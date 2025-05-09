Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9, iPad 11, Galaxy Watch 7, and more unmissable sales!

Our latest week-ending collection of the top mobile tech deals and steals out there is one for the ages.

Google Pixel 9
If you're thinking of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 family, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy Watch 8, or Pixel Watch 4 to be released in the coming months before buying your next big smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds, you might want to think again.

That's because far too many of the best mobile tech products available today are too deeply discounted for bargain hunters to look away, shrug their shoulders in indifference, and continue to play the waiting game. We've got state-of-the-art handsets, cheap tablets, expensive tablets, probably the best smartwatches in the world, and wireless earbuds for every budget on our latest week-ending list of the greatest deals and steals out there, and as usual, we'll begin with...

The top three offers you can get right now

Google Pixel 9

$250 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$71 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Yellow Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$100 off (33%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

These are all Black Friday-grade promotions here, starting with a "vanilla" Pixel 9 that's almost as affordable as the Pixel 9a mid-ranger and continuing with a cheaper-than-ever new iPad sporting a large 11-inch screen and packing a more than reasonably powerful Apple A16 chip.

The Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, has literally not been discounted as steeply as today since Black Friday 2024, making it virtually impossible for any hardcore Samsung fan to wait another few months for this bad boy's sequel (which is unlikely to bring a radical redesign or many major upgrades to the table anyway).

Seven more smartphone deals for seven more types of users

Motorola razr+

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Wired and 7.5W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$152 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$250 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$200 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian and Hazel Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$92 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Arctic Dawn Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$232 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Okay, perhaps there's some overlap between the target audiences of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and OnePlus 13, for instance. But the surprisingly inexpensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable has virtually no direct competitor or clear alternative today, and in many ways, the same also goes for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which can be considered the absolute best Android phone money can buy in 2025.

The Galaxy S25 Plus, of course, is ideal for buyers on slightly tighter budgets, while the Pixel 9 Pro is essentially the poster child for what felt like the dying breed of compact Android flagships, but not anymore. Last but not least, the Pixel 9a is... maybe not the most competitively priced mid-range phone around, but with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in, its value equation is pretty strong nonetheless.

How about these six killer tablet offers?

Google Pixel Tablet

$100 off (25%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$329 99
$389 99
$60 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$100 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 2

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, HELLOMAY Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (17%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

$194 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

If Apple's latest "regular" iPad doesn't feel punchy or snazzy enough for you, the M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) could be exactly what you're looking for, especially at a hefty $100 discount. 

The best Android tablets you can buy right now, meanwhile, are most likely the (dying) Google Pixel Tablet, pretty much unparalleled OnePlus Pad 2 "mid-ranger" (with a top-notch processor under the hood), the even cheaper stylus-wielding Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (released just a few weeks ago), and the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10+ flagship.

All of these devices are sold at unusually large or hard-to-beat discounts today, and the same goes for Apple's diminutive iPad mini (A17 Pro), whose target audience is crystal clear.

The perfect smartwatch deal doesn't exist

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$47 off (24%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

$100 off (40%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$70 off (16%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Let me try to disprove that theory in four simple points. First, the Galaxy Watch FE. A road-opening Fan Edition Samsung smartwatch with a beautiful screen, almost all of the same health monitoring tools as the Galaxy Watch 7, and a considerably lower price.

Number two, the Pixel Watch 2. Old but gold. Enough said. Number three, the Apple Watch Series 10. Probably the greatest smartwatch you can pair with an iPhone today available for a cool hundred bucks less than usual. Finally, the Pixel Watch 3. Google's latest and greatest Wear OS timepiece at an unbeatable price of its own with standalone cellular connectivity. Now the hard part is to choose just one of these amazing (and amazingly affordable) smartwatches.

So many great earbuds at such amazing prices

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$80 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Ready to make another tough decision? Good, because I for one am finding it impossible to recommend just one product from this outstanding quartet of true wireless bargains.

The Galaxy Buds FE are obviously the most affordable of the bunch... but the Beats Studio Buds Plus are not much pricier and they look phenomenal, both on the outside and inside. The AirPods Pro 2, meanwhile, might seem like the safe choice for most Apple enthusiasts, but if you go to the gym a lot, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are even better, especially at their first-ever discount.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
