Amazon's 2024 Echo Spot is back down to its lowest price (with no strings) before Prime Day part two
If you've ever wished Christmas would come twice a year instead of once, you might just be part of Amazon's key Prime Day demographic. But what if you don't want to become a Prime subscriber or wait until next week's fall festival of member-exclusive deals kicks off?
Well, if you're in the market for a versatile smart speaker at the lowest possible price, you're definitely in luck right now, as the Echo Pop, Echo Show 8, and Echo Spot are all available at top-notch discounts with no questions asked. The Echo Spot is in the limelight today at a whopping 44 percent under its $79.99 list price, and if this decidedly new offer happens to feel familiar, it's probably because we've seen it a couple of times before... at both Amazon and Best Buy.
That's a little unusual for a revived and redesigned product added to the expansive Echo family just a few months back, but if you're hoping Amazon will let you save even more during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale, there's a clear and considerable risk that you'll end up pretty disappointed.
To avoid that, you might as well pull the trigger today and fill your bedroom with music sans spending an arm and a leg. For its undeniably diminutive size, the Amazon Echo Spot provides quite a bit of audio punch thanks to a built-in 1.73-inch front-firing speaker.
That's pretty much identical with what the Echo Dot offers in the same department, but of course, that even cheaper model lacks any type of display. The Echo Spot, meanwhile, sports a small but very useful 2.83-inch touchscreen with a modest resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and half-circle tinted cover glass, which is obviously not meant for Netflix binge-watching, largely focusing on simple tasks like showing the time (duh!), weather information, and song titles at a glance.
Naturally, you don't need to use your hands to control Alexa on the ultra-affordable Echo Spot, with the power of your voice being enough to get your trusty virtual assistant to play your favorite tunes, answer all your burning questions, set alarms and timers, and even make voice calls (from one Echo to another).
