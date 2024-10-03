Subscribe to access exclusive content
The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
While Samsung has made a habit in recent years from offering the greatest deals on the best new devices during their pre-order period, the Galaxy S24 FE seems to be the exception to that rule for some reason. 

Unveiled last week and properly released yesterday, the latest addition to the ever-expanding Fan Edition product roster is arguably more attractive for bargain hunters now than it was on pre-order. That's because both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the unlocked S24 FE with no hoops to jump through alongside a $100 gift card in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Gift
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Gift
$709 99
Buy at BestBuy

The two variants share the same 8GB RAM count, and of course, the same everything else, from a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 1900 nits to a somewhat divisive Exynos 2400e processor, 4,700mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 12MP sensors.

At first glance, that's not a spec sheet worthy of the best budget 5G phone crown right now, especially if you compare it to what the OnePlus 12R, Google Pixel 9, and even Google Pixel 8 Pro have to offer at similar prices. 

But if you're a hardcore Samsung fan who can't afford the Galaxy S24+ (let alone the S24 Ultra) and can't settle for the 6.2-inch screen of the "base" S24 model, you'll undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to maximize your S24 FE value with a nice gift that's likely to come in mighty handy this holiday shopping season.

It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime or My Best Buy Plus member to score the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition with that $100-worth freebie, although if you delay your purchase, that may well be the case soon enough. 

The risk that the two retailers will run out of inventory before long is also very much real, especially after those early signs suggesting demand is unexpectedly strong for both this new device and the Galaxy Tab S10 family. The Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra, by the way, are still not discounted in any shape or form without an obligatory trade-in, which is just sad for power-hungry deal hunters.
