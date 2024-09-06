Image of Apple Watch Series 10 with ultra-thin bezels posted by leaker is a bu-bu

Apple Watch Series 10 model. There also has been speculation about a real thin bezel for the Apple Watch Series 10 . We've seen much over the last few days about the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 (or X). There has been speculation about the rumored new case sizes of the device to 46mm and 49mm. The latter is the same size as the popular Apple Watch Ultra premium timepiece which means that we might see heavy demand for the 49mmmodel. There also has been speculation about a real thin bezel for the





Apple Watch Series 10 design. The other day "X" leaker Majin Bu shared an image of a screenshot showing the page that Apple Watch users see when pairing their timepiece with an iPhone running iOS 18 .1. Mr. Bu (for lack of a better name) pointed out that the image of the Apple Watch seen on the screenshot showed a device with extremely thin bezels and a larger screen. Majin Bu, who takes his "X" name from the Dragon Ball Z villain of the same name (but different spelling), wrote that he was told that the image of the Apple Watch on the screenshot was a leak of thedesign.





Apple Watch Series 10 but is an image that resulted from a software miscue. But 9to5Mac has discovered that what Majin Bu says might be the design of the upcoming Apple Watch timepieces is actually an image of an Apple Watch Series 9 model rendered poorly due to a bug. So the bottom line is that the image shared by Majin Bu is not an image that reveals the look of thebut is an image that resulted from a software miscue.













iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 line and the three Apple Watch models. Other devices that we feel comfortable saying that you can count on seeing Apple introduce on Monday include the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro , and the iPhone 16 Pro Max . The three aforementioned Apple Watch models would also be in the likely category followed by the fourth-gen AirPods. There will be two variants, a cheaper model with basic specs and a premium variant with Automatic Noise Cancelation. I'd put this one tier below theline and the three Apple Watch models.





Lastly are a pair of iPad tablets that would be listed under the snowball's chance in hell tier. One would be the seventh-generation iPad mini with an A17 Pro chip running the show so that Apple Intelligence can be supported, and the 11th-generation iPad 11.



Recommended Stories

Check in this weekend for any last-second leaks (those leaks are usually the best) and on Monday visit PhoneArena often for the latest news and analysis about Apple's "Glowtime" event.

