Weekly deals roundup: The Black Friday frenzy is on for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and many more

a lot of money. Yes, ladies and gents, the Black Friday 2024 madness has officially begun, and no, there's no reason to check your watches, calendars, or calendar apps. We're still in the relatively early stages of November, which means that you have plenty of time to finalize your Thanksgiving travel plans this year, but if you want to take care of your Christmas shopping list well ahead of time, you can now do so and saveof money.





Make no mistake, some of the top mobile tech deals available today, which are explicitly labeled as Black Friday offers by retailers like Best Buy, will almost certainly go unbeaten this holiday season, so you might as well pull the trigger now and relieve yourself of the stress of finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life at the last minute.

Three early holiday bargains to rule them all!

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Three Color Options $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options $150 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon









The equally fresh but significantly less sophisticated Pixel 9 , meanwhile, has been marked down a couple of times prior to today, but Amazon's latest discount is by far the greatest. And now tell me that you don't realistically expect these Google-made newbies to drop even further in price by the end of the year.





Apple Intelligence support will score a heftier discount than $100 anytime soon. Too bad the entry-level 128GB storage variant is no longer available at a massively reduced price, although I'm sure that digital hoarders will appreciate saving the big bucks on a 256 gig configuration more anyway. That's simply not going to happen, and it also seems highly unlikely that Apple's recently released iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro power andsupport will score a heftier discount than $100 anytime soon. Too bad the entry-level 128GB storage variant is no longer available at a massively reduced price, although I'm sure that digital hoarders will appreciate saving the big bucks on a 256 gig configuration more anyway.

How about eight more Black Friday-grade smartphone deals?

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $200 off (36%) $349 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color $97 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian Color $400 off (40%) $599 $999 Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon



I'm going to be perfectly honest with you. I can't guarantee that some of the devices in this category won't get bigger holiday discounts in a few weeks. But the Pixel 8 Pro , for instance, could go out of stock (for good) before that happens, while the Motorola Edge (2024) is already... too affordable for what it offers.





The Pixel 8a mid-ranger is another undeniable value champion at a rare $100 discount, the hot new Galaxy S24 FE is on sale at somewhat of a curious price I don't think any retailer will be able to undercut by more than $2 or $3 this year, and the OnePlus 12 is somehow both deeply discounted and bundled with a free pair of ultra-high-end noise-cancelling earbuds.





Pixel 8 Pro , looking doomed for an imminent retirement, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6 The unprecedented Motorola ThinkPhone is more or less in the same boat as the aforementioned, looking doomed for an imminent retirement, the Razr (2024) is a remarkably affordable foldable with surprisingly advanced features, and last but not least, the OnePlus Open can be viewed as the best budget-friendly alternative to the book-styleandright now. So many great options, so little time to pick the ones that best fit your budget and preferences.

This week's list of top tablet offers is both rich and diverse

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro or OnePlus Folio Case Included $180 off (38%) Gift $299 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included $165 off (32%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Included $50 off (9%) Gift $499 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $261 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you thought choosing between the first-gen OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad 2 was difficult before today, wait until you see how much value these bad boys pack right now at killer discounts with amazing freebies also included.





Four of the best smartwatches out there are also on sale at unbeatable prices

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Built-in GPS, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Compatible with Android and iOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Daily Readiness Score, Menstrual Health Tracking, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Three Color Options $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $160 off (48%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Jet Black Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging $30 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $168 off (26%) Buy at Amazon









is available at a huge discount, looking like an even better Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative than usual... as long as you own an The newest "mainstream" addition to the Apple Watch family is not exactly massively discounted, but it does come with a gorgeous jet black case and is unlikely to drop to a much lower price in the near future. The first-of-a-kind rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand,available at a huge discount, looking like an even betteralternative than usual... as long as you own an Android phone

And here's our latest batch of spectacular earbuds and headphones deals!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $79 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Multiple Color Options $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon









Finally, if you prefer over-ear headphones, I have only one recommendation to make today, and as you can imagine, it's a doozy - a Bose powerhouse with excellent battery life at an epic $150 discount. Take that, AirPods Max!