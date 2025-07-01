Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers

Wireless Account Lock adds extra protection for postpaid, prepaid, and business customers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo
US carriers have many protections in place that trigger when malicious third parties attempt to scam one of their customers. Today, AT&Tintroduced an extra layer of protection for online accounts that’s supposed to prevent key account changes.

Wireless Account Lock is a new security feature offered by AT&T, which disables several key account changes such as billing updates or wireless number transfers. The security feature can be enabled from the new toggle button in your phone’s myAT&T app for postpaid consumer wireless accounts.

  1. Open the myAT&T app. Sign in, if asked.
  2. Select Services (second tab at the bottom).
  3. Choose Mobile Security, then scroll to and select Wireless Account Lock.
  4. Scroll to and select Continue.
  5. Choose the account that you want to lock or unlock.
  6. Swipe to lock or unlock the account.

It’s important to mention that Wireless Account Lock can be managed on the myAT&T app by the account owner and those who are given secondary online access by the account owner to co-manage the account.

Do you plan to activate AT&T's new Wireless Account Lock?

Vote View Result


To put it simply, Wireless Account Lock will prevent anyone from buying a device on the account or conduct a SIM swap. Those who decide to enable this extra layer of security should take into account the fact that they may need to be available to temporarily unlock their account for a family member when they want to buy a new device or make other changes.

AT&amp;T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Wireless Account Lock affects every device and line on your account | Image credit: AT&T

Apart from the standard Wireless Account Lock, AT&T also launched a new Business Account Lock and an AT&T Prepaid wireless account lock with similar functions. Business customers will find the lock switch where the account is accessed online.

Wireless Account Lock prevents:
  • Upgrading a device
  • Changing a SIM card or eSIM
  • Initiating a phone number transfer
  • Adding a new line
  • Changing billing information
  • Changing authorized users
  • Changing phone numbers

Business Account Lock (wireless) prevents:
  • Upgrading a device
  • Changing a SIM card or eSIM
  • Initiating a phone number transfer

Account administrator can:
  • Exempt certain lines from lock
  • Enable just one or two of the lock functions if desired

Keep in mind that Wireless Account Lock affects every device and line on your AT&T Wireless account, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, hotspots, and laptops. Only non-wireless services will not be affected by Wireless Account Lock.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Nothing Phone (3) is the weirdest flagship yet – and that’s a good thing
Nothing Phone (3) is the weirdest flagship yet – and that’s a good thing
Nothing enters over-ear market with Headphone (1): designed for sound and visual impact
Nothing enters over-ear market with Headphone (1): designed for sound and visual impact
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless