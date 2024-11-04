Amazon makes the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE a total steal with hefty new discount





That's because the e-commerce giant has swiftly outdone itself, now selling Samsung 's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds at a $40 discount in both white and graphite color options. That equates to a whopping 40 percent slashed off a $99.99 list price that didn't exactly feel excessive in the first place for a pair of noise-cancelling AirPods rivals with a very distinctive design and respectable overall capabilities.

The Galaxy Buds FE units on sale at Amazon at a seemingly unbeatable price right now are specifically designed for US use, mind you, which obviously also means they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty valid stateside. That makes this deal a lot more compelling than some similarly hefty discounts frequently offered for "international" units with limited or no US warranty.





Naturally, the Galaxy Buds FE are nowhere near as sophisticated as this year's Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . But the older and humbler earbuds are certainly cheap enough at the time of this writing to convince many bargain hunters to turn their backs on those high-end and ultra-high-end products, which also happen to be much higher-priced.





In addition to active noise cancellation, you also get Ambient Mode functionality, a reasonably powerful 6.5mm dynamic driver, IPX2 sweat resistance, up to 21 hours of battery life (or six hours without the charging case factored in), three microphones for crystal clear calls, and cool features like Live Translate from the Galaxy Buds FE.





Is this the perfect Christmas gift for a demanding audiophile? Probably not. But it can be a tremendous stocking stuffer for an unpretentious first-time true wireless earbuds user like a teenager or that wannabe cool uncle you don't want to spend too much money on.