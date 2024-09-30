Subscribe to access exclusive content
Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 smart display drops to an irresistible price before Prime Day

Deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Amazon has essentially made a tradition in the last few years out of deeply discounting its in-house Echo, Fire, and Kindle products before actually kicking off sitewide Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday sales, and it appears that next week's big event will be no exception to this rule. 

That's right, you don't have to wait for the second Prime Day extravaganza of 2024 to officially commence on October 8 to save big on many of the best smart speakers available today. What's even better is that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to get the e-commerce giant's homebrewed Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), for instance, at a massive 43 percent discount.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options
$65 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

This is obviously the newest edition of the 8-inch Alexa-powered smart display, released about a year ago at a starting price of $149.99. For a presumably limited time only, you can spend a very cool 65 bucks less than that for your choice of a "charcoal" or "glacier white" model.

Although you're not looking at a completely unprecedented deal here, it is my humble opinion that you won't be able to save more than $65 anytime soon on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023) either with or without a Prime subscription.

Based on recent history (and my own personal gut feeling), I'd expect this exact same discount to be available through next week's Prime Big Deal Days event and possibly again on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a couple of months.

That's because the latest and greatest Echo Show 8 version is simply too good to drop in price even further. We're talking about a device with two powerful neodymium stereo speakers on deck, as well as a touchscreen equipped with a more than respectable resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels, a 13MP front-facing camera with auto-framing technology for the clearest possible video calls, and yes, even built-in smart home hub functionality.

Smart displays don't get better than this right now in terms of bang for your buck, and that's unlikely to change in the very near future either.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

