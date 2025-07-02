Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida

T-Mobile has invested billions into the state of Florida.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logos outside a store
Today, T-Mobile has completed a massive, multi-year network expansion across the state of Florida. The project cost $2 billion, a price that ensures that the “un-carrier” remains, in its own words, America’s best network.

T-Mobile claims that nearly 100 percent of Florida’s residents are now covered by its 5G network. The network itself has had a lot of work done to it, especially via making cell towers a lot more durable. This was a crucial step of the process because of the severe weather that often occurs in the state.

In addition to that, over 1,300 sites were upgraded to improve speed, capacity, and the reliability that Florida needs. Furthermore, over 1,200 sites have been incorporated into the network. Some of these are new, and others are towers that have been retained from T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint back in 2020.

Have you noticed T-Mobile's efforts in Florida?

Vote View Result


T-Mobile has also increased the number of heavy-duty disaster response satellite vehicles by more than 25 percent in the last year. These units are on standby during extreme weather events, and are usually positioned in the areas that they will be needed in before a storm even hits.

Many Americans swear by T-Mobile. | Image credit — The New York Times - T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
Many Americans swear by T-Mobile. | Image credit — The New York Times


Competition has been heating up rapidly in the telecom industry. One of the new features that T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are investing heavily in is satellite connectivity: another option for areas with spotty coverage. T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink, while AT&T and Verizon are teaming up with AST SpaceMobile.

The two competitors also take measures during volatile weather events in Florida, usually in the form of portable cell sites and drones. Much like T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon communicate with and assist first responders during such occasions as well.

T-Mobile recently won an award for being the best network in America. The carrier, despite some recent controversies like delisting Go5G plans, provides some of the best service across the country. It’s why it has been growing so rapidly, while its rivals are failing to see similar growth.

Have you experienced an improvement in T-Mobile’s service across Florida in the last few years? The carrier’s efforts are very admirable, in my opinion, and I hope that the company delivers on its aforementioned award.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless