Weekly deals roundup: Get your Motorolas, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Folds, and more at huge discounts!

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Another week is almost done, another week-ending list of top mobile tech offers from around the interweb is here to help you get an early start on your holiday shopping this year. 

As usual, we've got killer bargains across multiple product categories to recommend, from some of the best phones in the world to tablets fitting pretty much every possible budget, smartwatches with both "mainstream" and rugged designs, an entirely different and trend-setting new type of wearable device, and last but not necessarily least, fresh wireless earbuds at amazing prices. Let's kick things off with...

The three best deals available today

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
$200 off (36%)
$349 99
$549 99
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$145 off (22%)
$504 98
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$650 off (32%)
$1369 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

What could possibly be better than a brand-new Motorola Edge mid-ranger with 256GB storage, a gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-capable display, blazing fast charging, and a distinctive vegan leather finish at a whopping $200 discount? How about Samsung's first-ever rugged timepiece sold for an unprecedented $145 less than usual?

Or what do you say of probably the best foldable phone in the US today marked down by an incredible 650 bucks with 512GB storage and no special requirements whatsoever? Whichever of these three spectacular promotions you think is the greatest of the bunch, I'm sure you'll agree that there's something for (almost) anyone in the headlining section of our latest weekly deals roundup. And if you don't think that's the case, fret not, as we have many more bargains and steals to tell you about.

So many deeply discounted smartphones, so little time to get them all

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac Color Options
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Spritz Orange Color
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$300 off (27%)
$819 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options, No Trade-In Required, Flipsuit Case Included
$310 off (27%)
$849 99
$1159 98
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, PUMPKIN Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Pad Included
$200 off (12%)
$1499 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

No, there are technically no expiration dates attached to most of the offers in this category, but those phenomenal Samsung Week deals on the Galaxy S24+ and Z Flip 6, for instance, are set to go away at the end of the week... at the latest.

Then you have Amazon's freshly boosted Motorola Razr (2024) discount (in a single color option), which is likely to disappear in a matter of hours. Motorola's own Razr+ (2024) promo, meanwhile, seems to have a firm October 27 end date, but based on recent history, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it extended next week and perhaps even beyond that mark.

The mid-range Galaxy A35 is perfect for budget 5G phone buyers at a $100 discount, and finally, the top-of-the-line OnePlus Open foldable is... not quite as affordable as it's been a couple of times in recent months, but now it includes an excellent OnePlus Pad at a reduced price as well.

Check out these cool tablet options for every taste and budget!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included
$130 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (6th Gen)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Four Color Options
$149 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options
$15 off (3%)
$484
$499
Buy at Walmart

OnePlus Pad 2

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, PUMPKIN Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Included
$50 off (9%) Gift
$499 99
$549 99
Buy at OnePlus

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Three Color Options
$300 off (20%)
$1199 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Are you looking for the best budget tablet at the lowest possible price? You're unlikely to go wrong with the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger. Unless, of course, you're more of an Apple guy or gal, in which case you have a very hard choice to make between the new iPad mini and the old iPad mini at... very different discounts.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a surprisingly powerful and almost unbelievably affordable Android tablet that comes bundled with a nice pair of noise-cancelling earbuds at no extra charge for a limited time, and finally, the Surface Pro 11 is... still insanely expensive with a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM count, and Snapdragon X Elite processor, but much less so thanks to a hefty $300 Best Buy discount that we've certainly seen before, but can't get enough of.

New and old wearables at new and old discounts

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$35 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$74 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water Resistant, Titanium Silver Color, Size 7, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Jet Black Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging
$29 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options
$99 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, this category is about more than just smartwatches this week, also including Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Ring at a decent $70 under its list price in one specific size and one specific colorway. Of course, if you'd rather play things safe with a more conventional (and let's face it, more functional) Samsung wearable device, the Galaxy Watch FE is almost incredibly cheap and the clearly superior Galaxy Watch 7 only slightly costlier after its latest discount.

Our Apple-loving readers and friends, meanwhile, can opt for a hot new Watch Series 10 at a small but notable discount with a classy "jet black" case or a Watch Ultra 2 at a significantly higher markdown... that still doesn't make the rugged timepiece conventionally affordable.

This week's best earbuds deals put quality over quantity

Apple AirPods 4

True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$10 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Trade-Ins
$43 off (24%)
$136 80
$179 99
Buy at Samsung

I know that it might feel underwhelming to wrap up our otherwise outstanding roundup of top-tier deals this week with just one AirPods model and one member of the Galaxy Buds family at special prices, but these are very clearly the best offers in this category for Apple fans, Samsung fans, and fans of good-looking wireless earbuds in general. What more could you possibly want to bring a little holiday cheer in your lives early this season?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

