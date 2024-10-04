Weekly deals roundup: New Galaxy S24 FE, new Surface Pro, new Galaxy Watch 7, and more new offers

If you're an Amazon Prime member looking for a pre-holiday bargain, you probably already know that the best time to save big on most of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds , and other audio products has yet to come.





But what if you don't feel like waiting for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event or refuse to jump through any hoops to keep your spending in check ahead of the gift-giving season? We've obviously got you covered today with the greatest mobile tech deals available right now with no subscriptions needed and no other special requirements. And the best thing about these hot new offers is that many of them are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.

Stop waiting and start saving with this week's top three bargains!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $67 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire Color $200 off (13%) $1299 99 $1499 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy Watch 7 Will the recently released Galaxy Watch 7 score a heftier discount than 20 percent during Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year? I think not, and although I'm not ready to back that wager with any of my own money, I highly recommend you pull the trigger on a cheaper-than-ever 44mm GPS-onlyin a green colorway.









Another extraordinary deal sees Microsoft's recently released Surface Pro 11 powerhouse with Windows 11 and Copilot AI functionality drop from $1,500 to $1,300 in a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD configuration. That's not really a conventional bargain, but the bang for buck is definitely strong with this top-shelf candidate for the title of best tablet in the world today.

These five smartphone offers are also incredibly compelling

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ 2023 Release, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SAVEMORE Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Watch 2R Included $100 off (11%) Gift $799 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, SAVEMORE Promo Code Required $400 off (24%) $1299 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus



Okay, perhaps this is not our richest selection of neatly discounted smartphones ever. But last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is hard to ignore at $300 under its already fairly reasonable list price, this year's Edge (2024) mid-ranger is also as affordable as it's ever been, and the high-end OnePlus 12 is not only marked down by a decent $100 in a top-of-the-line variant, including an extremely valuable gift as a deal sweetener right now as well.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Finally, the OnePlus Open might have just become the best foldable phone for your money... again at a huge $400 discount, despite its somewhat advanced age and slightly inferior hardware specifications compared to Samsung's hot new

What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet?

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5W Power Adapter in the Box, Generative AI Features, Three Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included $80 off (15%) Gift $469 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options $100 off (8%) Buy at Amazon





Two smartwatch deals for the ages!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $301 off (79%) $79 20 $379 99 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $100 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Can you believe you can actually get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung timepiece with a super-premium design and a handy rotating bezel for (way) less than $100 with no trade-in or any other strings attached? Now that's a deal we really don't expect any major US retailer to be able to eclipse anytime soon, which is why you may want to hurry and order your dirt-cheap Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while you can.





Of course, Samsung smartwatches don't play nice with iPhones, which is where the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in at a significantly higher but also very hard-to-resist price after a decent $100 discount in a 45mm size.

Different earbuds for different budgets

Amazon Echo Buds (2023) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black and White Color Options, $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2021) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case $85 off (71%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Gloss Black $63 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum Sport True Wireless Earbuds with Sport Sound Tuning, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Secure Fit with Interchangeable Ear Fins and Tips, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, In-ear Sensors for Real-Time Heart Rate and Body Temperature Tracking, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Black $116 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





Those two Echo Buds promotions (for both 2021 and 2023 editions) are also virtually guaranteed to remain unbeaten throughout the upcoming holiday shopping season... unless, of course, the ultra-low-cost earbuds will be discontinued altogether, which is always a possibility (especially for the older generation).





The Jabra Elite 10 and Sennheiser Momentum Sport are... way less affordable, but also way more powerful and feature-packed, looking like your absolute best alternatives for Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2.

We've got extra-cheap smart speakers too!

Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Color Options $22 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Release, Smart Alarm Clock with 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, 2.83-Inch Touchscreen with 320 x 240 Pixel Resolution and Half-Circle Tinted Cover Glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, Alexa Assistance, Three Color Options, No Prime Membership Required $35 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $65 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





highly unlikely to receive bigger discounts than today next week, the week after that, and all the weeks remaining in 2024. Do I even need to say it? Fine, I'll say it: the first (and only) Echo Pop , the latest Echo Spot , and the third-gen Echo Show 8 areunlikely to receive bigger discounts than today next week, the week after that, and all the weeks remaining in 2024.



