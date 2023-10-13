Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Surface Pro 9, and more post-Prime Day offers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been closely following our website this week, we sure hope you still have both of your kidneys in their place and a roof over your head. That's because Amazon's second major Prime Day event of the year has managed to vastly exceed our expectations in terms of both the number and quality of special offers thrown at members of the e-commerce giant's subscription service from every direction for 48 hours only.
Many of these limited-time tech promotions were so compelling and hard to resist that we can totally understand if you've blown your entire holiday shopping budget already, but if that's not the case, we're here today to... help you do just that.
Yes, the epic Prime Big Deal Days sale of October 10 and 11 is (officially) over, but the pre-holiday deals keep on coming from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Motorola. And the greatest thing about our latest weekly batch of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds promos is that they come with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever. We're talking no Prime subscriptions, upfront carrier activations, obligatory device trade-ins, or anything else of that nature. Just good old fashioned savings!
Check out our top 3 tech deals available right now
Are these three top-shelf offers completely unprecedented? Not at all. Have these devices been discounted even more steeply in the past? That's a yes for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which dropped by an extra 100 bucks during fall Prime Day, but as unbelievable as it sounds, it's a no for the super-powerful, productive, and versatile Surface Pro 9 tablet, at least in this particular configuration with a state-of-the-art Intel Evo i7 chip and 16GB RAM on deck.
As for the Pixel 8 Pro, yesterday was actually the official release date of Google's latest in-house Android flagship, which certainly makes its Pixel Watch 2 bundle deal feel special. And if you consider the fact that Amazon appears to be struggling to keep up with presumably rampant demand, currently listing very distant shipping estimates for multiple storage variants and color options, this is clearly the time to take advantage of Best Buy's Pixel 8 Pro launch promotion, which could go away at any moment.
Also consider these hot smartphone bargains!
While the aforementioned Z Fold 5 can't possibly be deemed a true bargain by any standards in this day and age at $300 off its excessive $1,800 list price, the hot new non-Plus Motorola Razr 2023 proves that affordable foldables can be a thing and they don't necessarily have to cut a bunch of corners in terms of performance, design, or overall functionality.
If you're on an even tighter budget, the equally new but significantly less eye-catching Motorola Edge 2023 can be a great "conventional" option at a cool introductory discount of its own, while last year's Galaxy S22 continues to promise unrivaled software support for its new price bracket.
Then you have the decidedly high-end Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are engaged in a fierce head-to-head battle for the title of best foldable... with a flip-style design in the world, and last but not necessarily least, the exorbitant Xperia 1 V... remains very much exorbitant and highly unconventional (despite not being a foldable) at one of its best discounts to date.
These discounted tablets are also great
That is, if you can't afford the aforementioned Surface Pro 9 with full Windows power and reckon the best Android tablets around are better than the best iPads out there. We know that many of you will have a big problem with the latter "concept", but even the most hardcore Apple fans in the world can probably admit that the value for money of Samsung's freshly released Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger looks pretty amazing on paper.
The one and only Pixel Tablet is impressively even more affordable than that Fan Edition 10.9-incher with a handy speaker dock included in lieu of a similarly useful stylus, while the Galaxy Tab S9 high-ender comes with a... fittingly high-end price point even after a cool $120 discount with 256GB storage and a whopping 12 gigs of memory.
How about them affordable smartwatches?
No, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not discounted quite as deeply right now as just last week, but with standalone 4G LTE connectivity at a GPS-only price, a winning design, and an even more winning set of health monitoring tools, this slowly aging iOS-compatible timepiece undeniably remains more appealing than the Apple Watch Series 9.
The same pretty much seems to go for the "outdated" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in comparison with the brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 in terms of the best smartwatches with Wear OS out there, although we've included both models on our list of top deals today to provide you with the flexibility of choosing the right design for your personal taste.
So many amazing earbuds at such phenomenal prices!
Do you want to talk about an impossible choice? Just look at the ultra-affordable Jabra Elite 4 and the slightly costlier, newer, and fancier Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. And what about the Pixel Buds Pro (currently discounted in a single color) and the state-of-the-art Sennheiser Momentum 3?
The second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case are probably the only no-brainer option here for Apple enthusiasts who wouldn't be caught dead wearing a pair of Galaxy Buds, but even those have some very robust Beats-branded alternatives that are extremely likely to score new and improved discounts in the near future. Bottom line, it's really hard to say what are the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now in terms of their quality-price ratio.
