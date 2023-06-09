Weekly deals roundup: Hot new Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more discounts galore
Would you believe us if we told you all of the best phones money can buy are currently on sale at special prices from various major US retailers and carriers under various conditions? We know, that sounds just a little too good to be true, especially after Mother's Day and Memorial Day and before Amazon Prime Day, and technically, it's not entirely true.
But you can get many of the top Android phones around, as well as one of Apple's greatest ever iPhones, at substantial discounts right now, which makes our latest weekly deals roundup even more compelling than previous such lists of killer mobile bargains and outright steals.
Oh, and we also have a few interesting tablets and smartwatches at great prices to recommend to everyone in the market for a discounted product in either of those two categories today. But first things first:
These are the top three deals of the week
Yes, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are (more or less) right around the corner, but that doesn't make Google's 2022 flagship completely undesirable... just yet. Certainly not at its lowest ever price with absolutely no strings attached.
Like the ultra-high-end Pixel 7 Pro giant, the similarly expansive and similarly powerful (if not more powerful) OnePlus 10T is cheaper than ever before, and while the OnePlus 11 is already a thing, rumor has it the company will not release a "T" model this fall.
That should definitely help maintain the mass appeal of the OnePlus 10T significantly longer than initially expected. Unless, of course, you're the kind of Android power user who can only be satisfied with Samsung's latest and greatest, in which case you should relish the (renewed) opportunity to purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra at a hefty $225 discount with no hoops to jump through.
So many other amazing smartphone offers to consider
What can possibly be better than a free Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Plus deal without a trade-in requirement? For some people, the absence of carrier restrictions and obligations, which is where all the other promotions on our super-lengthy list above come in.
Do you want something unlocked and truly affordable with either a built-in stylus or 5G speeds and excellent battery life? We have you covered. Are you looking for the best budget 5G phone at the best possible price with or without a nice little gift card bundled in? You can currently choose between the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition and Google's non-Pro Pixel 7 or, if you're willing to pay a tad more, you can go with a "vanilla" Galaxy S23.
The OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, are perfect for folks who want to go the unapologetic Android flagship route but still can't quite afford the S23 Ultra. All of these phones, mind you, are either cheaper than ever before or dangerously close to their record low prices, making it unexpectedly easy to shop for a good, thoughtful, and not-that-expensive Father's Day gift this year.
How do you like them affordable tablets?
Okay, maybe the Galaxy Tab S8 and Surface Pro 9 are still not what you'd call conventionally affordable at these here prices, but Samsung's 11-incher comes with a handy S Pen included in the box as standard and Microsoft's 13-inch powerhouse is pretty much unrivaled in the portable productivity department.
That 10.6-inch Lenovo mid-ranger, meanwhile, is almost unbelievably cheap after its latest Amazon discount, and although its processor is not exactly a screamer, the rest of the very respectable specifications and especially the surprisingly premium build make this undoubtedly one of the best budget tablets available today.
Top smartwatch steals and deals for all
No matter what you think of the Wear OS ecosystem, Samsung smartwatches, or the company's signature (abandoned) rotating bezel feature, a $129 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (in brand-new condition) with a beautiful circular display and a full slate of health monitoring tools and sensors is an incredibly hard-to-beat bargain.
What's crazy about this Walmart deal is that it's actually been available in the past (a couple of different times), but given that Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro (or Watch 6 Classic) fairly soon, the Watch 4 Classic could well go out of stock for good any day now.
If that happens, the much pricier Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition can deliver exceptional value (even for non-golfers) at a cool $100 discount, while the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch might just be cheap enough right now to make you ignore its glaring flaws, as well as the imminence of a (vastly improved) second generation.
