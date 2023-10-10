Motorola Edge (2023) is here: The Edge family continues to grow in North America





Motorola Edge (2023) design and display



The Edge (2023) has borderless curved edges, which make it comfortable to hold. The Motorola Edge (2023) comes in Eclipse Black, with the back of the phone made out of vegan leather, which looks soft, stylish, and easy to grip. It has a sandblasted aluminum frame.



The new Motorola smartphone has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust-protected and should be able to handle being submerged in water, such as accidental spills or brief submersion. However, it is important to note that the IP rating doesn't account for factors like water pressure or the type of liquid (saltwater, chlorinated water, etc.)



The Motorola Edge (2023) has a 6.6-inch endless edge display, which is the same size as the one on its predecessor- the Edge (2022). It supports FHD+ resolution and up to 1200 nits of brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ video technology, which means it uses dynamic metadata to adjust the brightness, contrast, and color of each frame of an HDR video in real-time. This ensures that the content looks the way the creator intended, regardless of the viewing environment.



The Edge (2023) has a fast 144Hz refresh rate that adjusts automatically to optimize battery life. The display pairs with Dolby Atmos, which delivers an immersive audio experience by adding depth, clarity, and details across your favorite entertainment. In addition, the device offers support for Motorola Spatial Sound.

Motorola Edge (2023) camera specs



The phone has a 50MP high-res camera system, which features 2.0μm Ultra Pixels to capture more light, instant all-pixel focus with 32x more focusing pixels, and OIS for stabilized shots.



The Ambient Light Sensor speeds up focus time, especially in low-light scenarios. With a wide aperture (f/1.4), the camera allows 64% more light, resulting in better low-light performance, soft-focus backgrounds for a natural bokeh effect, and faster capture speeds.



The phone offers a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision for versatile perspectives and a 32MP hi-res selfie camera with autofocus.



Video and camera enhancements include Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait, Vlog Mode, and Audio Zoom, which filters out ambient noise for optimal sound quality when zooming.



Like many other smartphone manufacturers, Motorola uses Artificial intelligence in its devices. In the Edge (2023), AI powers camera features like Auto Smile Capture or Smart Composition. When it comes to video shooting, the phone can handle 4K UHD.

Motorola Edge (2023) software and performance



The 2023 Motorola Edge has MediaTek Dimensity 7030 under the hood. A mid-range mobile processor released in early 2023, powerful enough to handle most everyday tasks, including gaming and video streaming. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space. The Motorola Edge (2023) runs on Android 13 out of the box.



The smartphone supports 5G and Wi-Fi networks, including Wi-Fi 6E, which enables fast file transfers, high-resolution videos, and peak download speeds of up to 4.6 Gbps.

It also supports NFC for contactless payments, data sharing, or device pairing.

Motorola Edge (2023) battery and charging



The new Edge has a 4400mAh and supports 68W TurboPower charging. The company claims that in just 10 minutes, your phone will have power for the day. It also states that the 4400mAh battery gives you over 30 hours of power for all the things you want to do. Users can also refuel by using up to 15W wireless charging or give a little battery life to a friend with 5W wireless power sharing.

Motorola Edge (2023) price and availability



The Motorola Edge (2023) is now available in the US and Canada. In the US, the latest Motorola smartphone is available for sale universally unlocked at the



Motorola has been known for producing a range of Android-based smartphones that cater to various market segments. The company often focuses on delivering reliable performance and features at competitive prices, and its new smartphone is no exception.The Motorola Edge family in North America continues to grow as the new Motorola Edge (2023) enters the game. The smartphone has a beautiful design and packs premium features, although it is in the mid-range price list. The Motorola Edge (2023) is now available and ready to be your next partner in crime, so let’s see what it is all about.