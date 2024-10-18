Weekly deals roundup: New iPad mini, new Razr, Z Fold 6, and more juicy discounts going on right now
Just in case it hasn't yet kicked off for you with Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days festival, the holiday shopping season can start right now. Technically, no special sales events are underway at the time of this writing at any major US retailers, but that's not stopping said retailers from already running plenty of Black Friday-grade promotions on plenty of great mobile products.
The advantage of buying whatever your heart desires months before Christmas is pretty obvious, with no big crowds or long lines (either physical or digital) threatening to leave you empty-handed and scrambling to find the perfect gift for your better half at the eleventh hour.
Of course, some of the top deals currently available on some of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches out there could well expire in no time, so if you know what you want and how much you're willing to spend, you'd probably be wise not to waste another second.
How awesome are this week's three best offers?
The short answer to that question is "very." The long answer starts with pointing out that Apple's upgraded 2024 iPad mini carries the same base price as its 2021 predecessor despite offering double the amount of internal storage space in addition to a lot more processing power and full Apple Intelligence support.
That makes Walmart's otherwise tiny $15 discount feel absolutely enormous, which is clearly what we can also say about Amazon's unprecedented $250 Motorola Razr (2024) price cut and Samsung's rare $650 (!!!) Galaxy Z Fold 6 markdown with 512GB storage and no trade-in required.
Incredibly enough, Motorola's newest non-Plus foldable is cheaper right now with no special requirements than it was with an obligatory Prime membership earlier this month. But the Z Fold 6 is still arguably the best foldable phone money can buy (in the US), especially at a bonkers discount that's higher than the full price of the Razr (2024) today.
These other smartphone deals are also pretty spectacular
Don't look now, but there's an avalanche of ultra-affordable Motorola handsets headed your way! Instead of moving out of its way, however, you should absolutely embrace it and decide what deeply discounted Moto G-series, Edge, or Razr device fits your needs and budget best.
I personally recommend the hot new Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger at a massive $200 discount or last year's Edge+ flagship at an even bigger $350 markdown, but you also can't go wrong with a dirt-cheap new Moto G Power, a slightly costlier Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), or a half-off Razr (2023) foldable.
Hardcore Samsung fans... who still can't afford the Galaxy Z Fold 6, meanwhile, should strongly consider the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (which has never been cheaper than right now), as well as the very recently released Galaxy S24 FE with a nice $100 Amazon gift card included and the brand's top Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus alternative in the Galaxy A35 5G.
Last but not least on this huge list of bargain-priced smartphones, the OnePlus 12 is set to receive a vastly improved sequel soon, which doesn't harm its mass appeal one bit at $150 under its regular price with a cool little gift also bundled in.
Here are five radically discounted tablets to take your breath away
Should you still consider the old iPad mini 6 a decent option for a Christmas gift after its sequel's release? At the right price, absolutely, and Amazon is currently listing this little guy at a pretty reasonable price. "Reasonable" also happens to be the Pixel Tablet's middle name, while the first-gen OnePlus Pad is simply too affordable to turn down... with a productivity-maximizing keyboard also thrown in.
The battle of the high-end giants this week, meanwhile, is contested by Microsoft's brand spanking new Surface Pro and Apple's outdated 2022 iPad Pro 11... with no less than 1TB storage and 5G connectivity, which makes your buying decision pretty hard... in all the best ways.
Now that's a great list of super-affordable smartwatches!
Sorry, iPhone users, but our latest roundup of the best smartwatch deals around is all about Android-compatible devices ranging from budget-friendly to... budget-friendlier.
Yes, even Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 7 in a 44mm size can be considered ultra-affordable at a 23 percent discount, while the old Galaxy Watch 6 and the relatively new and generally overlooked OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R seem almost unbelievably cheap for what they have to offer. This might be your toughest decision of them all...
