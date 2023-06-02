Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, iPad Pro 2022 at killer prices, and a lot more

Who's ready to save some big bucks (again) on some of the best phones , tablets, wearable devices, and audio accessories around just as summer kicks off? While Memorial Day sales are decidedly in the rearview mirror now and Amazon's Prime Day event hasn't even been officially scheduled yet, this week's harvest of top deals across the aforementioned categories is... not too shabby.





Whether you're looking for an ultra-high-end Galaxy handset at a massive trade-in discount or... an ultra-high-end Galaxy handset at a special price with absolutely no strings attached, we've got you covered in the following lines.





The same goes for buyers of premium OnePlus phones on a budget, some of the best iPads available today, a few different smartwatches powered by a few different software platforms, some noise-cancelling earbuds, and a bunch more. But first things first:

These are the three overall best tech deals up for grabs right now

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Green Color $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, Lavender Color Only, Instant $180 Discount + Up to $750 Trade-in Credit for Eligible Devices + Free Clear Gadget Case $930 off (67%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors $99 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Should you opt for an affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year with no special conditions and no hoops to jump through or a newer, faster, and overall more impressive S23 Ultra ... at an even lower price?





That may sound like a no-brainer, but of course, the Ultra member of this year's Galaxy S23 family will require a (very specific) trade-in to go down from close to $1,400 to as little as 450 bucks in a 512GB storage configuration. Sans trade-in, you can still qualify for a $180 discount (or free memory upgrade) and a complimentary protective case, which is... not a bad deal either.





Also not a bad deal - probably the best tablet in the world today at $100 less than usual with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. Apple's absolute 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) colossus has actually never been cheaper than this, so even though a $100 discount may not feel very substantial for a $1,000 product, you shouldn't just ignore Amazon's latest limited-time promotion.

Other top smartphone offers to take into consideration

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888, Android 13, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,300mAh Battery, Black, Verizon or AT&T Activation Required $820 off (82%) $180 $999 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green and White Colors $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Phantom Black Color, Instant $120 Savings + Up to $700 Trade-in Discount + Free Clear Gadget Case $820 off (73%) Trade-in Gift $299 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Phantom Black Color $370 off (19%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 4,800mAh Battery, 125W Charging Capabilities, Moonstone Black and Jade Green Colors, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (46%) $349 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy





Basically all of the Basically all of the greatest Samsung phones ... and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are on sale at killer prices under various terms and conditions right now, making your buying choice kind of difficult... in all the good ways.





Great tablets at decent prices

OnePlus 11 + OnePlus Pad The hot new OnePlus Pad is half-off when purchased alongside the flagship OnePlus 11 5G handset! $240 off (20%) $938 50 $1178 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Pink and Purple Colors $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8B RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Multiple Colors, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (22%) $999 99 $1279 98 Buy at BestBuy





If you're looking for an outright steal in this product category this week, we're afraid you'll have to wait for one of our next deals roundups and hope for the best.





a lot of bang for your buck, and the hot new OnePlus Pad is technically marked down for the very first time (albeit in an obligatory bundle with the rather expensive OnePlus 11 handset). The three discounted tablets we're recommending today are not exactly cheap as chips, but Apple's latest iPad Air has never scored a deeper price cut, the Surface Pro 9 (with a keyboard) deliversof bang for your buck, and the hot new OnePlus Pad is technically marked down for the very first time (albeit in an obligatory bundle with the rather expensive OnePlus 11 handset).

An affordable smartwatch for every taste

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Golf Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, Circular Always-on AMOLED Display, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Gray Case, Two-Tone Band, Exclusive Watch Face, Green Home Button, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included $100 off (30%) $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, 45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Circular Always-on AMOLED Display, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Black Titanium Case, Two-Tone Band, Exclusive Watch Face, Green Home Button, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with ECG App, cEDA Sensor for All-Day Stress Management, Blood Oxygen Sensor, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Built-in GPS, Color Touchscreen with Always-On Functionality, 6+ Day Battery Life, Three Color Options $71 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Golf Editions may not seem very... friendly to the masses at first glance, but you obviously don't have to be Tiger Woods to appreciate a huge $100 discount on Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) smartwatches with a decidedly sleek two-tone band design and all the health monitoring features you could ever need. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Golf Editions may not seem very... friendly to the masses at first glance, but you obviously don't have to be Tiger Woods to appreciate a huge $100 discount on Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) smartwatches with a decidedly sleek two-tone band design and all the health monitoring features you could ever need.





The Fitbit Sense 2 is another absolute health and wellness champion with Wear OS software and... much better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 5 duo at a great price, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is clearly the best smartwatch you can pair with an iPhone today without breaking the bank after a markdown that's become a pretty regular occurrence at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Two solid earbuds deals to wrap things up with a bang

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm AKG-Tuned Speaker, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Mystic Red Color $68 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Volume-Optimized Active EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Four Color Options $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Will you go the ultra-affordable and decidedly quirky route or the super-premium, super-stylish, and... kind of super-expensive path today in your search for the best wireless earbuds deal?



