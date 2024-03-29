Weekly deals roundup: Nab the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more at huge spring discounts!

Up Next:
Did you miss out on Amazon's Big Spring Sale festivities last week for some reason? Even though the e-commerce giant has technically ended that absolutely huge event, many of its best deals on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones money can buy in 2024 are still available.
That's probably not going to be the case much longer, however, and the same goes for the few Best Buy and Walmart promotions we've added to the below Amazon-dominated list to give you as many money-saving options as possible this week. On the whole, our latest deals roundup may not seem quite as impressive as the one from last week, but it might be wise not to wait until next week and potentially have to choose from a shorter and weaker list of mobile tech bargains.
These are our top three deals right now
If those discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro powerhouses happen to sound familiar, that might be because both handsets were sold at these exact same prices last week too. But that doesn't make them any less compelling, especially when we know that Google plans to wrap up its spring Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 7a offers soon, and we have a strong suspicion that Samsung could do the same even sooner.
In case you're wondering, these are without a doubt two of the best Android phones available today, and neither of the two has been on sale at a heftier discount before. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, meanwhile, may seem like a slightly lower-profile product with not-quite-high-end specifications, but as one of the best budget tablets around, it should deliver more than enough power for most Android users, not to mention a lot of screen real estate.
Believe it or not, the 12.4-inch mid-ranger is somehow more affordable right now than it was during Amazon's spring deals festival, setting a new record low price for an undoubtedly limited time only in a single colorway with 128GB storage.
And here are a bunch of other smartphone deals and steals!
We're not quite sure any of these offers technically qualifies for the "steal" label, but the Motorola Edge (2023) and Pixel 7a, for instance, have never been cheaper, aiming to dazzle bargain hunters with their unrivaled bang for buck.
Then you have the Pixel 8 for Android purists who don't like the size of the Pixel 8 Pro, the Motorola Razr (2023) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 for clamshell foldable fans, and the Galaxy S24 Plus for "traditional" power users who may still not be able to afford the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Last but certainly not least, the first-gen Google Pixel Fold and the much more refined Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 remain engaged in a passionate battle for the title of best foldable in the world, especially with the less polished device available at a significantly higher discount.
These tablet offers are also pretty amazing!
Don't have any plans to buy the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at the very top of our list there this week? Perhaps the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE will make you happier at a cool $100 discount of its own. Or how about an ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for a nice 50 bucks less than usual?
The Pixel Tablet is also a great option if you want to opt for a more unconventional and versatile device capable of replacing your smart display in addition to your laptop. Finally, the 2022-released iPad Air remains a very smart buy for hardcore Apple fans who simply cannot wait another second for a new entry into the world's best-selling tablet family, let alone a few more days or potentially weeks.
How about a smartwatch that won't break the bank?
The OG Pixel Watch and the second-gen Apple Watch SE are both typically priced at very reasonable levels, but if you hurry, you can get them for considerably less than usual... as long as you understand these are by no means the best of the best smartwatches out there.
Of course, not everyone can afford a Pixel Watch 2, Apple Watch Series 9, or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and for their heavily reduced prices, these puppies sure bring a lot to the table in terms of everything from raw power to health monitoring technology and overall lifestyle features.
Check out these low-cost earbuds and headphones too!
Are the Pixel Buds Pro the greatest wireless earbuds available in 2024? Maybe not, but they're pretty close to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in terms of noise cancellation skills and overall audio performance, and right now, they're significantly more affordable than their biggest rivals.
If you want something truly affordable, the Soundcore Space A40 should do the trick... while amazingly offering active noise cancellation as well. And then you have the Extra Bass-pumping Sony WH-XB910N for fans of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones... who can't afford to pay a high-end price for something like the WH-1000XM5.
