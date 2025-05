Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9, iPad 11, Galaxy Watch 7, and more unmissable sales!

That's because far too many of the best mobile tech products available today are too deeply discounted for bargain hunters to look away, shrug their shoulders in indifference, and continue to play the waiting game. We've got state-of-the-art handsets, cheap tablets, expensive tablets, probably the best smartwatches in the world, and wireless earbuds for every budget on our latest week-ending list of the greatest deals and steals out there, and as usual, we'll begin with...

The top three offers you can get right now

Google Pixel 9 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $71 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Yellow Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $100 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon





Pixel 9a mid-ranger and continuing with a cheaper-than-ever These are all Black Friday-grade promotions here, starting with a "vanilla" Pixel 9 that's almost as affordable as themid-ranger and continuing with a cheaper-than-ever new iPad sporting a large 11-inch screen and packing a more than reasonably powerful Apple A16 chip.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

The Galaxy Watch 7 , meanwhile, has literally not been discounted as steeply as today since Black Friday 2024, making it virtually impossible for any hardcore Samsung fan to wait another few months for this bad boy's sequel (which is unlikely to bring a radical redesign or many major upgrades to the table anyway).

Seven more smartphone deals for seven more types of users

Motorola razr+ $349 99 $999 99 $650 off (65%) 2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9a $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Wired and 7.5W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $152 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro $250 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian and Hazel Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus 13 $92 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Arctic Dawn Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $232 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray Color Buy at Amazon









Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9a The Galaxy S25 Plus , of course, is ideal for buyers on slightly tighter budgets, while theis essentially the poster child for what felt like the dying breed of compact Android flagships, but not anymore. Last but not least, theis... maybe not the most competitively priced mid-range phone around, but with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in, its value equation is pretty strong nonetheless.

How about these six killer tablet offers?

Google Pixel Tablet $100 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 15, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $329 99 $389 99 $60 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $100 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, HELLOMAY Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (17%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $194 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at Amazon



Recommended Stories

If Apple's latest "regular" iPad doesn't feel punchy or snazzy enough for you, the M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) could be exactly what you're looking for, especially at a hefty $100 discount.









All of these devices are sold at unusually large or hard-to-beat discounts today, and the same goes for Apple's diminutive iPad mini (A17 Pro) , whose target audience is crystal clear.

The perfect smartwatch deal doesn't exist

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $47 off (24%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 $100 off (40%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $70 off (16%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Watch 7 , and a considerably lower price. Let me try to disprove that theory in four simple points. First, the Galaxy Watch FE . A road-opening Fan Edition Samsung smartwatch with a beautiful screen, almost all of the same health monitoring tools as the, and a considerably lower price.





Number two, the Pixel Watch 2 . Old but gold. Enough said. Number three, the Apple Watch Series 10 . Probably the greatest smartwatch you can pair with an iPhone today available for a cool hundred bucks less than usual. Finally, the Pixel Watch 3 . Google's latest and greatest Wear OS timepiece at an unbeatable price of its own with standalone cellular connectivity. Now the hard part is to choose just one of these amazing (and amazingly affordable) smartwatches.

So many great earbuds at such amazing prices

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $35 off (35%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





Ready to make another tough decision? Good, because I for one am finding it impossible to recommend just one product from this outstanding quartet of true wireless bargains.