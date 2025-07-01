New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet





According to a recent APK teardown of the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager app, several unreleased watch face assets were uncovered, offering an early look at the designs Samsung is preparing for its next-generation smartwatches. While APK teardowns don’t always guarantee final features, the visuals found in this instance closely match those from recently leaked Galaxy Watch 8 promotional renders , making it likely these designs are heading to production.





The leak includes seven watch faces, each with a name and, in most cases, Samsung’s own descriptive text. Here’s the full list so far:





Minimal Analog

Minimal Digital

Sporty Classic

Heritage Classic

Interactive Number

Gradient Info Board

Circle Info Board





Leaked watch faces in this order: Minimal Analog, Minimal Digital, Sporty Classic, Heritage Classic, Interactive Number, Gradient Info Board, and Circle Info Board. | Images credit — Android Authority

Each design presents a different use case or aesthetic. For example, the "Minimal Analog" and "Minimal Digital" watch faces stick to simple, uncluttered layouts. The "Sporty Classic" and "Heritage Classic" are likely aimed at users who prefer traditional styling, while the "Interactive Number" face adds a more playful touch. The two "Info Board" faces — one with a circular layout and the other with a gradient — appear to prioritize data at a glance.





Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 8 series during its Unpacked keynote in New York next week. Past leaks have already hinted at updates to the hardware, including a redesigned squircle chassis for the Watch Ultra variant. Combined with these newly discovered watch faces, the Galaxy Watch lineup is shaping up to get both visual and functional upgrades.





While it's always possible that not all features uncovered in software teardowns make it to final release, the presence of these faces in official app resources suggests a high likelihood they will be part of the Galaxy Watch 8 ’s software at launch.



However, with less than a week to go, we won’t have to wait long to confirm what’s coming. And if this leak is any indication, Samsung is giving users more ways to make their smartwatch feel personal right from the start.