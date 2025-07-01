Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Support for Google Health Connect will allow Garmin smartwatch users to sync data and store it on their Android phones.
Google’s Health Connect allows smartwatches to sync health data and store it on the user’s smartphone. Unfortunately, Garmin’s smartwatches, although they’re quite popular, don’t support Health Connect, so owners can’t share their Garmin Connect Data to Google’s service.
Despite the fact that Google confirmed a few months ago during I/O 2025 that Health Connect support will finally be available for Garmin smartwatches sometime in June, we’re already in July and support for Health Connect is still not live.
The good news is most of the data from Garmin Connect can be synced with Google Health Connect. The bad news is that some data will not be compatible with Google’s service so it can’t be synced. If you have a Garmin smartwatch, here is what data you’ll be able to sync to Google Health Connect:
Even though we still don’t have an ETA for Google Health Connect integration, the folks at Android Central noticed that Garmin recently updated its support page with details about what its customers can expect once Google Health Connect integration goes live.
Activity Data
- Active and Total Calories burned
- Cycling Pedal Cadence
- Distance
- Elevation Gained
- Heart Rate data
- Speed information
- Steps
- Swimming Strokes
- Body Fat
- Calories Burned
- Floors Climbed
- Heart Rate Data
- Sleep Data
- Steps and Step Distance
- Weight
Garmin Venu 3 is one of the smartwatches eligible for this update | Image credit: PhoneArena
As mentioned earlier, Garmin will not receive any data from Google, so you’ll only be sending your data to Google Health Connect, which basically means that you won’t be able to see a workout’s results if you’re using a Galaxy or Pixel Watch.
Besides that, specific data like running power, cadence and sweat loss will not be synced with Google Health Connect. It’s important to mention that other data that Garmin smartwatches typically measure might not sync with Health Connect.
For example, Garmin says its Connect app will share Sleep Data to Google Health Connect, but it doesn’t go deeper than that, so it’s impossible to tell if data like blood oxygen saturation, body temperature and heart rate variability will be supported.
There’s still no ETA for this update that’s supposed to bring Google Health Connect support to Garmin users, but it’s safe to assume it will arrive sometime this month considering that the company has just updated its support page with all the info above.
