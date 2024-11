The first great Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal has landed weeks before Black Friday 2024

Both Amazon and Best Buy are charging a whopping 50 bucks less than usual for the hot new Pixel Buds Pro 2 for the first time ever, and to clarify exactly what you're looking at here, the latter retailer is explicitly advertising this as a Black Friday deal. The unofficial shopping holiday is technically set for November 29 this year, which almost certainly means that Amazon and Best Buy's unprecedented Pixel Buds Pro 2 promotion will go away in a couple of days (tops) and then return in two or three weeks.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





If you want to get some of the best wireless earbuds out there at the lowest possible price for yourself or a special someone this Thanksgiving or Christmas, my friendly advice would be to place your order for your favorite Pixel Buds Pro 2 color option right now and thus beat the crowds and avoid a potential hassle later on.





The undeniably stylish and distinctive design, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, premium audio, tremendous battery life, and crystal clear call quality praised in our in-depth Pixel Buds Pro 2 review just a little while ago make these bad boys a very wise "investment", as well as an incredibly thoughtful and not-that-costly gift for your most demanding audiophile friends and family members.





Because this is a Google-made product released in 2024, AI is of course another key selling point... even though the groundbreaking technology still needs a lot of work and refinement before it can truly change your life and improve your music listening experience in dramatic ways.



If there's one major tech company that's gotten into the holiday spirit early this year, that's definitely Google , with several of the search giant's latest and greatest products currently selling at special prices unlikely to be undercut any further by Thanksgiving or even Christmas.