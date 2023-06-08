Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time

What's better than being able to buy quite possibly the best Android phone ever made by Google at a substantial discount from a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy? How about getting the stock Android-running Pixel 7 Pro powerhouse completely free of charge at the largest US wireless service provider (by subscriber numbers)?

That's more or less the same way we opened an article a little over a month ago about an identical deal to the one currently available on Verizon's website (and only on Verizon's website) until Tuesday, June 13.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, New Line of Unlimited Service Required
$900 off (100%)
$0
$899 99
Buy at Verizon

Yes, Big Red is once again ready to hook you up with a gratis 6.7-inch high-end handset powered by a reasonably fast Google Tensor G2 processor as long as you don't have a problem adding a new line to an existing or altogether new account and receiving your $900 discount in the form of monthly bill credits applied over a period of three years.

You don't necessarily need to opt for a monthly installment plan to qualify for this revived killer promotion, and far more importantly, device trade-ins and number port-ins are entirely optional. Don't want to ditch your current phone? Already a Verizon customer with an unlimited account? Fret not, as the Pixel 7 Pro can still be yours for free sans jumping through too many hoops.

Of course, we are talking about an entry-level 128GB storage variant of Google's biggest and boldest 2022 smartphone here, but if you'd rather get a 256 or 512 gig model, those are also marked down by a massive $900 for a limited time and in undoubtedly limited stock from regular prices of $1,000 and $1,100 respectively.

The only other detail you have to keep in mind before pulling the trigger is that your obligatory new line of service is restricted to certain plans. Specifically, Unlimited Plus, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More, or Verizon's costliest postpaid options right now. That's it, that's the deal, and it's of course the Android equivalent of the carrier's newest iPhone 14 Plus offer

