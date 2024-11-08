Weekly deals roundup: The Black Friday frenzy is on for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and many more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Yes, ladies and gents, the Black Friday 2024 madness has officially begun, and no, there's no reason to check your watches, calendars, or calendar apps. We're still in the relatively early stages of November, which means that you have plenty of time to finalize your Thanksgiving travel plans this year, but if you want to take care of your Christmas shopping list well ahead of time, you can now do so and save a lot of money.
Make no mistake, some of the top mobile tech deals available today, which are explicitly labeled as Black Friday offers by retailers like Best Buy, will almost certainly go unbeaten this holiday season, so you might as well pull the trigger now and relieve yourself of the stress of finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life at the last minute.
Three early holiday bargains to rule them all!
Can you believe that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is discounted for the very first time (at least with no strings attached) since making its commercial debut a couple of months ago? And can you believe that the foldable's first-ever price cut is a super-deep $300?
The equally fresh but significantly less sophisticated Pixel 9, meanwhile, has been marked down a couple of times prior to today, but Amazon's latest discount is by far the greatest. And now tell me that you don't realistically expect these Google-made newbies to drop even further in price by the end of the year.
That's simply not going to happen, and it also seems highly unlikely that Apple's recently released iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro power and Apple Intelligence support will score a heftier discount than $100 anytime soon. Too bad the entry-level 128GB storage variant is no longer available at a massively reduced price, although I'm sure that digital hoarders will appreciate saving the big bucks on a 256 gig configuration more anyway.
How about eight more Black Friday-grade smartphone deals?
Recommended Stories
I'm going to be perfectly honest with you. I can't guarantee that some of the devices in this category won't get bigger holiday discounts in a few weeks. But the Pixel 8 Pro, for instance, could go out of stock (for good) before that happens, while the Motorola Edge (2024) is already... too affordable for what it offers.
The Pixel 8a mid-ranger is another undeniable value champion at a rare $100 discount, the hot new Galaxy S24 FE is on sale at somewhat of a curious price I don't think any retailer will be able to undercut by more than $2 or $3 this year, and the OnePlus 12 is somehow both deeply discounted and bundled with a free pair of ultra-high-end noise-cancelling earbuds.
The unprecedented Motorola ThinkPhone is more or less in the same boat as the aforementioned Pixel 8 Pro, looking doomed for an imminent retirement, the Razr (2024) is a remarkably affordable foldable with surprisingly advanced features, and last but not least, the OnePlus Open can be viewed as the best budget-friendly alternative to the book-style Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. So many great options, so little time to pick the ones that best fit your budget and preferences.
This week's list of top tablet offers is both rich and diverse
If you thought choosing between the first-gen OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad 2 was difficult before today, wait until you see how much value these bad boys pack right now at killer discounts with amazing freebies also included.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE very cleverly squeezes between the two in a 256GB storage variant with a handy S Pen naturally bundled in, while the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra are currently engaged in a fierce but friendly battle for the business of high-end Android tablet buyers... who can't afford the Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra.
Four of the best smartwatches out there are also on sale at unbeatable prices
I know you haven't thought about the Fitbit Versa 4 in a long time (if ever), but that battery life, those health monitoring tools, and even that design look unrivaled in today's budget smartwatch landscape. Before pulling the trigger, of course, you should also consider the slightly costlier Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at nearly half off its list price in a 44mm size, and if you can afford them, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as well.
The newest "mainstream" addition to the Apple Watch family is not exactly massively discounted, but it does come with a gorgeous jet black case and is unlikely to drop to a much lower price in the near future. The first-of-a-kind rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is available at a huge discount, looking like an even better Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative than usual... as long as you own an Android phone.
And here's our latest batch of spectacular earbuds and headphones deals!
If you don't need to own the best of the best wireless earbuds, the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE are your number one option this holiday season period. If you're a little more demanding about the quality of your active noise cancellation and overall sound, you're looking at a very tough call between the aging but bitching AirPods Pro 2, cheaper-than-ever Jabra Elite 10, and the hot new Pixel Buds Pro 2, the latter of which are discounted for the very first time.
Finally, if you prefer over-ear headphones, I have only one recommendation to make today, and as you can imagine, it's a doozy - a Bose powerhouse with excellent battery life at an epic $150 discount. Take that, AirPods Max!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: