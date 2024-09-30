Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

No Prime? No problem! Amazon's low-cost Echo Pop is crazy cheap for everyone right now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker in four colors
If you still cannot afford the Echo Show 8 smart display even after its latest and greatest discount or feel like you don't really need a smart speaker with a touchscreen, we're here today to recommend the Echo Pop. This is Amazon's cheapest Alexa-powered speaker, and whether or not you're a Prime member, you can now get it at an incredibly low price after a colossal new 55 percent markdown.

Released back in the summer of 2023, the diminutive but "full sound" gadget has been available at this exact same $22 discount from an already extremely low $39.99 list price a couple of times before. Still, it's highly unusual to be able to purchase the Echo Pop in a grand total of four different color options at a discount that's never been eclipsed without jumping through hoops or meeting any special requirements.

Echo Pop

Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Color Options
$22 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

While there's definitely a chance that this new offer will be trumped during next week's Prime Big Deal Days event, recent history suggests that Amazon is much more likely to simply rehash its current promotion and make it exclusive for Prime subscribers.

As such, you are strongly advised not to waste another second and pull the trigger right now if you want to buy one of the best smart speakers out there at its lowest possible price. Despite its obvious size limitations and inherent raw power disadvantage, the Echo Pop can do all most of the things its big brothers are so popular for, from streaming music to setting alarms and timers and answering questions without the user ever having to lift a finger.

That's all thanks to Alexa's phenomenal versatility, with Amazon's in-house voice assistant shining even in the tiniest of packages as it tries to conquer your entire (smart) home. The Echo Pop is of course ideal for bedrooms and small spaces in general, either blending with your home decor or popping out (no pun intended) depending on your chromatic preferences.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless