Weekly deals roundup: Keep the summer madness going with discounted iPads, Apple Watches, and more!

Apple iPad (2022)
Are you sad that summer is (unofficially) over and want to be woken up when September ends to move one step closer to the cheerful holiday season? We can definitely understand and even share that sentiment... in theory, but in practice, we can find loads of things guaranteed to put a big smile on the faces of our grumpiest readers.

Apple's iPhone 16 launch event on Monday, September 9! The possible announcement of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition at some point later this month!! The worldwide release of the latest Transformers movie (you know your kid will love it)!!! A new NFL season!!!! And last but not least, our weekly lists of the best mobile tech deals from around the web.

Today's roundup brings premium phones, mid-range tablets, some of the best smartwatches money can buy, and a number of state-of-the-art wireless earbuds together to save each and every one of you some big bucks at the beginning of a new school year. What more could you possibly want?

These top 3 deals are perfect for bargain hunters

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Mineral Black Color
$111 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Pink Color
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Aluminum Case, Winter Blue Sport Loop
$150 off (28%)
$379
$529
Buy at Walmart

There's no better time to buy a previous-generation iPad or Apple Watch than on the eve of a new product's launch, and the latest and greatest deals on 2022's "regular" iPad and 2023's Apple Watch Series 9 make that abundantly clear right now.

Granted, we're not actually expecting Apple to unveil the 11th Gen iPad this month, but... anything's possible. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 is almost certainly coming next week, which makes the Series 9... more compelling than ever at an unprecedented $150 discount in a non-stainless steel variant with a 45mm case and a decidedly eye-catching Winter Blue loop.

As for the 2023-released Moto G Power 5G, its hefty 5,000mAh battery, equally generous 256GB storage, and reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor make the 6.5-inch handset one of the wisest purchases today for cash-strapped Android users.

Want more smartphone deals and steals? Your wish is our command:

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy Color
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included
$50 off (10%) Gift
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola razr+

2023 Release, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Watch 2R Included
Gift
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Marble Gray Color
$199 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds Included
Gift
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

It's hard to think of a better budget 5G phone than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 12R at a nice little discount with some excellent noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 also included. Of course, the Motorola Edge (2024) is not half-bad either, while the Galaxy A35 5G is ideal for folks who want to keep their spending to a minimum and get the best possible long-term software support in the Android landscape at the same time.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is obviously a lot pricier... and a lot better, although the equally powerful OnePlus 12 might actually be the smarter buy alongside a complimentary new OnePlus Watch 2R with stellar battery life. As for the best foldable phones available today, last year's Motorola Razr Plus and this year's Razr Plus very clearly have different target audiences, nonetheless promising to deliver similarly impressive bang for your buck.

How about an extra batch of killer tablet offers?

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Silver Color
$130 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included
$120 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 2

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, $50 Discount Available with Promo Code, $50 Discount with Any Trade-In, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included
$100 off (18%) Gift
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$178 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options
$800 off (36%)
$1399
$2199
Buy at BestBuy

Can't afford Apple's latest "vanilla" iPad? Why not go for the 2021 edition at an unbeatable $130 discount... before it's inevitably discontinued? The 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 giant, meanwhile, is an entirely different kettle of fish from both a raw power and pricing perspective, especially with a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space. 

But Best Buy's latest $800 discount is clearly large enough to put the spotlight on this absolute monster of a tablet... unless you'[re happy "settling" for a 256GB variant of Samsung's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which also happens to be sold at a great price today. The newly released OnePlus Pad 2 is great as well with a discount and a nice gift bundled in, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is in a way even more attractive than its mid-range rival as it comes with a stylus included as standard.

Two excellent smartwatches for two very different sets of users

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Silver Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$26 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$110 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

No, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and "mainstream" Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 don't have much in common. But that's precisely why the two devices are enough to compose an almost perfect and complete list of bargains right now (especially if you also consider the deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 9 at the very top of our article today).

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains pretty expensive even after its substantial new $110 discount, but of course, the impending Apple Watch Ultra 3 is unlikely to drop this low anytime soon. The Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, is just fresh enough to make its 8 percent price cut feel a lot deeper than it actually is, pairing neatly with whatever Android phone you own to provide a phenomenal health and fitness tracking experience.

This week's top earbuds deals are also pretty special

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Two Colors
$30 off (17%)
$149 99
$179 99
Buy at OnePlus

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

True Wireless Earbuds with LE Audio Smart Case, Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Natural HearThrough, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio Spatial Sound, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 14 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 56 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options
$50 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Smart Case, Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound with Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, Natural HearThrough Technology, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance Rating, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (18%)
$229 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Believe it or not, we can put together a nice list in this category without industry-leading AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds. That's especially true when you've got three alternatives released in the last few months, two of which have actually never been discounted before.

The virtually unbreakable Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and the super-stylish Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are undoubtedly among the best of the best wireless earbuds around right now, but if you still can't afford them at their newly reduced prices, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are right there, waiting for you to pull the trigger at a discount that's been available since their commercial debut.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

