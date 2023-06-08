Apple's iPhone 14 Plus can be yours for free from Verizon with no trade-in, no port-in, no nothing





The fact that this notched giant is not quite as successful as its three fall 2022-released siblings could explain a hot new online-only Verizon deal, which gives you the opportunity for the next few days to score a 128GB iPhone 14 Plus completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G, 128GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2778 x 1284 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Colors, New Unlimited Service Line Required $900 off (100%) $0 $899 99 Buy at Verizon





As is always the case with these types of (literally) unbeatable promotions, you obviously need to meet a couple of important conditions to be able to save a whopping 900 bucks over a period of three years, but unlike a seemingly similar sale run by T-Mobile, this doesn't require a device trade-in. Or a number port-in. Or the purchase of one unit at its full price to receive a second unit on the house.





All you have to do is open a new line of Unlimited Plus, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone service with the largest mobile network operator in the US. As far as we can tell, there are no other strings attached or hoops to jump through, which makes this offer truly irresistible for Apple -loving Verizon subscribers on a tight budget.





We're not going to lie to you, the iPhone 14 Plus is by no means as elegant or as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but with a large and undeniably beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED display in tow, as well as a more than respectable Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood, it's still one of the overall best phones money can buy right now... especially when you don't actually need to spend any money (in the long run) to get it.





Available for free in a number of different paint jobs, this bad boy can also be had at a whopping $900 under its list price with 256 or 512GB internal storage space, which makes Verizon's latest limited-time special offer that much more compelling for digital hoarders.