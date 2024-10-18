Weekly deals roundup: New iPad mini, new Razr, Z Fold 6, and more juicy discounts going on right now

Just in case it hasn't yet kicked off for you with Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days festival, the holiday shopping season can start right now. Technically, no special sales events are underway at the time of this writing at any major US retailers, but that's not stopping said retailers from already running plenty of Black Friday-grade promotions on plenty of great mobile products.





The advantage of buying whatever your heart desires months before Christmas is pretty obvious, with no big crowds or long lines (either physical or digital) threatening to leave you empty-handed and scrambling to find the perfect gift for your better half at the eleventh hour.





Of course, some of the top deals currently available on some of the best phones , tablets, and smartwatches out there could well expire in no time, so if you know what you want and how much you're willing to spend, you'd probably be wise not to waste another second.

How awesome are this week's three best offers?

Motorola razr (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Spritz Orange and Beach Sand Color Options $251 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $15 off (3%) $484 $499 Pre-order at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $650 off (32%) $1369 99 $2019 99 Buy at Samsung





The short answer to that question is "very." The long answer starts with pointing out that Apple's upgraded 2024 iPad mini carries the same base price as its 2021 predecessor despite offering double the amount of internal storage space in addition to a lot more processing power and full Apple Intelligence support.









Z Fold 6 is still arguably the Incredibly enough, Motorola's newest non-Plus foldable is cheaper right now with no special requirements than it was with an obligatory Prime membership earlier this month. But theis still arguably the best foldable phone money can buy (in the US), especially at a bonkers discount that's higher than the full price of the Razr (2024) today.

These other smartphone deals are also pretty spectacular

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Vegan Leather, Scarlet Wave and Caramel Latte Color Options $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $200 off (36%) $349 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $350 off (50%) $349 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free Bumper Case Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $250 off (23%) $849 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung



Recommended Stories

Don't look now, but there's an avalanche of ultra-affordable Motorola handsets headed your way! Instead of moving out of its way, however, you should absolutely embrace it and decide what deeply discounted Moto G-series, Edge, or Razr device fits your needs and budget best.













Last but not least on this huge list of bargain-priced smartphones, the OnePlus 12 is set to receive a vastly improved sequel soon , which doesn't harm its mass appeal one bit at $150 under its regular price with a cool little gift also bundled in.

Here are five radically discounted tablets to take your breath away

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included $180 off (38%) Gift $299 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini (6th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Four Color Options $119 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $600 off (35%) $1099 $1699 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire and Dune Color Options $300 off (20%) $1199 99 $1499 99 Buy at BestBuy





Should you still consider the old iPad mini 6 a decent option for a Christmas gift after its sequel's release? At the right price, absolutely, and Amazon is currently listing this little guy at a pretty reasonable price. "Reasonable" also happens to be the Pixel Tablet 's middle name, while the first-gen OnePlus Pad is simply too affordable to turn down... with a productivity-maximizing keyboard also thrown in.





and 5G connectivity, which makes your buying decision pretty hard... in all the best ways. The battle of the high-end giants this week, meanwhile, is contested by Microsoft's brand spanking new Surface Pro and Apple's outdated 2022 iPad Pro 11 ... with no less than 1TB storage5G connectivity, which makes your buying decision pretty hard... in all the best ways.

Now that's a great list of super-affordable smartwatches!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $130 off (43%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Watch 2R Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Aluminum Alloy Chassis, Stainless Steel Buckle, Silicone Strap, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Fluoro-Rubber Strap Included $50 off (22%) $179 99 $229 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Rubber Strap Included $80 off (27%) Gift $219 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $74 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Sorry, iPhone users, but our latest roundup of the best smartwatch deals around is all about Android-compatible devices ranging from budget-friendly to... budget-friendlier.



