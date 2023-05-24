Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks... totally predictable in freshly leaked renders
In addition to two next-gen foldable devices that seem to hold no more secrets after an avalanche of revealing reports and rock-solid leaks over the past couple of months and no less than four tablets that have made the rumor rounds several times of late too, Samsung is almost certainly planning to bring a new smartwatch duo to market soon.
This could well go official together with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Tab S9 roster at an Unpacked event in late July, but although that's not exactly around the corner, a fresh set of leaked renders purports to showcase the familiar design of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in all its glory.
As the name suggests, this next-gen Wear OS powerhouse will apparently have more in common with the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 Classic than last year's Watch 5 Pro, bringing back Samsung's signature rotating bezel while most likely getting rid of the super-tough titanium construction of the latter model.
Compared with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Watch 6 Classic is also expected to pack a smaller battery with the capacity of around 425mAh, which would at least represent a decent upgrade over the Watch 4 Classic.
While it's not immediately obvious in these computer-generated images leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with the folks over at MySmartPrice today, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should reduce the size of the Watch 4 Classic's bezel and enlarge the usable screen real estate, which would allow it to more or less retain the same overall footprint.
The display size is likely to rise closer to the 1.5-inch mark rather than 1.4 inches, undoubtedly helping this bad boy challenge the best smartwatches money can buy right now in a number of different departments from power to usability to versatility.
According to previous rumors, there's a chance Samsung will label this bezelicious upcoming timepiece as the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro instead of Watch 6 Classic, which would be... kind of confusing. Regardless of such branding decisions, this is almost definitely how the smartwatch will look, and even though it's nothing revolutionary, it should work just fine in giving industry leader Apple a run for its money this fall.
Of course, the Watch 6 Classic (or Watch 6 Pro) will be joined by a "regular" Galaxy Watch 6 model designed to go up against the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE family with no rotating bezel, no extra-large battery, and an unchanged overall external appearance in the last couple of years.
Things that are NOT allowed: