Apple's iPhone 14 Plus can be yours for free from Verizon with no trade-in, no port-in, no nothing
Contrary to popular belief, it appears that the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is selling pretty well around the world, beating the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Z Flip 4 (to only name a few) during the first quarter of 2023 while indeed falling short of the global numbers of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.
The fact that this notched giant is not quite as successful as its three fall 2022-released siblings could explain a hot new online-only Verizon deal, which gives you the opportunity for the next few days to score a 128GB iPhone 14 Plus completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits.
As is always the case with these types of (literally) unbeatable promotions, you obviously need to meet a couple of important conditions to be able to save a whopping 900 bucks over a period of three years, but unlike a seemingly similar sale run by T-Mobile, this doesn't require a device trade-in. Or a number port-in. Or the purchase of one unit at its full price to receive a second unit on the house.
All you have to do is open a new line of Unlimited Plus, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone service with the largest mobile network operator in the US. As far as we can tell, there are no other strings attached or hoops to jump through, which makes this offer truly irresistible for Apple-loving Verizon subscribers on a tight budget.
We're not going to lie to you, the iPhone 14 Plus is by no means as elegant or as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but with a large and undeniably beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED display in tow, as well as a more than respectable Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood, it's still one of the overall best phones money can buy right now... especially when you don't actually need to spend any money (in the long run) to get it.
Available for free in a number of different paint jobs, this bad boy can also be had at a whopping $900 under its list price with 256 or 512GB internal storage space, which makes Verizon's latest limited-time special offer that much more compelling for digital hoarders.
