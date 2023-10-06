Amazon is now selling the tremendous Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE at a record discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth $400 and up? As the latest and arguably greatest (regular) version of the world's most popular smartwatch, this bad boy may seem like it has a lot going for it at a first glance over its list of features and capabilities, but longtime industry watchers probably know that's pretty much the case for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well.
The ever-so-slightly humbler intelligent timepiece from 2022 was also originally priced at four Benjamins in an entry-level variant, but now you can pay significantly less than that... for a decidedly non-entry-level model.
We're talking about a cellular-equipped 41mm unit with a silver aluminum case and white sport band in an S/M size, and because those are very specific details, you're strongly advised to hurry and purchase one such device from Amazon at a whopping discount of 175 bucks.
That comes from a $100 instant markdown from a $499 list price and an additional $74.01 savings reflected at checkout if you remember to hit the little "apply coupon" button on the e-commerce giant's product webpage right now. Either one of these separate but easy-to-combine discounts could obviously go away at any moment or the 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 in a 41mm case size itself might run out of inventory, so time is clearly of the essence here.
At its massively reduced price, the very well-reviewed iOS-only smartwatch released last year is currently cheaper than a comparable Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model, offering a lot of amazing health monitoring and activity tracking tools, as well as extraordinary durability, excellent display quality and overall performance, stellar software support, and... not-that-bad battery life.
Compared to the much costlier Apple Watch Series 9, the Series 8 is really not that different, packing a slower processor (that you're unlikely to notice in day-to-day use), lacking double tap integration, and otherwise looking and feeling virtually unchanged in most key areas.
