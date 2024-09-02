The ultra-advanced Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 buds are on sale at their first hefty discount

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Unveiled a couple of months ago with considerably less fanfare compared to their predecessors from last year, the rough and tough Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are in the spotlight today with their first-ever discount. This is probably bigger than many of you expected, slashing 50 bucks off a $229.99 list price that seemed high but fair at launch.

That's because these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2024, both from a durability standpoint and as far as their overall audio performance is concerned. On top of everything, perhaps the most notable Gen 2 upgrade over the original Elite 8 Active is a bundled smart case that you're bound to greatly appreciate in situations when using a Bluetooth connection is not possible for whatever reason.

This uses LE Audio technology, thus allowing you to listen to music in perfect clarity from a USB-C or 3.5mm device with a handy supplied dual-end cable. Of course, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are also equipped with state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.3 functionality for "conventional" wireless audio playing setups while promising to "elevate" your favorite tunes with the help of Dolby Audio-powered spatial sound.

Marketed as "still the world's toughest earbuds", the IP68 water and dust-resistant Elite 8 Active Gen 2 impressively claim to offer twice as powerful active noise cancellation as the first edition, thus most likely rivaling industry heavy hitters like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in that department as well.

Capable of keeping your own private party going for up to 8 hours on a single charge (with ANC enabled) and as much as 56 hours with their charging case factored in (and noise cancellation switched off), these puppies will probably not fall off your ears very easily even during the lengthiest listening sessions thanks to a proprietary technology called ShakeGrip.

In short, the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 almost make us think you can have it all from a pair of sporty, fashionable, and powerful earbuds today without spending an arm and a leg. Oh, and you can even opt for one of several colorways at the exact same $50 discount... if you hurry.
