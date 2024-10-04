Weekly deals roundup: New Galaxy S24 FE, new Surface Pro, new Galaxy Watch 7, and more new offers
If you're an Amazon Prime member looking for a pre-holiday bargain, you probably already know that the best time to save big on most of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and other audio products has yet to come.
But what if you don't feel like waiting for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event or refuse to jump through any hoops to keep your spending in check ahead of the gift-giving season? We've obviously got you covered today with the greatest mobile tech deals available right now with no subscriptions needed and no other special requirements. And the best thing about these hot new offers is that many of them are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.
Stop waiting and start saving with this week's top three bargains!
Will the recently released Galaxy Watch 7 score a heftier discount than 20 percent during Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year? I think not, and although I'm not ready to back that wager with any of my own money, I highly recommend you pull the trigger on a cheaper-than-ever 44mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 in a green colorway.
Samsung's newest non-rugged Wear OS timepiece goes nicely with the company's latest addition to the popular Fan Edition product lineup, especially considering Amazon's first-of-a-kind Galaxy S24 FE promotion. This doesn't actually reduce the handset's list price, merely bundling it with a $100 gift card, which still undeniably qualifies as an exceptional launch offer.
Another extraordinary deal sees Microsoft's recently released Surface Pro 11 powerhouse with Windows 11 and Copilot AI functionality drop from $1,500 to $1,300 in a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD configuration. That's not really a conventional bargain, but the bang for buck is definitely strong with this top-shelf candidate for the title of best tablet in the world today.
These five smartphone offers are also incredibly compelling
Okay, perhaps this is not our richest selection of neatly discounted smartphones ever. But last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is hard to ignore at $300 under its already fairly reasonable list price, this year's Edge (2024) mid-ranger is also as affordable as it's ever been, and the high-end OnePlus 12 is not only marked down by a decent $100 in a top-of-the-line variant, including an extremely valuable gift as a deal sweetener right now as well.
Finally, the OnePlus Open might have just become the best foldable phone for your money... again at a huge $400 discount, despite its somewhat advanced age and slightly inferior hardware specifications compared to Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6.
What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet?
Technically, the Fire HD 8 (2024) is the only product in this category that fully deserves the "ultra-affordable" label, with the upper mid-range OnePlus Pad 2 fetching a remarkably low price... for what it has to offer, and Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro looking just a tad more accessible to the masses than usual at a $100 discount with 512GB storage.
Two smartwatch deals for the ages!
Can you believe you can actually get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung timepiece with a super-premium design and a handy rotating bezel for (way) less than $100 with no trade-in or any other strings attached? Now that's a deal we really don't expect any major US retailer to be able to eclipse anytime soon, which is why you may want to hurry and order your dirt-cheap Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while you can.
Of course, Samsung smartwatches don't play nice with iPhones, which is where the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in at a significantly higher but also very hard-to-resist price after a decent $100 discount in a 45mm size.
Different earbuds for different budgets
Those two Echo Buds promotions (for both 2021 and 2023 editions) are also virtually guaranteed to remain unbeaten throughout the upcoming holiday shopping season... unless, of course, the ultra-low-cost earbuds will be discontinued altogether, which is always a possibility (especially for the older generation).
The Jabra Elite 10 and Sennheiser Momentum Sport are... way less affordable, but also way more powerful and feature-packed, looking like your absolute best alternatives for Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2.
We've got extra-cheap smart speakers too!
Do I even need to say it? Fine, I'll say it: the first (and only) Echo Pop, the latest Echo Spot, and the third-gen Echo Show 8 are highly unlikely to receive bigger discounts than today next week, the week after that, and all the weeks remaining in 2024.
These three Alexa-powered products essentially cater to every possible smart speaker buyer out there, from the most cash-strapped users who don't need a display to those who feel they can settle for the most rudimentary touchscreen available, and finally, folks looking for a fully-featured smart display with sufficient screen real estate to watch a movie and decent enough audio quality.
