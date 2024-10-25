Weekly deals roundup: Get your Motorolas, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Folds, and more at huge discounts!
Another week is almost done, another week-ending list of top mobile tech offers from around the interweb is here to help you get an early start on your holiday shopping this year.
As usual, we've got killer bargains across multiple product categories to recommend, from some of the best phones in the world to tablets fitting pretty much every possible budget, smartwatches with both "mainstream" and rugged designs, an entirely different and trend-setting new type of wearable device, and last but not necessarily least, fresh wireless earbuds at amazing prices. Let's kick things off with...
The three best deals available today
What could possibly be better than a brand-new Motorola Edge mid-ranger with 256GB storage, a gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-capable display, blazing fast charging, and a distinctive vegan leather finish at a whopping $200 discount? How about Samsung's first-ever rugged timepiece sold for an unprecedented $145 less than usual?
Or what do you say of probably the best foldable phone in the US today marked down by an incredible 650 bucks with 512GB storage and no special requirements whatsoever? Whichever of these three spectacular promotions you think is the greatest of the bunch, I'm sure you'll agree that there's something for (almost) anyone in the headlining section of our latest weekly deals roundup. And if you don't think that's the case, fret not, as we have many more bargains and steals to tell you about.
So many deeply discounted smartphones, so little time to get them all
No, there are technically no expiration dates attached to most of the offers in this category, but those phenomenal Samsung Week deals on the Galaxy S24+ and Z Flip 6, for instance, are set to go away at the end of the week... at the latest.
Then you have Amazon's freshly boosted Motorola Razr (2024) discount (in a single color option), which is likely to disappear in a matter of hours. Motorola's own Razr+ (2024) promo, meanwhile, seems to have a firm October 27 end date, but based on recent history, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it extended next week and perhaps even beyond that mark.
The mid-range Galaxy A35 is perfect for budget 5G phone buyers at a $100 discount, and finally, the top-of-the-line OnePlus Open foldable is... not quite as affordable as it's been a couple of times in recent months, but now it includes an excellent OnePlus Pad at a reduced price as well.
Check out these cool tablet options for every taste and budget!
Are you looking for the best budget tablet at the lowest possible price? You're unlikely to go wrong with the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger. Unless, of course, you're more of an Apple guy or gal, in which case you have a very hard choice to make between the new iPad mini and the old iPad mini at... very different discounts.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is a surprisingly powerful and almost unbelievably affordable Android tablet that comes bundled with a nice pair of noise-cancelling earbuds at no extra charge for a limited time, and finally, the Surface Pro 11 is... still insanely expensive with a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM count, and Snapdragon X Elite processor, but much less so thanks to a hefty $300 Best Buy discount that we've certainly seen before, but can't get enough of.
New and old wearables at new and old discounts
Yes, this category is about more than just smartwatches this week, also including Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Ring at a decent $70 under its list price in one specific size and one specific colorway. Of course, if you'd rather play things safe with a more conventional (and let's face it, more functional) Samsung wearable device, the Galaxy Watch FE is almost incredibly cheap and the clearly superior Galaxy Watch 7 only slightly costlier after its latest discount.
Our Apple-loving readers and friends, meanwhile, can opt for a hot new Watch Series 10 at a small but notable discount with a classy "jet black" case or a Watch Ultra 2 at a significantly higher markdown... that still doesn't make the rugged timepiece conventionally affordable.
This week's best earbuds deals put quality over quantity
I know that it might feel underwhelming to wrap up our otherwise outstanding roundup of top-tier deals this week with just one AirPods model and one member of the Galaxy Buds family at special prices, but these are very clearly the best offers in this category for Apple fans, Samsung fans, and fans of good-looking wireless earbuds in general. What more could you possibly want to bring a little holiday cheer in your lives early this season?
