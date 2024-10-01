Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Amazon's 2024 Echo Spot is back down to its lowest price (with no strings) before Prime Day part two

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Echo Spot (2024)
If you've ever wished Christmas would come twice a year instead of once, you might just be part of Amazon's key Prime Day demographic. But what if you don't want to become a Prime subscriber or wait until next week's fall festival of member-exclusive deals kicks off?

Well, if you're in the market for a versatile smart speaker at the lowest possible price, you're definitely in luck right now, as the Echo Pop, Echo Show 8, and Echo Spot are all available at top-notch discounts with no questions asked. The Echo Spot is in the limelight today at a whopping 44 percent under its $79.99 list price, and if this decidedly new offer happens to feel familiar, it's probably because we've seen it a couple of times before... at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Echo Spot

2024 Release, Smart Alarm Clock with 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, 2.83-Inch Touchscreen with 320 x 240 Pixel Resolution and Half-Circle Tinted Cover Glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, Alexa Assistance, Three Color Options, No Prime Membership Required
$35 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a little unusual for a revived and redesigned product added to the expansive Echo family just a few months back, but if you're hoping Amazon will let you save even more during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale, there's a clear and considerable risk that you'll end up pretty disappointed.

To avoid that, you might as well pull the trigger today and fill your bedroom with music sans spending an arm and a leg. For its undeniably diminutive size, the Amazon Echo Spot provides quite a bit of audio punch thanks to a built-in 1.73-inch front-firing speaker.

That's pretty much identical with what the Echo Dot offers in the same department, but of course, that even cheaper model lacks any type of display. The Echo Spot, meanwhile, sports a small but very useful 2.83-inch touchscreen with a modest resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and half-circle tinted cover glass, which is obviously not meant for Netflix binge-watching, largely focusing on simple tasks like showing the time (duh!), weather information, and song titles at a glance.

Naturally, you don't need to use your hands to control Alexa on the ultra-affordable Echo Spot, with the power of your voice being enough to get your trusty virtual assistant to play your favorite tunes, answer all your burning questions, set alarms and timers, and even make voice calls (from one Echo to another). 
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless