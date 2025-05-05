Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple's impressive Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally on sale at a big discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Whether you find it highly unusual or just a little unorthodox, Apple's wireless earbuds release strategy these last few years has certainly created some odd situations where the brand's hardcore fans have felt (understandably) compelled to choose Beats products over their AirPods counterparts.

It's difficult, for instance, to recommend anyone to opt for the AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation) or the ancient AirPods Pro 2 when the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are in a lot of ways clearly superior, and after their first-ever discount, not that expensive either.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Yes, these bad boys are available on Amazon for a cool 50 bucks under their $249.99 list price in all four colorways a few months after a commercial debut teased back in the fall of 2024. This totally unprecedented markdown brings the second-gen Powerbeats Pro a little closer to the second-gen AirPods Pro (at their own latest discount) while massively undercutting the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5 at the time of this writing.

Of course, those comparisons are not entirely fair or relevant because the Apple-made Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are technically designed for a different target audience than most "mainstream" wireless earbuds. I'm talking gym junkies and fitness fanatics in general, who can not only rest assured knowing these puppies will stay in place while they work out, but also gain unrivaled insight into their health without the need to wear a smartwatch or smart band.

Yes, the Powerbeats Pro 2 come with a built-in heart rate monitor, and incredibly enough, that doesn't have a very large impact on their battery life, at least in theory. Believe it or not, Apple says you should be able to squeeze a whopping 10 hours of uninterrupted listening time here and boost that number to as much as 45 hours with the bundled charging case.

On top of everything else, you're promised state-of-the-art Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, as well as the best active noise cancellation Apple is currently capable of delivering. Not bad for that freshly reduced price, eh?
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Beats Headphones - Deals History
54 stories
05 May, 2025
Apple's impressive Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally on sale at a big discount
20 Mar, 2025
New liquidation sale drops Apple's high-end Beats Fit Pro to an unbeatable price
11 Mar, 2025
Apple's Android and iOS-compatible Beats Studio Buds are very hard to turn down at this new discount Apple's discontinued Beats Powerbeats Pro are still alive, well, and incredibly cheap
10 Mar, 2025
Apple's Beats Solo Buds are a phenomenal bargain at a rare 34 percent discount right now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless