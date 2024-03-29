Weekly deals roundup: Nab the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more at huge spring discounts!

Did you miss out on Amazon's Big Spring Sale festivities last week for some reason? Even though the e-commerce giant has technically ended that absolutely huge event, many of its best deals on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones money can buy in 2024 are still available.





That's probably not going to be the case much longer, however, and the same goes for the few Best Buy and Walmart promotions we've added to the below Amazon-dominated list to give you as many money-saving options as possible this week. On the whole, our latest deals roundup may not seem quite as impressive as the one from last week , but it might be wise not to wait until next week and potentially have to choose from a shorter and weaker list of mobile tech bargains.

These are our top three deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $150 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included $131 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 , 8 Pro, and 7a offers soon, and we have a strong suspicion that Samsung could do the same even sooner. If those discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro powerhouses happen to sound familiar, that might be because both handsets were sold at these exact same prices last week too. But that doesn't make them any less compelling, especially when we know that Google plans to wrap up its spring, 8 Pro, and 7a offers soon, and we have a strong suspicion that Samsung could do the same even sooner.









Believe it or not, the 12.4-inch mid-ranger is somehow more affordable right now than it was during Amazon's spring deals festival, setting a new record low price for an undoubtedly limited time only in a single colorway with 128GB storage.

And here are a bunch of other smartphone deals and steals!

Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $125 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) $1299 $1799 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon



We're not quite sure any of these offers technically qualifies for the "steal" label, but the Motorola Edge (2023) and Pixel 7a , for instance, have never been cheaper, aiming to dazzle bargain hunters with their unrivaled bang for buck.









These tablet offers are also pretty amazing!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $101 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Color Options $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Don't have any plans to buy the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at the very top of our list there this week? Perhaps the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE will make you happier at a cool $100 discount of its own. Or how about an ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for a nice 50 bucks less than usual?





How about a smartwatch that won't break the bank?

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Silver Aluminum Case, White Sport Band $70 off (25%) $209 $279 Buy at Walmart









Pixel Watch 2 , Apple Watch Series 9 , or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Of course, not everyone can afford a, or, and for their heavily reduced prices, these puppies sure bring a lot to the table in terms of everything from raw power to health monitoring technology and overall lifestyle features.

Check out these low-cost earbuds and headphones too!

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color $51 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $61 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Extra Bass, Four Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Quick Attention Mode, Carrying Case, Black and Blue Color Options $102 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Are the Pixel Buds Pro the greatest wireless earbuds available in 2024? Maybe not, but they're pretty close to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung'sin terms of noise cancellation skills and overall audio performance, and right now, they're significantly more affordable than their biggest rivals.



