The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy





Unveiled last week and properly released yesterday, the latest addition to the ever-expanding Fan Edition product roster is arguably more attractive for bargain hunters now than it was on pre-order. That's because both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the unlocked S24 FE with no hoops to jump through alongside a $100 gift card in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Gift $649 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Gift $709 99 Buy at BestBuy





The two variants share the same 8GB RAM count, and of course, the same everything else, from a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 1900 nits to a somewhat divisive Exynos 2400e processor, 4,700mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 12MP sensors.









But if you're a hardcore Samsung fan who can't afford the Galaxy S24+ (let alone the S24 Ultra ) and can't settle for the 6.2-inch screen of the "base" S24 model, you'll undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to maximize your S24 FE value with a nice gift that's likely to come in mighty handy this holiday shopping season.





It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime or My Best Buy Plus member to score the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition with that $100-worth freebie, although if you delay your purchase, that may well be the case soon enough.



