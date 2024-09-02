The state-of-the-art Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 buds are more affordable than ever after $50 discount





Released just a couple of months ago as an evolved version of the already ultra-advanced Elite 10 from last year, these bad boys are regularly priced at $279.99 a pair. But for an undoubtedly limited time only, both Amazon and Best Buy are charging 50 bucks less than that, which makes probably the best Jabra product to date a simply unrivaled value proposition in an incredibly crowded and competitive wireless audio landscape.

Granted, the Elite 10 Gen 2 are not quite as rough and tough as the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 , but they more than make up for their build quality disadvantage with a key advantage in the sound performance department.





Put simply, you're unlikely to find more powerful, louder, and crisper wireless earbuds (at any price point) right now. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 come with Dolby Atmos-powered spatial sound and dynamic head tracking technology, as well as considerably stronger active noise cancellation than the already impressive first-gen Elite 10.





You've also got a neat feature aptly titled Natural HearThrough for those music listening scenarios in which you want to remain in touch with your surroundings, not to mention a grand total of six "perfectly-positioned" microphones with noise-reduction algorithms for "superior" call performance.





It pretty much goes without saying that the Elite 10 Gen 2 are also sleeker and more elegant than the aforementioned Elite 8 Active Gen 2 while rocking a satisfying IP57 water and dust resistance rating too.





Last but certainly not least, the battery life is... not quite unrivaled, but also pretty awesome, at up to 36 hours (or 27 with ANC enabled) when you factor in the bundled wireless charging case. The case, by the way, happens to be "smart" as well, supporting LE Audio technology for seamless streaming from USB-C or 3.5mm devices when using Bluetooth is not an option for some reason.



While Amazon seems to only have the discounted Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 in stock in a "Soft White" hue at the time of this writing, Best Buy can hook up bargain hunters with their choice of no less than four different color options at the same lower-than-ever price... if you hurry.