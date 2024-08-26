iPhone 16 reveal event: How to watch and what to expect

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

iPhone 16 reveal event: How to expect
Every year in the early fall, Apple holds a special event to unveil new iPhone models and Apple Watches. It's one of the biggest tech unveiling events of the year, and many Apple fans are eager to see if they will be upgrading this year.

The much-anticipated iPhone 16 event is coming soon, rumored for September 10. Some rumors speculate it may come a bit earlier, maybe on September 3. Apple has yet to release the official invites for the event, so for now, we have to rely on rumors and leaks to give us information about it.

iPhone 16 event: How to watch


We still don't have the official date for the iPhone 16 event, but rumors point to September 10 or September 3, 2024. As usual, the event will most likely be broadcast on Apple's YouTube channel and on Apple's website. The time of the event has not been revealed yet.

iPhone 16 event: What to expect


Here's what devices you should expect for the event this year.

iPhone 16 series



The four iPhones will be the stars of the show. There will be four models, just like any year: a "vanilla" iPhone 16, a larger iPhone 16 Plus, and two Pro-branded models: an iPhone 16 Pro and a bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max.

 We expect some notable upgrades this time around, especially for the Pro models, which are rumored to get a refined design with ultra-thin bezels, Apple Intelligence (Apple's generative AI), and improved cameras.

Despite Apple's best efforts to prevent leaks, we know a thing or two about the upcoming phones.

We will likely be getting a whole new button to the iPhone 16, dubbed the Capture Button (for recording videos or taking photos, most likely). The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus will get vertical camera setups, unlike recent iPhone models that had diagonal camera arrangements.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max might get improved 48MP cameras, and possibly, the 16 Pro will get the 5X telephoto camera that was deputed with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Cameras are reportedly not going to be upgraded from last year on the base models - the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus.

We expect an upgraded 3nm chip: the A18 Bionic. The Pro models will likely be getting an A18 Pro chip.

Apple Watches


We also expect to see Apple Watch models announced during the event.

Apple Watch Series 10/Apple Watch X



The Apple Watch Series 10 (or could be called the Apple Watch X to match the 10-year anniversary of the OG Apple Watch) will likely be the premium smartwatch this year. It is expected to come with little visual changes to its design but may be a bit thinner and lighter.

We hear that Apple may finally add blood-pressure monitoring alongside some other health-related additions, according to several Bloomberg reports. Also, we've heard about the possibility that the timepiece will get a new mechanism for band attachment.

Apple Watch Ultra 3



Apple's rugged smartwatch is also expected to get a successor, likely to be called the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Its arrival during the event is a bit less certain than the Apple Watch Series 10, and we've had fewer leaks about the device surface online.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include a new Apple S10 chip, while the rest of its hardware will largely mirror that of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Some earlier reports pointed out that the device may be delayed, so don't get too hyped about it.

Apple Watch SE 3



The Apple Watch SE 2 was released back in 2022, so it feels like we may be seeing a successor this year. The Apple Watch SE 3 is the budget-friendly Apple Watch which lacks some premium features for more affordable pricing. Just like the Ultra 3, rumors here are lacking and we haven't had a lot of leaks on it.

iOS 18 debut


iOS 18 was unveiled during Apple's annual developer conference, the WWDC. But it has not been released to the public yet and will debut with the new iPhones. We may hear something about it, and probably something about Apple Intelligence during the event.

AirPods models


AirPods 4



Rumors also indicate we may be seeing new AirPods models unveiled during the event. The entry-level AirPods 3 have been without a successor for nearly three years since their initial launch in 2021. They're due for a successor now, and thus, we expect to see the AirPods 4 during the event.

The AirPods 4 are expected to sport a redesigned look with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port. We also expect shorter stems similar to the AirPods Pro, an improved fit, and enhanced audio quality.

AirPods Max 2



Apple's over-the-ear premium headphones, the AirPods Max, are also due for a successor. We could therefore see the AirPods Max 2 unveiled during the event. However, rumors about them point more toward an October release, so their appearance during the iPhone 16 event is less likely.

New iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands


It's usual for Apple events to also announce some new accessories to color your day fresh. We expect new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands to be released in a variety of interesting colors. The new cases and bands sometimes become available on Apple's online store just minutes after the event ends.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless