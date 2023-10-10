At $599, the Motorola Razr 2023 is the cheapest foldable in the US; preorders start October 12
Good things come to those who wait: the Motorola razr (2023) is coming to the US soothing the pain of having to pay top dollar for a foldable phone.
The Motorola razr (2023) will be available for pre-order in less than two days. On October 12, you can pre-order yours at motorola.com and through select carriers and retailers. This great all-rounder will be available for sale starting October 19 at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, USCellular, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Consumer Cellular. If you have a thing for Cricket Wireless, you can pick it up from October 20 onwards (online and in stores).
In Canada, the new Motorola razr 2023 will be available for pre-order on motorola.ca on October 12. The device will be available for sale on motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers on October 19 (MSRP: $999.99). Prices may vary by carrier, but the MSRP is $999.99.
The device will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon and motorola.com on October 19 at a limited time $100 off launch price of $599.99.
With the introduction of the razr (2023) to the US, Motorola is unveiling a new software experience called Moto Unplugged. This one is designed to help users take a much-needed healthy break from their smartphone by removing distractions.
Here’s how they present it:
So, let’s say you’re at work and you have a tough time concentrating on a demanding task, but that pesky social media app is buzzing and the group chat just won’t shut up – so long, focus and commitment! That’s where Moto Unplugged comes into play. For example, you could only “allow” your email or Microsoft Teams to be accessible in the 9 to 5 period (or whatever your schedule is like).
Moto Unplugged could be very useful for non-work-related moments, too. Constantly obsessing over the endless social media feeds and checking them every other minute is not exactly the holiday break your loved ones expect to enjoy with you. Setting mobile time frames and allowing only certain apps to be active for a limited period of time could prove to be the solution.
With a solid 8/10 score in our review, it is not difficult to recommend the Motorola razr (2023), more so when the US price gets as low as $599 (with launch discount) or even the "regular" $699. Good luck trying to find a foldable this budget-friendly.
There are many positive things to say about the Motorola razr (2023). It’s thin and lightweight: the design is stylish, the main display is great, the performance is snappy (thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset) and the battery life is good. The phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery which is charged to 100% in less than an hour. You get 61% in 30 minutes, which is pretty decent. There’s wireless charging available, too.
On the flip side (pun intended), the outer cover screen is somewhat small and with limited functionality, the camera is not flagship-grade (by no means it’s bad, though), and there’s no IP rating.
Finally, there’s a fourth color option available. It’s called Cherry Blossom and it’s joining the existing three hue variants: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.
The Motorola razr (2023) will be available for pre-order in less than two days. On October 12, you can pre-order yours at motorola.com and through select carriers and retailers. This great all-rounder will be available for sale starting October 19 at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, USCellular, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Consumer Cellular. If you have a thing for Cricket Wireless, you can pick it up from October 20 onwards (online and in stores).
The manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP, is $699.99.
In Canada, the new Motorola razr 2023 will be available for pre-order on motorola.ca on October 12. The device will be available for sale on motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers on October 19 (MSRP: $999.99). Prices may vary by carrier, but the MSRP is $999.99.
How to save further $100
The device will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon and motorola.com on October 19 at a limited time $100 off launch price of $599.99.
The Motorola razr (2023) introduces software to unplug from the tech lunacy
With the introduction of the razr (2023) to the US, Motorola is unveiling a new software experience called Moto Unplugged. This one is designed to help users take a much-needed healthy break from their smartphone by removing distractions.
Here’s how they present it:
What makes Moto Unplugged standout is the ability to enter a special mode, allowing each user to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. Setup is simple. The user can select permitted apps and notifications, as well as require a password to end their session. Then, when they are ready to unplug, select a time frame and start a digital break.
So, let’s say you’re at work and you have a tough time concentrating on a demanding task, but that pesky social media app is buzzing and the group chat just won’t shut up – so long, focus and commitment! That’s where Moto Unplugged comes into play. For example, you could only “allow” your email or Microsoft Teams to be accessible in the 9 to 5 period (or whatever your schedule is like).
Moto Unplugged could be very useful for non-work-related moments, too. Constantly obsessing over the endless social media feeds and checking them every other minute is not exactly the holiday break your loved ones expect to enjoy with you. Setting mobile time frames and allowing only certain apps to be active for a limited period of time could prove to be the solution.
Moto Unplugged is available on Motorola razr (2023) across North America. In the coming weeks, it will be available on the Motorola razr+ and will be brought to additional devices in the future.
What’s the phone like?
With a solid 8/10 score in our review, it is not difficult to recommend the Motorola razr (2023), more so when the US price gets as low as $599 (with launch discount) or even the "regular" $699. Good luck trying to find a foldable this budget-friendly.
There are many positive things to say about the Motorola razr (2023). It’s thin and lightweight: the design is stylish, the main display is great, the performance is snappy (thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset) and the battery life is good. The phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery which is charged to 100% in less than an hour. You get 61% in 30 minutes, which is pretty decent. There’s wireless charging available, too.
On the flip side (pun intended), the outer cover screen is somewhat small and with limited functionality, the camera is not flagship-grade (by no means it’s bad, though), and there’s no IP rating.
Finally, there’s a fourth color option available. It’s called Cherry Blossom and it’s joining the existing three hue variants: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.
Things that are NOT allowed: