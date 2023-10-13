Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Surface Pro 9, and more post-Prime Day offers

If you've been closely following our website this week, we sure hope you still have both of your kidneys in their place and a roof over your head. That's because Amazon's second major Prime Day event of the year has managed to vastly exceed our expectations in terms of both the number and quality of special offers thrown at members of the e-commerce giant's subscription service from every direction for 48 hours only.





Many of these limited-time tech promotions were so compelling and hard to resist that we can totally understand if you've blown your entire holiday shopping budget already, but if that's not the case, we're here today to... help you do just that.





Yes, the epic Prime Big Deal Days sale of October 10 and 11 is (officially) over, but the pre-holiday deals keep on coming from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Motorola. And the greatest thing about our latest weekly batch of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds promos is that they come with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever. We're talking no Prime subscriptions, upfront carrier activations, obligatory device trade-ins, or anything else of that nature. Just good old fashioned savings!

Check out our top 3 tech deals available right now

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1334 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Temperature Sensor, 5,050mAh Battery with 30W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, Wi-Fi-Only Pixel Watch 2 Included $350 off (26%) $999 $1348 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) $1499 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Device Only $400 off (25%) $1199 99 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon





Are these three top-shelf offers completely unprecedented? Not at all. Have these devices been discounted even more steeply in the past? That's a yes for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , which dropped by an extra 100 bucks during fall Prime Day, but as unbelievable as it sounds, it's a no for the super-powerful, productive, and versatile Surface Pro 9 tablet, at least in this particular configuration with a state-of-the-art Intel Evo i7 chip and 16GB RAM on deck.





Pixel 8 Pro launch promotion, which could go away at any moment. As for the Pixel 8 Pro , yesterday was actually the official release date of Google's latest in-house Android flagship, which certainly makes its Pixel Watch 2 bundle deal feel special. And if you consider the fact that Amazon appears to be struggling to keep up with presumably rampant demand, currently listing very distant shipping estimates for multiple storage variants and color options, this is clearly the time to take advantage of Best Buy'slaunch promotion, which could go away at any moment.

Also consider these hot smartphone bargains!

Motorola Edge 2023 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Pre-order at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Green Color Only $251 off (30%) $599 $849 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch External AMOLED Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, Dual 12 + 13MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Cream Color Only $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia 1 V 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, 48 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Black, US Version, Full Warranty Included $138 off (10%) $1261 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon





While the aforementioned Z Fold 5 can't possibly be deemed a true bargain by any standards in this day and age at $300 off its excessive $1,800 list price, the hot new non-Plus While the aforementionedcan't possibly be deemed a true bargain by any standards in this day and age at $300 off its excessive $1,800 list price, the hot new non-Plus Motorola Razr 2023 proves that affordable foldables can be a thing and they don't necessarily have to cut a bunch of corners in terms of performance, design, or overall functionality.





If you're on an even tighter budget, the equally new but significantly less eye-catching Motorola Edge 2023 can be a great "conventional" option at a cool introductory discount of its own, while last year's Galaxy S22 continues to promise unrivaled software support for its new price bracket.





These discounted tablets are also great

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (16%) $419 $499 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Dual Speakers, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen and Smart Book Cover Included $80 off (15%) $449 99 $529 98 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $120 off (13%) $799 99 $919 99 Buy at BestBuy





That is, if you can't afford the aforementioned Surface Pro 9 with full Windows power and reckon the best Android tablets around are better than the best iPads out there. We know that many of you will have a big problem with the latter "concept", but even the most hardcore Apple fans in the world can probably admit that the value for money of Samsung's freshly released Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger looks pretty amazing on paper.





The one and only The one and only Pixel Tablet is impressively even more affordable than that Fan Edition 10.9-incher with a handy speaker dock included in lieu of a similarly useful stylus, while the Galaxy Tab S9 high-ender comes with a... fittingly high-end price point even after a cool $120 discount with 256GB storage and a whopping 12 gigs of memory.

How about them affordable smartwatches?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $201 off (53%) $179 $379 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color $32 off (11%) $268 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band S/M Size $120 off (24%) $379 $499 Buy at Walmart









So many amazing earbuds at such phenomenal prices!

Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, Mono Mode, Multidevice Connectivity, Fast Pair, 4 Microphones for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 22 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Dark Grey and Navy Color Options $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, White and Black Color Options, $10 Amazon Gift Card Included $10 off (9%) $99 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Charcoal $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Superior Sound Powered by TrueResponse Transducer and aptX Adaptive Technology, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $138 off (49%) $142 39 $279 95 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $49 off (20%) $199 99 $249 Buy at Amazon





Do you want to talk about an impossible choice? Just look at the ultra-affordable Jabra Elite 4 and the slightly costlier, newer, and fancier Samsung Galaxy Buds FE . And what about the Pixel Buds Pro (currently discounted in a single color) and the state-of-the-art Sennheiser Momentum 3?



