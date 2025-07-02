T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile has invested billions into the state of Florida.
Today, T-Mobile has completed a massive, multi-year network expansion across the state of Florida. The project cost $2 billion, a price that ensures that the “un-carrier” remains, in its own words, America’s best network.
T-Mobile claims that nearly 100 percent of Florida’s residents are now covered by its 5G network. The network itself has had a lot of work done to it, especially via making cell towers a lot more durable. This was a crucial step of the process because of the severe weather that often occurs in the state.
T-Mobile has also increased the number of heavy-duty disaster response satellite vehicles by more than 25 percent in the last year. These units are on standby during extreme weather events, and are usually positioned in the areas that they will be needed in before a storm even hits.
Competition has been heating up rapidly in the telecom industry. One of the new features that T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are investing heavily in is satellite connectivity: another option for areas with spotty coverage. T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink, while AT&T and Verizon are teaming up with AST SpaceMobile.
T-Mobile recently won an award for being the best network in America. The carrier, despite some recent controversies like delisting Go5G plans, provides some of the best service across the country. It’s why it has been growing so rapidly, while its rivals are failing to see similar growth.
Have you experienced an improvement in T-Mobile’s service across Florida in the last few years? The carrier’s efforts are very admirable, in my opinion, and I hope that the company delivers on its aforementioned award.
T-Mobile claims that nearly 100 percent of Florida’s residents are now covered by its 5G network. The network itself has had a lot of work done to it, especially via making cell towers a lot more durable. This was a crucial step of the process because of the severe weather that often occurs in the state.
In addition to that, over 1,300 sites were upgraded to improve speed, capacity, and the reliability that Florida needs. Furthermore, over 1,200 sites have been incorporated into the network. Some of these are new, and others are towers that have been retained from T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint back in 2020.
T-Mobile has also increased the number of heavy-duty disaster response satellite vehicles by more than 25 percent in the last year. These units are on standby during extreme weather events, and are usually positioned in the areas that they will be needed in before a storm even hits.
Many Americans swear by T-Mobile. | Image credit — The New York Times
Competition has been heating up rapidly in the telecom industry. One of the new features that T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are investing heavily in is satellite connectivity: another option for areas with spotty coverage. T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink, while AT&T and Verizon are teaming up with AST SpaceMobile.
The two competitors also take measures during volatile weather events in Florida, usually in the form of portable cell sites and drones. Much like T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon communicate with and assist first responders during such occasions as well.
T-Mobile recently won an award for being the best network in America. The carrier, despite some recent controversies like delisting Go5G plans, provides some of the best service across the country. It’s why it has been growing so rapidly, while its rivals are failing to see similar growth.
Have you experienced an improvement in T-Mobile’s service across Florida in the last few years? The carrier’s efforts are very admirable, in my opinion, and I hope that the company delivers on its aforementioned award.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: