Weekly deals roundup: Keep the summer madness going with discounted iPads, Apple Watches, and more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you sad that summer is (unofficially) over and want to be woken up when September ends to move one step closer to the cheerful holiday season? We can definitely understand and even share that sentiment... in theory, but in practice, we can find loads of things guaranteed to put a big smile on the faces of our grumpiest readers.
Apple's iPhone 16 launch event on Monday, September 9! The possible announcement of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition at some point later this month!! The worldwide release of the latest Transformers movie (you know your kid will love it)!!! A new NFL season!!!! And last but not least, our weekly lists of the best mobile tech deals from around the web.
Today's roundup brings premium phones, mid-range tablets, some of the best smartwatches money can buy, and a number of state-of-the-art wireless earbuds together to save each and every one of you some big bucks at the beginning of a new school year. What more could you possibly want?
These top 3 deals are perfect for bargain hunters
There's no better time to buy a previous-generation iPad or Apple Watch than on the eve of a new product's launch, and the latest and greatest deals on 2022's "regular" iPad and 2023's Apple Watch Series 9 make that abundantly clear right now.
Granted, we're not actually expecting Apple to unveil the 11th Gen iPad this month, but... anything's possible. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 is almost certainly coming next week, which makes the Series 9... more compelling than ever at an unprecedented $150 discount in a non-stainless steel variant with a 45mm case and a decidedly eye-catching Winter Blue loop.
As for the 2023-released Moto G Power 5G, its hefty 5,000mAh battery, equally generous 256GB storage, and reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor make the 6.5-inch handset one of the wisest purchases today for cash-strapped Android users.
Want more smartphone deals and steals? Your wish is our command:
Recommended Stories
It's hard to think of a better budget 5G phone than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 12R at a nice little discount with some excellent noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 also included. Of course, the Motorola Edge (2024) is not half-bad either, while the Galaxy A35 5G is ideal for folks who want to keep their spending to a minimum and get the best possible long-term software support in the Android landscape at the same time.
The Galaxy S24 Plus is obviously a lot pricier... and a lot better, although the equally powerful OnePlus 12 might actually be the smarter buy alongside a complimentary new OnePlus Watch 2R with stellar battery life. As for the best foldable phones available today, last year's Motorola Razr Plus and this year's Razr Plus very clearly have different target audiences, nonetheless promising to deliver similarly impressive bang for your buck.
How about an extra batch of killer tablet offers?
Can't afford Apple's latest "vanilla" iPad? Why not go for the 2021 edition at an unbeatable $130 discount... before it's inevitably discontinued? The 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 giant, meanwhile, is an entirely different kettle of fish from both a raw power and pricing perspective, especially with a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space.
But Best Buy's latest $800 discount is clearly large enough to put the spotlight on this absolute monster of a tablet... unless you'[re happy "settling" for a 256GB variant of Samsung's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which also happens to be sold at a great price today. The newly released OnePlus Pad 2 is great as well with a discount and a nice gift bundled in, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is in a way even more attractive than its mid-range rival as it comes with a stylus included as standard.
Two excellent smartwatches for two very different sets of users
No, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and "mainstream" Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 don't have much in common. But that's precisely why the two devices are enough to compose an almost perfect and complete list of bargains right now (especially if you also consider the deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 9 at the very top of our article today).
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains pretty expensive even after its substantial new $110 discount, but of course, the impending Apple Watch Ultra 3 is unlikely to drop this low anytime soon. The Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, is just fresh enough to make its 8 percent price cut feel a lot deeper than it actually is, pairing neatly with whatever Android phone you own to provide a phenomenal health and fitness tracking experience.
This week's top earbuds deals are also pretty special
Believe it or not, we can put together a nice list in this category without industry-leading AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds. That's especially true when you've got three alternatives released in the last few months, two of which have actually never been discounted before.
The virtually unbreakable Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and the super-stylish Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are undoubtedly among the best of the best wireless earbuds around right now, but if you still can't afford them at their newly reduced prices, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are right there, waiting for you to pull the trigger at a discount that's been available since their commercial debut.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: