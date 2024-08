iPhone 16 reveal event: How to watch and what to expect

iPhone 16 event: How to watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 (or could be called the Apple Watch X to match the 10-year anniversary of the OG Apple Watch) will likely be the premium smartwatch this year. It is expected to come with little visual changes to its design but may be a bit thinner and lighter.





Every year in the early fall, Apple holds a special event to unveil new iPhone models and Apple Watches. It's one of the biggest tech unveiling events of the year, and many Apple fans are eager to see if they will be upgrading this year.The much-anticipated iPhone 16 event is coming soon, rumored for September 10. Some rumors speculate it may come a bit earlier, maybe on September 3. Apple has yet to release the official invites for the event, so for now, we have to rely on rumors and leaks to give us information about it.We still don't have the official date for theevent, but rumors point to September 10 or September 3, 2024. As usual, the event will most likely be broadcast on Apple's YouTube channel and on Apple's website . The time of the event has not been revealed yet.The four iPhones will be the stars of the show. There will be four models, just like any year: a "vanilla", a largerPlus, and two Pro-branded models: an iPhone 16 Pro and a bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max We expect some notable upgrades this time around, especially for the Pro models, which are rumored to get a refined design with ultra-thin bezels, Apple Intelligence (Apple's generative AI), and improved cameras.Despite Apple's best efforts to prevent leaks, we know a thing or two about the upcoming phones.We will likely be getting a whole new button to the iPhone 16 , dubbed the Capture Button (for recording videos or taking photos, most likely). Theand thePlus will get vertical camera setups, unlike recent iPhone models that had diagonal camera arrangements.Theand Pro Max might get improved 48MP cameras, and possibly, the 16 Pro will get the 5X telephoto camera that was deputed with the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Cameras are reportedly not going to be upgraded from last year on the base models - theand thePlus.We expect an upgraded 3nm chip: the A18 Bionic. The Pro models will likely be getting an A18 Pro chip.We hear that Apple may finally add blood-pressure monitoring alongside some other health-related additions, according to several Bloomberg reports. Also, we've heard about the possibility that the timepiece will get a new mechanism for band attachment.Apple's rugged smartwatch is also expected to get a successor, likely to be called the. Its arrival during the event is a bit less certain than the, and we've had fewer leaks about the device surface online.Theis expected to include a new Apple S10 chip, while the rest of its hardware will largely mirror that of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . Some earlier reports pointed out that the device may be delayed, so don't get too hyped about it.The Apple Watch SE 2 was released back in 2022, so it feels like we may be seeing a successor this year. The Apple Watch SE 3 is the budget-friendly Apple Watch which lacks some premium features for more affordable pricing. Just like the Ultra 3, rumors here are lacking and we haven't had a lot of leaks on it. iOS 18 was unveiled during Apple's annual developer conference, the WWDC. But it has not been released to the public yet and will debut with the new iPhones. We may hear something about it, and probably something about Apple Intelligence during the event.Rumors also indicate we may be seeing new AirPods models unveiled during the event. The entry-level AirPods 3 have been without a successor for nearly three years since their initial launch in 2021. They're due for a successor now, and thus, we expect to see the AirPods 4 during the event.Theare expected to sport a redesigned look with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port. We also expect shorter stems similar to the AirPods Pro, an improved fit, and enhanced audio quality.Apple's over-the-ear premium headphones, the AirPods Max, are also due for a successor. We could therefore see the AirPods Max 2 unveiled during the event. However, rumors about them point more toward an October release, so their appearance during theevent is less likely.It's usual for Apple events to also announce some new accessories to color your day fresh. We expect new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands to be released in a variety of interesting colors. The new cases and bands sometimes become available on Apple's online store just minutes after the event ends.