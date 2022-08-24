Fitbit reveals its new lineup of wearables: Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3

The cheapest, yet most promising Fitbit fitness tracker

Neither runs Wear OS, but the new version of Fibit OS has been redesigned to look more akin to Google’s own wearable software platform. On top of that, Fitbit announced that both Sense 2 and Versa 4 will get Google Maps support very soon.According to Fitbit, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 should offer up to 6 days of battery life, just about the same as their predecessors. However, the advantage is that the new products are thinner and still provide the same autonomy.Moving on to the Inspire 3, Fitbit’s new fitness tracker does exactly what you’d think: it tracks health and fitness parameters. The main takeaway is that it’s an entry-level fitness tracker featuring a color touchscreen and long battery life (up to 10 days, based on usage).Despite the fact that it’s been categorized as an entry-level product, the Inspire 3 packs quite a punch. It promises to give you 24/7 tracking of multiple activities, including steps, calories burned, distance, hourly activity), as well as help you exercise. It also tracks heart rate and health, and sleep quality (SpO2, duration, score).