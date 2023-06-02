Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, iPad Pro 2022 at killer prices, and a lot more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who's ready to save some big bucks (again) on some of the best phones, tablets, wearable devices, and audio accessories around just as summer kicks off? While Memorial Day sales are decidedly in the rearview mirror now and Amazon's Prime Day event hasn't even been officially scheduled yet, this week's harvest of top deals across the aforementioned categories is... not too shabby.
Whether you're looking for an ultra-high-end Galaxy handset at a massive trade-in discount or... an ultra-high-end Galaxy handset at a special price with absolutely no strings attached, we've got you covered in the following lines.
The same goes for buyers of premium OnePlus phones on a budget, some of the best iPads available today, a few different smartwatches powered by a few different software platforms, some noise-cancelling earbuds, and a bunch more. But first things first:
These are the three overall best tech deals up for grabs right now
Should you opt for an affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year with no special conditions and no hoops to jump through or a newer, faster, and overall more impressive S23 Ultra... at an even lower price?
That may sound like a no-brainer, but of course, the Ultra member of this year's Galaxy S23 family will require a (very specific) trade-in to go down from close to $1,400 to as little as 450 bucks in a 512GB storage configuration. Sans trade-in, you can still qualify for a $180 discount (or free memory upgrade) and a complimentary protective case, which is... not a bad deal either.
Also not a bad deal - probably the best tablet in the world today at $100 less than usual with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. Apple's absolute 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) colossus has actually never been cheaper than this, so even though a $100 discount may not feel very substantial for a $1,000 product, you shouldn't just ignore Amazon's latest limited-time promotion.
Other top smartphone offers to take into consideration
Basically all of the greatest Samsung phones... and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are on sale at killer prices under various terms and conditions right now, making your buying choice kind of difficult... in all the good ways.
If you simply cannot decide between a dirt-cheap Galaxy S23 Plus (with trade-in), a more affordable than ever S22 Plus (with no strings attached), and a deeply discounted Galaxy Z Fold 4 and you're not willing to settle for the older Z Flip 3 or activate the foldable on Verizon or AT&T upfront, there's also the inexpensive OnePlus 10T powerhouse to consider... with an obligatory carrier activation of its own.
Great tablets at decent prices
If you're looking for an outright steal in this product category this week, we're afraid you'll have to wait for one of our next deals roundups and hope for the best.
The three discounted tablets we're recommending today are not exactly cheap as chips, but Apple's latest iPad Air has never scored a deeper price cut, the Surface Pro 9 (with a keyboard) delivers a lot of bang for your buck, and the hot new OnePlus Pad is technically marked down for the very first time (albeit in an obligatory bundle with the rather expensive OnePlus 11 handset).
An affordable smartwatch for every taste
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Golf Editions may not seem very... friendly to the masses at first glance, but you obviously don't have to be Tiger Woods to appreciate a huge $100 discount on Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) smartwatches with a decidedly sleek two-tone band design and all the health monitoring features you could ever need.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is another absolute health and wellness champion with Wear OS software and... much better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 5 duo at a great price, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is clearly the best smartwatch you can pair with an iPhone today without breaking the bank after a markdown that's become a pretty regular occurrence at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Two solid earbuds deals to wrap things up with a bang
Will you go the ultra-affordable and decidedly quirky route or the super-premium, super-stylish, and... kind of super-expensive path today in your search for the best wireless earbuds deal?
Another tough call you're going to have to make after carefully considering exactly what it is you're looking for in your next lightweight audio companion for your iPhone or Android handset. The Galaxy Buds Live, remember, are not Samsung's latest and greatest AirPods alternatives, while the QuietComfort Earbuds II are advertised by their manufacturers as rocking the "world's best noise cancelling" technology, which is a bold claim that falls largely in line with that (discounted) price.
Things that are NOT allowed: