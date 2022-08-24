Fitbit reveals its new lineup of wearables: Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3
Fitbit’s new lineup of wearable for the current year leaked earlier this month, so if you’ve been following our newsfeed, you probably know what to expect. Still, it’s important to mention that Fitbit’s official announcement confirms some of the information that we’ve already reported about, and adds a few more details that you’re probably be very interested in, like price and availability.
The Sense 2 is Fitbit’s flagship product, not just due to its higher price, but also thanks to the premium features it’s packed with. Although design-wise there are very few differences between Sense 2 and its predecessor, there are a bunch of under-the-hood improvements that make the former slightly better.
Fitbit Sense 2
For starters, it comes with Google Wallet support and Fitbit’s ECG app, as well as PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked). Additionally, Fitbit Sense 2 features multiple sensor that can track heart rate variability, skin temperature, and other health-related activities. It also includes the company’s new Body Response sensor, which is supposed to measure cEDA to allow users to manage stress much easier.
While Fitbit Sense 2 is more of a health-oriented wearable, the Versa 4 is rather a fitness-focused smartwatch. As such, Fitbit included over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, as well as new options like HIIT, weightlifting, CrossFit and dance. Just like the Sense 2, the Versa 4 comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 support.
When it comes to design, Versa 3 and Versa 4 look very much the same. However, the latter is slightly thinner and lighter and comes with a physical button similar to the one on the Versa 2, yet positioned in a new location that’s easier to access.
Fitbit Versa 4
Neither runs Wear OS, but the new version of Fibit OS has been redesigned to look more akin to Google’s own wearable software platform. On top of that, Fitbit announced that both Sense 2 and Versa 4 will get Google Maps support very soon.
According to Fitbit, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 should offer up to 6 days of battery life, just about the same as their predecessors. However, the advantage is that the new products are thinner and still provide the same autonomy.
The cheapest, yet most promising Fitbit fitness tracker
Moving on to the Inspire 3, Fitbit’s new fitness tracker does exactly what you’d think: it tracks health and fitness parameters. The main takeaway is that it’s an entry-level fitness tracker featuring a color touchscreen and long battery life (up to 10 days, based on usage).
Despite the fact that it’s been categorized as an entry-level product, the Inspire 3 packs quite a punch. It promises to give you 24/7 tracking of multiple activities, including steps, calories burned, distance, hourly activity), as well as help you exercise. It also tracks heart rate and health, and sleep quality (SpO2, duration, score).
Fitbit Inspire 3
With Fitbit Premium, you’ll be getting even more from all three wearables, given the fact that you’ll gain access to exclusive tools like Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Score breakdown and Sleep Profile. Stress Management Score is another important tool hidden behind the paywall, alongside more than 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions, if you’re into that kind of thing.
Price and availability
Fitbit’s new wearables won’t be more expensive than the predecessors, on the contrary. Some of them will be slightly cheaper than the previous models, so if you’re looking to upgrade, you won’t have to pay more to remain a loyal customer.
That said, the most expensive of the three products, the Sense 2 is now available for pre-order for $300 ($30 cheaper than the previous model) at Fitbit’s online store and select global retailers, with worldwide availability this fall. On the other hand, the Versa 4 sells for $230 and is expected to hit shelves alongside Sense 2 this fall. Both include a six-month Premium membership for new or returning customers.
Last but not least, Fitbit Inspire 3 is now up for pre-order for just $100 and, just like the other two Fitbit products, comes with a six-month Premium membership. The Fitbit Inspire 3 should be launched on the market in September.
