Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9, iPad 11, Galaxy Watch 7, and more unmissable sales!
Our latest week-ending collection of the top mobile tech deals and steals out there is one for the ages.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're thinking of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 family, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy Watch 8, or Pixel Watch 4 to be released in the coming months before buying your next big smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds, you might want to think again.
That's because far too many of the best mobile tech products available today are too deeply discounted for bargain hunters to look away, shrug their shoulders in indifference, and continue to play the waiting game. We've got state-of-the-art handsets, cheap tablets, expensive tablets, probably the best smartwatches in the world, and wireless earbuds for every budget on our latest week-ending list of the greatest deals and steals out there, and as usual, we'll begin with...
The top three offers you can get right now
These are all Black Friday-grade promotions here, starting with a "vanilla" Pixel 9 that's almost as affordable as the Pixel 9a mid-ranger and continuing with a cheaper-than-ever new iPad sporting a large 11-inch screen and packing a more than reasonably powerful Apple A16 chip.
The Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, has literally not been discounted as steeply as today since Black Friday 2024, making it virtually impossible for any hardcore Samsung fan to wait another few months for this bad boy's sequel (which is unlikely to bring a radical redesign or many major upgrades to the table anyway).
Seven more smartphone deals for seven more types of users
Okay, perhaps there's some overlap between the target audiences of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and OnePlus 13, for instance. But the surprisingly inexpensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable has virtually no direct competitor or clear alternative today, and in many ways, the same also goes for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which can be considered the absolute best Android phone money can buy in 2025.
The Galaxy S25 Plus, of course, is ideal for buyers on slightly tighter budgets, while the Pixel 9 Pro is essentially the poster child for what felt like the dying breed of compact Android flagships, but not anymore. Last but not least, the Pixel 9a is... maybe not the most competitively priced mid-range phone around, but with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in, its value equation is pretty strong nonetheless.
How about these six killer tablet offers?
Recommended Stories
If Apple's latest "regular" iPad doesn't feel punchy or snazzy enough for you, the M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) could be exactly what you're looking for, especially at a hefty $100 discount.
The best Android tablets you can buy right now, meanwhile, are most likely the (dying) Google Pixel Tablet, pretty much unparalleled OnePlus Pad 2 "mid-ranger" (with a top-notch processor under the hood), the even cheaper stylus-wielding Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (released just a few weeks ago), and the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10+ flagship.
All of these devices are sold at unusually large or hard-to-beat discounts today, and the same goes for Apple's diminutive iPad mini (A17 Pro), whose target audience is crystal clear.
The perfect smartwatch deal doesn't exist
Let me try to disprove that theory in four simple points. First, the Galaxy Watch FE. A road-opening Fan Edition Samsung smartwatch with a beautiful screen, almost all of the same health monitoring tools as the Galaxy Watch 7, and a considerably lower price.
Number two, the Pixel Watch 2. Old but gold. Enough said. Number three, the Apple Watch Series 10. Probably the greatest smartwatch you can pair with an iPhone today available for a cool hundred bucks less than usual. Finally, the Pixel Watch 3. Google's latest and greatest Wear OS timepiece at an unbeatable price of its own with standalone cellular connectivity. Now the hard part is to choose just one of these amazing (and amazingly affordable) smartwatches.
So many great earbuds at such amazing prices
Ready to make another tough decision? Good, because I for one am finding it impossible to recommend just one product from this outstanding quartet of true wireless bargains.
The Galaxy Buds FE are obviously the most affordable of the bunch... but the Beats Studio Buds Plus are not much pricier and they look phenomenal, both on the outside and inside. The AirPods Pro 2, meanwhile, might seem like the safe choice for most Apple enthusiasts, but if you go to the gym a lot, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are even better, especially at their first-ever discount.
Things that are NOT allowed: