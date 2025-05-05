Apple's impressive Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally on sale at a big discount
Whether you find it highly unusual or just a little unorthodox, Apple's wireless earbuds release strategy these last few years has certainly created some odd situations where the brand's hardcore fans have felt (understandably) compelled to choose Beats products over their AirPods counterparts.
It's difficult, for instance, to recommend anyone to opt for the AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation) or the ancient AirPods Pro 2 when the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are in a lot of ways clearly superior, and after their first-ever discount, not that expensive either.
Yes, these bad boys are available on Amazon for a cool 50 bucks under their $249.99 list price in all four colorways a few months after a commercial debut teased back in the fall of 2024. This totally unprecedented markdown brings the second-gen Powerbeats Pro a little closer to the second-gen AirPods Pro (at their own latest discount) while massively undercutting the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5 at the time of this writing.
Of course, those comparisons are not entirely fair or relevant because the Apple-made Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are technically designed for a different target audience than most "mainstream" wireless earbuds. I'm talking gym junkies and fitness fanatics in general, who can not only rest assured knowing these puppies will stay in place while they work out, but also gain unrivaled insight into their health without the need to wear a smartwatch or smart band.
Yes, the Powerbeats Pro 2 come with a built-in heart rate monitor, and incredibly enough, that doesn't have a very large impact on their battery life, at least in theory. Believe it or not, Apple says you should be able to squeeze a whopping 10 hours of uninterrupted listening time here and boost that number to as much as 45 hours with the bundled charging case.
On top of everything else, you're promised state-of-the-art Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, as well as the best active noise cancellation Apple is currently capable of delivering. Not bad for that freshly reduced price, eh?
