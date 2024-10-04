Subscribe to access exclusive content
Walmart is making the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ridiculously cheap with new deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
If you're looking for the best smartwatch you can get for your Android phone on a tight budget right now, it might be a good idea to consider the ancient Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in addition to the significantly newer Galaxy Watch FE.

With a handy rotating bezel and an undeniably stylish design that has aged like a fine bottle of French wine, the 2021-released "Classic" Samsung timepiece is today more attractive than ever before at an incredibly low price of $79.20.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black
$301 off (79%)
$79 20
$379 99
Buy at Walmart

There are no strings attached and no catches involved here, mind you, so as bonkers as it might sound, you really can buy a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a standard manufacturer warranty from Walmart in exchange for less than 80 bucks... if you hurry.

In contrast, the aforementioned Galaxy Watch Fan Edition normally costs no less than $200, and to my knowledge, the newer but not necessarily better wearable has yet to drop below $179.99 sans trade-in. Keep in mind that the Watch FE is virtually identical to the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 from a hardware perspective, which means that it lacks a rotating bezel and doesn't exactly shine in the battery life department.

Simply put, the Watch 4 Classic is the superior product... as long as you don't mind its somewhat bulky construction. The 46mm variant that's actually sold by Walmart at $79.20 can be especially uncomfortable for folks with small wrists, but if that doesn't sound like a problem to you, there's basically no reason we can think of for you to turn down this unprecedented money-saving opportunity.

Yes, this device has been deeply discounted by this retailer a number of times before, never going down below the $99 mark until today however. If you're wondering exactly what kind of savings you're looking at here, allow me to point out that the 46mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still listed at a "regular" price of $379.99 on Samsung's US website. 

Recommended Stories
Technically, the smartwatch is out of stock there and unlikely to ever be restocked, but if that original price tag doesn't help seal the deal, then you might have set some unrealistic expectations for those upcoming holiday promotions. If you ask me, this offer will remain unbeaten... forever, but it's certainly not going to last very long.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

