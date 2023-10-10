Amazon is already selling the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at a nice little discount in the US
Previewed by Amazon's Indian branch a couple of weeks ago and properly unveiled by Samsung for the whole world last week, the Galaxy Buds FE are now up for grabs and already shipping in the US.
More notably (and surprisingly), the latest addition to the hugely popular and impressively expansive Galaxy Buds family is already discounted from a very reasonable $99.99 list price. That's right, the affordable new wireless earbuds are even more affordable than expected straight off the bat after a $7 markdown.
That's hardly what we'd normally call a deep price cut for a Samsung product, but while some of you might find it laughable, we believe it's totally and utterly commendable given what was already an objectively great value proposition.
These are noise-cancelling buds, remember, and although their ANC skills are probably less advanced than what the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2 can do, that and Samsung's quality and durability guarantee seem more than enough to make the Galaxy Buds Fan Edition a bargain even at a full Benjamin.
Of course, these budget-friendly bad boys have way more going for them than "just" active noise cancellation, also supporting Ambient Sound technology while promising to deliver crystal clear audio in any and all environments. The design is pretty great too, with that pronounced touchpad area helping the Galaxy Buds FE stand out from all the other contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world today, and those new wingtips guaranteeing all-day comfort and stability.
If you're not sold on Amazon's admittedly tiny discount on the Buds FE in a single white color, you can always opt for a separate launch deal bundling a $10 gift card with both the black and white versions at their aforementioned regular price. And while the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, these particular offers are actually open to anyone without any restrictions, prerequisites, or special requirements.
