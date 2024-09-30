No Prime? No problem! Amazon's low-cost Echo Pop is crazy cheap for everyone right now

still





Released back in the summer of 2023, the diminutive but "full sound" gadget has been available at this exact same $22 discount from an already extremely low $39.99 list price a couple of times before. Still, it's highly unusual to be able to purchase the Echo Pop in a grand total of four different color options at a discount that's never been eclipsed without jumping through hoops or meeting any special requirements.

Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Color Options $22 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





While there's definitely a chance that this new offer will be trumped during next week's Prime Big Deal Days event , recent history suggests that Amazon is much more likely to simply rehash its current promotion and make it exclusive for Prime subscribers.





Despite its obvious size limitations and inherent raw power disadvantage, the Echo Pop can do most of the things its big brothers are so popular for, from streaming music to setting alarms and timers and answering questions without the user ever having to lift a finger.





That's all thanks to Alexa's phenomenal versatility, with Amazon's in-house voice assistant shining even in the tiniest of packages as it tries to conquer your entire (smart) home. The Echo Pop is of course ideal for bedrooms and small spaces in general, either blending with your home decor or popping out (no pun intended) depending on your chromatic preferences.