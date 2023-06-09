Weekly deals roundup: Hot new Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more discounts galore

just a little too good to be true, especially after Mother's Day and Memorial Day and before entirely true. Would you believe us if we told you all of the best phones money can buy are currently on sale at special prices from various major US retailers and carriers under various conditions? We know, that soundsa little too good to be true, especially after Mother's Day and Memorial Day and before Amazon Prime Day , and technically, it's nottrue.





many of the But you can getof the top Android phones around, as well as one of Apple's greatest ever iPhones, at substantial discounts right now, which makes our latest weekly deals roundup even more compelling than previous such lists of killer mobile bargains and outright steals.





Oh, and we also have a few interesting tablets and smartwatches at great prices to recommend to everyone in the market for a discounted product in either of those two categories today. But first things first:

These are the top three deals of the week

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Color Options $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 150W Charging Capabilities, Black and Green Color Options $220 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $225 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are (more or less) right around the corner, but that doesn't make Google's 2022 flagship completely undesirable... just yet. Certainly not at its lowest ever price with absolutely no strings attached.





Like the ultra-high-end Pixel 7 Pro giant, the similarly expansive and similarly powerful (if not more powerful) OnePlus 10T is cheaper than ever before, and while the OnePlus 11 is already a thing, rumor has it the company will not release a "T" model this fall.





That should definitely help maintain the mass appeal of the OnePlus 10T significantly longer than initially expected. Unless, of course, you're the kind of Android power user who can only be satisfied with Samsung's latest and greatest, in which case you should relish the (renewed) opportunity to purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra at a hefty $225 discount with no hoops to jump through.

So many other amazing smartphone offers to consider

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, New Line of Unlimited Service Required $900 off (100%) $0 $899 99 Buy at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G, 128GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2778 x 1284 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Colors, New Unlimited Service Line Required $900 off (100%) $0 $899 99 Buy at Verizon Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Midnight Blue and Glam Pink Colors, Stylus Included $20 off (10%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.72-Inch LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Chromatic Gray Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Included Gift $299 99 Pre-order at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color Only $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, $100 Gift Card Included $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Green Colors, S Pen Included $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon













The OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S22 Ultra , meanwhile, are perfect for folks who want to go the unapologetic Android flagship route but still can't quite afford the S23 Ultra. All of these phones, mind you, are either cheaper than ever before or dangerously close to their record low prices, making it unexpectedly easy to shop for a good, thoughtful, and not-that-expensive Father's Day gift this year.

How do you like them affordable tablets?

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 10.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 12, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 20W Charging Support, MicroSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Premium Aluminum Build $51 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 11-Inch LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $101 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB 4.0 Type-C Ports, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Okay, maybe the Galaxy Tab S8 and Surface Pro 9 are still not what you'd call conventionally affordable at these here prices, but Samsung's 11-incher comes with a handy S Pen included in the box as standard and Microsoft's 13-inch powerhouse is pretty much unrivaled in the portable productivity department.





That 10.6-inch Lenovo mid-ranger, meanwhile, is almost unbelievably cheap after its latest Amazon discount, and although its processor is not exactly a screamer, the rest of the very respectable specifications and especially the surprisingly premium build make this undoubtedly one of the best budget tablets available today.

Top smartwatch steals and deals for all

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver and Black Colors $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, 45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Circular Always-on AMOLED Display, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Black Titanium Case, Two-Tone Band, Exclusive Watch Face, Green Home Button, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung





No matter what you think of the Wear OS ecosystem, No matter what you think of the Wear OS ecosystem, Samsung smartwatches , or the company's signature (abandoned) rotating bezel feature, a $129 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (in brand-new condition) with a beautiful circular display and a full slate of health monitoring tools and sensors is an incredibly hard-to-beat bargain.







