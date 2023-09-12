The AirPods Pro 2 and the EarPods also switch to the USB-C standard

Is there anything new hardware-wise?

Adaptive Audio: a new listening mode that dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience in the moment. This new listening mode will seamlessly tailor the noise control experience while users move between environments and interactions that are constantly changing throughout the day.

Personalized Volume: this feature uses machine learning – a type of AI – to evaluate environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically fine-tune the media experience.

Conversation Awareness: owners of AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will benefit from an automatic volume lowering and enhancing the voices in front of the user, when someone speaks to them: all while reducing background noise. In other words, there will be no need (allegedly) to take off the earbuds when you find yourself in a dialogue situation in the street or in the office.

Automatic Switching: that one’s for faster and more reliable device change, like moving from a, let’s say, favorite podcast on iPhone to a work call on Mac.

New Mute/Unmute feature for multitasking. Just press the stem – or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max – to quickly mute or unmute yourself.

The Cupertino giant has let users know that the new USB-C ready AirPods Pro (2nd gen) case could be charged directly from the iPhone via the USB-C cable. That neat little trick could be used for an Apple Watch, if it's needed.There are no hardware changes on the buds themselves, but there will be a software update that improves the AirPods Pro’s usability with minor tweaks. Here they are: