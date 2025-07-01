Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch

Support for Google Health Connect will allow Garmin smartwatch users to sync data and store it on their Android phones.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Wearables Garmin
Garmin Connect
Google’s Health Connect allows smartwatches to sync health data and store it on the user’s smartphone. Unfortunately, Garmin’s smartwatches, although they’re quite popular, don’t support Health Connect, so owners can’t share their Garmin Connect Data to Google’s service.

Despite the fact that Google confirmed a few months ago during I/O 2025 that Health Connect support will finally be available for Garmin smartwatches sometime in June, we’re already in July and support for Health Connect is still not live.

Even though we still don’t have an ETA for Google Health Connect integration, the folks at Android Central noticed that Garmin recently updated its support page with details about what its customers can expect once Google Health Connect integration goes live.

Will you miss some of the Garmin data that's not supported by Google Health Connect?

Vote View Result


The good news is most of the data from Garmin Connect can be synced with Google Health Connect. The bad news is that some data will not be compatible with Google’s service so it can’t be synced. If you have a Garmin smartwatch, here is what data you’ll be able to sync to Google Health Connect:

Activity Data
  • Active and Total Calories burned
  • Cycling Pedal Cadence
  • Distance
  • Elevation Gained
  • Heart Rate data
  • Speed information
  • Steps
  • Swimming Strokes

Wellness Data
  • Body Fat
  • Calories Burned
  • Floors Climbed
  • Heart Rate Data
  • Sleep Data
  • Steps and Step Distance
  • Weight

Garmin Venu 3 is one of the smartwatches eligible for this update | Image credit: PhoneArena

As mentioned earlier, Garmin will not receive any data from Google, so you’ll only be sending your data to Google Health Connect, which basically means that you won’t be able to see a workout’s results if you’re using a Galaxy or Pixel Watch.

Besides that, specific data like running power, cadence and sweat loss will not be synced with Google Health Connect. It’s important to mention that other data that Garmin smartwatches typically measure might not sync with Health Connect.

For example, Garmin says its Connect app will share Sleep Data to Google Health Connect, but it doesn’t go deeper than that, so it’s impossible to tell if data like blood oxygen saturation, body temperature and heart rate variability will be supported.

Recommended Stories
There’s still no ETA for this update that’s supposed to bring Google Health Connect support to Garmin users, but it’s safe to assume it will arrive sometime this month considering that the company has just updated its support page with all the info above.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Nothing Phone (3) is the weirdest flagship yet – and that’s a good thing
Nothing Phone (3) is the weirdest flagship yet – and that’s a good thing
Nothing enters over-ear market with Headphone (1): designed for sound and visual impact
Nothing enters over-ear market with Headphone (1): designed for sound and visual impact
This budget wireless carrier is making big moves without raising prices
This budget wireless carrier is making big moves without raising prices
Threads gets private messaging and a fresh look to highlight top conversations
Threads gets private messaging and a fresh look to highlight top conversations
Samsung’s tablet lineup just leaked and there are a few surprises
Samsung’s tablet lineup just leaked and there are a few surprises
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless