account changes.
Wireless Account Lock is a new security feature offered by AT&T, which disables several key account changes such as billing updates or wireless number transfers. The security feature can be enabled from the new toggle button in your phone’s myAT&T app for postpaid consumer wireless accounts.
It’s important to mention that Wireless Account Lock can be managed on the myAT&T app by the account owner and those who are given secondary online access by the account owner to co-manage the account.
To put it simply, Wireless Account Lock will prevent anyone from buying a device on the account or conduct a SIM swap. Those who decide to enable this extra layer of security should take into account the fact that they may need to be available to temporarily unlock their account for a family member when they want to buy a new device or make other changes.
Apart from the standard Wireless Account Lock, AT&T also launched a new Business Account Lock and an AT&T Prepaid wireless account lock with similar functions. Business customers will find the lock switch where the account is accessed online.
Wireless Account Lock prevents:
Business Account Lock (wireless) prevents:
Account administrator can:
Keep in mind that Wireless Account Lock affects every device and line on your AT&T Wireless account, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, hotspots, and laptops. Only non-wireless services will not be affected by Wireless Account Lock.
- Open the myAT&T app. Sign in, if asked.
- Select Services (second tab at the bottom).
- Choose Mobile Security, then scroll to and select Wireless Account Lock.
- Scroll to and select Continue.
- Choose the account that you want to lock or unlock.
- Swipe to lock or unlock the account.
Wireless Account Lock affects every device and line on your account | Image credit: AT&T
- Upgrading a device
- Changing a SIM card or eSIM
- Initiating a phone number transfer
- Adding a new line
- Changing billing information
- Changing authorized users
- Changing phone numbers
- Upgrading a device
- Changing a SIM card or eSIM
- Initiating a phone number transfer
- Exempt certain lines from lock
- Enable just one or two of the lock functions if desired
